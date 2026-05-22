Let’s first get one thing out of the way:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law May 21￼ The absentee vote being referenced in the Massie primary is almost all in-person early vote, not mail-in vote. Turnout wasn’t anomalous. Issue for Massie was negative ads bamboozled the FoxNews Boomers & millennials/zoomers low-primary vote share went up, but not by enough.

Now, if all wars are bankers’ wars, Iran being in charge of US monetary policy would seem to be very bad news for the Anglo-Zionists. It explains the sense of desperation surrounding everything Trump has been saying and unsaying over the past two months.

I’ve been listening to various people arguing that Trump will go back to a bombing campaign on Iran. These are smart people saying this, and they advance plausible reasons for their view. The problem I see is that, based on US intel assessments, Iran is more prepared for war than ever. And the US is less prepared. What I mean is, when Trump launched his latest sneak attack on February 28th he did so under the assumption of a weekend war. When that didn’t happen and Iran didn’t collapse, Trump had to sue for a ceasefire. This time around two things are different:

Iran is threatening something like a total war on regional resources—and beyond the region. There is no reason to doubt Iran’s ability or their resolve in this matter. The closure of Hormuz has brought the world economy and the US economy to a crisis point. The crisis is bound to get worse as things stand, but renewed war would make things much worse much faster.

Iran has Trump over a barrel—or, if you prefer, Trump crawled and sprawled over a barrel of his own volition. Or maybe Iran has Trump between a rock and a hard place. It’s a distinction without much, if any, difference. The point is that Iran has every reason to prolong “negotiations” as long as possible, to inflict as much economic pain as possible and thus reducing America’s war making capacity. Trump is damned if he does (make war) and damned if he doesn’t. Either alternative leads directly to an economic crisis that is existential for Trump.

Here are a few impressionistic posts by Philip Pilkington this morning:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ THIS is why Jensen Huang was eating street noodles in Beijing. The chip war has backfired against America dramatically. It has led to China starting to commodify the global chip market. ￼￼ Quote ￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter· 17h China’s chip exports are surging: China’s chip exports jumped +100% YoY in April, to a record ~$31 billion.

These next two bear directly on the economic consequences of Trump’s insane war on Iran:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ A lot of developing countries are going to start selling [USD] reserves to prop up their currencies so they can afford food and fuel as shortages bite. This is already leading to a rapid acceleration of dedollarisation. The world can no longer afford to prop up America’s deficits. Turkey has effectively dedollarised. It was driven by pressure on lira but they mainly dumped USD assets instead of EUR assets, clearly signalling that the former was the worse investment.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ Bloomberg notes that this time is different. G7 countries just about made it through the COVID and Ukraine War inflationary crisis and budget blowouts. This time it’s looking like endgame. The shock is too large, the debt-loads are too heavy - this could be the Big One.

Last night commenter IJM sent me this article which emphasizes the fix Trump has landed the world—including the US—in. I’ve been noting some of this over the past week and I highly recommend the full article. It constitutes a strong argument for pulling the plug on Trump’s war. Note that the author specifically notes that the political class is getting a wake-up call that could work against Trump’s political survival:

Is The Bond Market About To Break Washington? The bond market is beginning to force reality onto Washington, and it may ultimately force an end to the Iran war long before politicians or diplomats are willing to admit it. For months, investors have focused on missiles, retaliation headlines, oil chokepoints, and the possibility of a broader regional escalation from the Iran War. During the geopolitical noise, I urged readers not to overlook stress in financial markets that was happening before the war even started, namely in places like private credit and subprime auto lending. I called these “real crises” hiding behind record highs while “investors” chase gamma squeezes higher in an ongoing distortion feedback loop that is making things look far better than they are under the surface. And now, beneath all the geopolitical noise, a much more serious, harder to ignore crisis is unfolding. As Cypher says in The Matrix: “Fasten your seat belt Dorothy, ‘cause Kansas is going bye-bye.” This crisis is in the Treasury market. Bond yields are moving sharply higher, and they are sending a message that policymakers can no longer afford to ignore: the financial system is becoming unstable under the weight of war spending, massive deficits, persistent inflation, and a debt load that was already unsustainable before this conflict began.

With that, let’s move on to Sean Foo, once again. He’s been increasing his focus on geopolitics. Today he does a great job of expressing the unrelenting and increasing pressure on Trump to somehow get out of his war:

Major Country Dumps 88% of ALL US Debt as Global Bond Collapse Begins ALL AT ONCE The war in Iran is backfiring in real time on multiple fronts simultaneously, and this fallout is getting harder and harder to contain. The geopolitical damage is obvious. The financial damage is even more serious. The US reputation across the Gulf is destroyed and every country that depended on Hormuz for energy is suffering. US allies are getting squeezed. Emerging markets, they’re cracking. And the global economy is absorbing a shock. Nobody in Washington really seems to understand just yet. And what does Trump focus on? Building a grand enough ballroom for Xi Jinping’s visit. President Xi now he’s genuinely excited about the decor. I’m not making this up. The leader of the free world in the middle of a war is thinking about ballroom aesthetics. Trump: Originally, we were going to build a much smaller room and it wouldn’t have done the job. It just wouldn’t have done the job. You have too many events. Like, if we have President Xi coming here, we have no place to put him. Meanwhile, Iran is not distracted. They are doing the math and their calculation is simple. They don’t need to defeat the US military. They just need to outlast the US economy. And the numbers are telling us that this strategy is working. The US economy is cracking and Iran knows it. And let’s talk about what Iran actually understands about this war. Because Iran clearly knows the US economy better than Trump’s own advisors seem to. Even before the first missile was fired, US inflation was already a problem, already running 10% above where it should have been, thanks to years and years of money printing. The system was already stretched, already fragile, and Iran walked right into that situation and it started to [rockpool?] the US. And here’s where we are. US CPI inflation is sitting at 3.8%. That’s the headline number, the one that they put on television, but the number that should be terrifying everyone is wholesale inflation. Producer prices running at 6%, is simply insane. That gap between what producers pay and what consumers are charged is not sustainable. Producers are being squeezed from both sides here. So they either going to slash jobs to protect margins or they pass the pain down to consumers through higher prices. Probably both is going to happen. And what’s driving all of it? Energy. Oil prices. The thing that’s flowing or actually not flowing through the street of Homos. When oil prices jump by over 50% it doesn’t just hit at the gas pump. It hits transportation costs, it hits manufacturing inputs. Everything gets affected—from heating, packaging to agriculture and logistics. Everything that touches the physical economy touches energy somewhere in the chain. And Iran understands this perfectly. They don’t need to fire another missile. They just need to keep their foot on the pedal and just watch and wait. Now Trump has two options here. Give Iran a genuinely good deal from a position of perceived strength. But that’s going to get harder and harder every day this drags on. Or you watch the US consumer get crushed and you risk a total economic meltdown. And there’s the second crisis running parallel. The debt. The US national debt has officially hit $39 trillion.

There’s a seeming paradox here. Plenty of observers are claiming that Iran is slow walking “negotiations” to inflict greater economic pain. But the reverse argument is just as true. By refusing to concede defeat and refusing to offer fair terms to Iran, it’s actually Trump who is dragging things out, for purposes of personal political survival. Iran is simply refusing to play Trump’s vanity game.