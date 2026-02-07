A few days ago I saw a tweet stating that China had provided an advanced radar—its YLC-8B—to Iran. I couldn’t find any confirmation at that time, so I didn’t include it in any post—there have been regular unconfirmed and sensationalistic reports like this over the past weeks and months. If true, that would be a very big deal. My understanding of the YLC-8 radar is that it was specifically designed to detect long range “stealth” bombers, otherwise known as the “beautiful B-2”. Presumably it might also work against other “stealth” type planes. The reason I put “stealth” in ““ is because these aircraft aren’t actually “invisible”. A lot depends on the type of radar they go up against, the design of the planes, etc. In the case of the B-2, while it can be difficult to detect from below, it is extremely detectable from above. In this day of wall to wall spies in the sky, well, all bets would be off if you were going up against an adversary that had those spies—or access to them. That’s my speculation.

This afternoon Larry Johnson stated point blank that it was true—that China had, in fact, provided the YLC-8B to Iran. I did find a Malaysian based site that discusses this extensively. Although it still uses caveat words like “alleged”, it cites multiple unidentified sources. Here’s an excerpt from the lengthy article, to give you an idea of how potentially important this is:

China’s YLC-8B Radar Transfer to Iran Could Rewrite Middle East Airpower and End Stealth Dominance The reported deployment of China’s long-range YLC-8B anti-stealth radar in Iran signals a strategic shift in Middle Eastern air defense architecture, directly challenging U.S. and Israeli reliance on fifth-generation stealth aircraft and reshaping regional deterrence dynamics. (DEFENCE SECURITY ASIA) — The reported transfer of China’s YLC-8B strategic three-dimensional radar to Iran represents a decisive escalation in Beijing’s military-technical support to Tehran, with one defence analyst warning that “the YLC-8B is one of the few radars of its type in the world which can continuously detect and track a Western fifth-generation aircraft at long range,” fundamentally reshaping regional airpower assumptions.

China will have had ample opportunity to practice this type of detection and tracking against US aircraft flying near China. The B-2s probably fly close enough for detection purposes when they transfer from CONUS to Diego Garcia.

Emerging intelligence claims that China has delivered multiple YLC-8B radar systems—each capable of detecting targets out to 700 kilometres—signal a strategic recalibration in Middle Eastern air defense architecture that directly challenges longstanding assumptions underpinning U.S. and Israeli stealth-centric strike doctrines against Iranian territory. This alleged transfer gains heightened significance following the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, where Tehran’s air defense vulnerabilities were exposed, prompting an urgent effort by Iranian military planners to rebuild and harden detection layers capable of countering advanced low-observable platforms and long-range stand-off strike profiles. The YLC-8B, developed by China’s Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology, is specifically engineered to counter stealth aircraft and ballistic missile threats through UHF-band low-frequency surveillance, undermining the effectiveness of radar-absorbent shaping used by platforms such as the F-35 Lightning II and B-2 Spirit. As one widely circulated report stated, “It is reported that China has transferred several strategic three-dimensional YLC-8B radars with a detection range of up to 700 kilometers to Iran,” a claim echoed by multiple defence intelligence channels amid intensified scrutiny of Beijing’s expanding role in Middle Eastern security dynamics. Another assertion underscored the gravity of the development, stating, “China has supplied Iran with its YLC-8B strategic radar systems for the first time. These radars were designed to detect U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers,” highlighting the system’s direct relevance to U.S. strategic strike planning. The integration of such radars into Iran’s layered air defense network—already comprising Russian-supplied S-300PMU-2 systems and domestically produced Bavar-373 interceptors—could significantly extend detection timelines, enabling earlier cueing, more efficient interceptor allocation, and reduced vulnerability to surprise deep-strike operations. Beyond immediate tactical implications, the reported radar transfer reflects a broader convergence of Chinese and Iranian strategic interests, where Beijing seeks to protect energy supply routes and challenge U.S. air dominance while Tehran aims to deny adversaries uncontested air superiority over its nuclear, military, and industrial infrastructure. Collectively, these developments suggest a structural shift in Middle Eastern air defense dynamics, where Chinese sensor technology may increasingly underpin Iranian deterrence posture, forcing Washington and its allies to reassess operational assumptions that have long relied on stealth dominance and electronic warfare supremacy. The reported YLC-8B transfer also signals Beijing’s willingness to use high-end sensor exports as a strategic lever rather than a commercial transaction, effectively allowing China to shape regional airpower equilibria indirectly by degrading the operational advantages of Western stealth platforms without deploying its own forces or overtly violating escalation thresholds. In this context, the deployment of long-range anti-stealth radars in Iran functions not merely as a defensive enhancement but as a strategic message to the United States and its allies that future air campaigns in the Middle East will unfold in a far more transparent, contested, and technologically unforgiving battlespace than previously assumed.

Johnson also stated point blank that China had transferred GPS jamming equipment to Iran. That is probably a reference to the highly successful Iranian jamming of Starlink, which utilizes GPS. The NYT reported that the equipment that was provided to Iran was “military grade”, and that also suggests that the jamming equipment could be used to jam the GPS based navigation systems of the Tomahawk. Initial reports suggested that Russia had provided this capability to Iran, but more recently the focus has been on China—perhaps because Iran has recently completed its switch to the Chinese BeiDou satellite navigation system. FYI, as long ago as 2022, the assessment of experts was that “GPS’s capabilities are now substantially inferior to those of China’s BeiDou."

Further,

A Coordinated Signal? As U.S. General Visits Israel, China Flies 16 Military Cargo Planes to Iran The connection between General Brad Cooper’s visit to Israel and the Chinese airlift to Iran, amidst escalating military tensions and a strategic race in the region, is significant.

Brad Cooper heads CENTCOM. He was present at the “negotiations” today in Muscat, where the Iranian delegation refused to shake hands with him.

We already know that Russia has been consulting intensively with Iran and providing extremely valuable support for Iran’s emerging layered air defense system. These reports all suggest that both Russia and China are all in when it comes to supporting Iran.

Good news on the home front.￼

AIPAC steps on a rake in New Jersey By attempting to beat a mild critic of Israel, the organization may have empowered a more emphatic voice

New Jersey’s 11th House district is considered a “safe” Dem district. AIPAC had, in the past, lavished nearly a half million dollars on the incumbent, Tom Malinowski. Imagine AIPAC’s frothing at the mouth rage when the ingrate Malinowski “entertained the idea of placing conditions on aid to Israel.” O-M-G in heaven! Well, AIPACers don’t necessarily believe in God, only Israel, but you get the idea. Naturally, they immediately launched a $4 million dollar challenge to Malinowski. That encouraged a far left challenge to Malinowski by a neophyte who considers that what’s happening in Gaza to be a genocide. With 92% of the votes counted, Malinowski and his challenger are running neck and neck, with AIPAC’s $4 million dollar candidate running a very distant third.

Malinowski doesn’t sound like a happy camper:

“If these assholes”—[he’s talking about AIPAC, if you needed a clue]—get away with doing this to me, they will do it to every Democrat they want to target in the country in the midterms,” Malinowski told a crowd at a campaign stop in January.

Here’s the thing. In the past, Jewish Nationalist corruption of American government slipped under the radar. Few Americans were aware of what was going on, how Jewish Nationalists had bought off most politicians. Now it’s more out in the open, and Jewish Nationalists—as is usual—are reacting with over the top rage. For all to see. Only good can come of this.