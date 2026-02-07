Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
https://roddreher.substack.com/p/how-afraid-of-nurses-should-we-be

Joe
well done and appreciated Mark

I add a note I read on status in Kyiv - telegram Ukraine Poster Resident

I found this particular statement quite interesting: """" repairs are so expensive that it's easier to build a new capital. """"

Link to source : interview of Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Centre

https://en.lb.ua/news/2026/01/27/37420_oleksandr_kharchenko_energy.html

Resident

Parts of Ukraine are completely without power, and restoring power and heat to homes is simply impossible, as restoration will take years. Life is only possible

in the western part of the country, where there is still heating and electricity, but in a protracted war, every city could suffer the fate of Kyiv or Kharkiv.

Construction of one new combined heat and power plant in Kyiv will cost €600 million and take 3-4 years. Kyiv needs three large combined heat and power plants and many smaller facilities, which would cost approximately €7.5-8.5 billion, says Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research.

"According to its topology and grid planning, Kyiv needs at least three large combined heat and power plants. This is a historical fact, and we won't change it—repairs are so expensive that it's easier to build a new capital. Therefore, three large combined heat and power plants and many smaller facilities will be needed." They will vary—from 500 MW to 10 MW—but a lot is needed, at least 5-6 GW in total, which amounts to approximately €7.5-8.5 billion, which must be somehow raised over the next few years. We are targeting a need of €9 billion for generating capacity construction across the country."

.

