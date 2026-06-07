I say “striking” because it appears that so far there have been six waves of Iranian ballistic missiles—as well as, possibly, drones. As far as we can tell, all have struck Ramat David airbase. Here’s the Iranian announcement:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼ ￼ Ramat David Airbase targeted by Ballistic Missiles, according to IRGC statement. “In response to the widespread crimes of the usurping Zionist regime in southern Lebanon .... the Ramat David Airbase, the origin of these aggressions, was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Here’s the buildup to this moment:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Israel: *threatens to target Beirut* Iran: *cut off talks with US, threatens to retaliate if it happens* Trump: *claims he doesn’t care if negotiations are over* Also Trump: *immediately calls Netanyahu to tell him not to strike Beirut* . Israel: *targets Beirut with Trump’s greenlight* Iran: *retaliates as promised* Trump: “Israeli attacks on Beirut were not coordinated with the U.S., and I’m not happy !” . IRGC: ‘The Zionist army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, and if it expands its attacks on that area or responds to Iran’s actions, it will face more crushing and regretful blows and devastating attacks against the regime and its supporters.’

Israel claims this means a re-declaration of war—according to the Jewish Nationalist plan. Trump claims Israel didn’t coordinate with him and he wants everyone to stop so he can finalize his deal—it’ll be a great one, a beautiful deal for everyone. Uh-huh. US military is on high alert, and you can bet that Iran is, too.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 54m BREAKING: ￼￼￼ President Trump told Axios he is going to tell Netanyahu not to retaliate to the Iranian attack tonight: “We are very close to a great deal with Iran. It is going to be a great deal. I don’t want it to blow up just because of what is happening right now. ￼. JUST IN: ￼￼ Netanyahu informed Trump of Israel’s intent to launch a ‘massive attack’ on Iran, and Trump emphasized the U.S. would not participate, per Yedioth Ahronoth

Here’s some reality. Neither Netanyahu nor Trump are calling the shots. It’s not even the billionaires. It’s the trillionaires—the banksters who fund all the wars. Who thinks the trillionaires would allow a pair of deviates and chumps like these two blow up the world economy and draw down the US’s military capability all on their own. Of course not. More war is only going to happen if the trillionaires greenlight it. They see financial opportunity.

But here’s some more reality. This time could be very different. I doubt that Iran embarked on this course without at least some sort of understanding with Russia and China. Wars are ultimately won with weapons and the men to use them. BRICS knows this war is existential for the world they want to live in, just as the Anglo-Zionists know the same from their own perspective. But we know that all the many trillions at the disposal of the Anglo-Zionists can’t restock the US military in time for a major confrontation with Iran and its backers. There is still hope that the generals can give Trump the backbone to say no, because they know this will be a military disaster—financial opportunity for the banksters be damned.