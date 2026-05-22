Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Tulsi Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence

Husband has bone cancer.

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Mark Wauck
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House Republicans canceled a vote on a resolution to halt the war in Iran, after it became clear they did not have enough votes to defeat it.

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