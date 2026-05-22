Iran Running US Monetary Policy
Let’s first get one thing out of the way:
Robert Barnes @barnes_law
May 21￼
The absentee vote being referenced in the Massie primary is almost all in-person early vote, not mail-in vote. Turnout wasn’t anomalous. Issue for Massie was negative ads bamboozled the FoxNews Boomers & millennials/zoomers low-primary vote share went up, but not by enough.
Now, if all wars are bankers’ wars, Iran being in charge of US monetary policy would seem to be very bad news for the Anglo-Zionists. It explains the sense of desperation surrounding everything Trump has been saying and unsaying over the past two months.
I’ve been listening to various people arguing that Trump will go back to a bombing campaign on Iran. These are smart people saying this, and they advance plausible reasons for their view. The problem I see is that, based on US intel assessments, Iran is more prepared for war than ever. And the US is less prepared. What I mean is, when Trump launched his latest sneak attack on February 28th he did so under the assumption of a weekend war. When that didn’t happen and Iran didn’t collapse, Trump had to sue for a ceasefire. This time around two things are different:
Iran is threatening something like a total war on regional resources—and beyond the region. There is no reason to doubt Iran’s ability or their resolve in this matter.
The closure of Hormuz has brought the world economy and the US economy to a crisis point. The crisis is bound to get worse as things stand, but renewed war would make things much worse much faster.
Iran has Trump over a barrel—or, if you prefer, Trump crawled and sprawled over a barrel of his own volition. Or maybe Iran has Trump between a rock and a hard place. It’s a distinction without much, if any, difference. The point is that Iran has every reason to prolong “negotiations” as long as possible, to inflict as much economic pain as possible and thus reducing America’s war making capacity. Trump is damned if he does (make war) and damned if he doesn’t. Either alternative leads directly to an economic crisis that is existential for Trump.
Here are a few impressionistic posts by Philip Pilkington this morning:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
THIS is why Jensen Huang was eating street noodles in Beijing. The chip war has backfired against America dramatically. It has led to China starting to commodify the global chip market. ￼￼
Quote
￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter·
17h
China’s chip exports are surging:
China’s chip exports jumped +100% YoY in April, to a record ~$31 billion.
These next two bear directly on the economic consequences of Trump’s insane war on Iran:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
8h￼
A lot of developing countries are going to start selling [USD] reserves to prop up their currencies so they can afford food and fuel as shortages bite. This is already leading to a rapid acceleration of dedollarisation. The world can no longer afford to prop up America’s deficits.
Turkey has effectively dedollarised. It was driven by pressure on lira but they mainly dumped USD assets instead of EUR assets, clearly signalling that the former was the worse investment.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
8h￼
Bloomberg notes that this time is different. G7 countries just about made it through the COVID and Ukraine War inflationary crisis and budget blowouts. This time it’s looking like endgame. The shock is too large, the debt-loads are too heavy - this could be the Big One.
Last night commenter IJM sent me this article which emphasizes the fix Trump has landed the world—including the US—in. I’ve been noting some of this over the past week and I highly recommend the full article. It constitutes a strong argument for pulling the plug on Trump’s war. Note that the author specifically notes that the political class is getting a wake-up call that could work against Trump’s political survival:
Is The Bond Market About To Break Washington?
The bond market is beginning to force reality onto Washington, and it may ultimately force an end to the Iran war long before politicians or diplomats are willing to admit it.
For months, investors have focused on missiles, retaliation headlines, oil chokepoints, and the possibility of a broader regional escalation from the Iran War. During the geopolitical noise, I urged readers not to overlook stress in financial markets that was happening before the war even started, namely in places like private credit and subprime auto lending. I called these “real crises” hiding behind record highs while “investors” chase gamma squeezes higher in an ongoing distortion feedback loop that is making things look far better than they are under the surface.
And now, beneath all the geopolitical noise, a much more serious, harder to ignore crisis is unfolding. As Cypher says in The Matrix:
“Fasten your seat belt Dorothy, ‘cause Kansas is going bye-bye.”
This crisis is in the Treasury market. Bond yields are moving sharply higher, and they are sending a message that policymakers can no longer afford to ignore: the financial system is becoming unstable under the weight of war spending, massive deficits, persistent inflation, and a debt load that was already unsustainable before this conflict began.
With that, let’s move on to Sean Foo, once again. He’s been increasing his focus on geopolitics. Today he does a great job of expressing the unrelenting and increasing pressure on Trump to somehow get out of his war:
Major Country Dumps 88% of ALL US Debt as Global Bond Collapse Begins ALL AT ONCE
The war in Iran is backfiring in real time on multiple fronts simultaneously, and this fallout is getting harder and harder to contain. The geopolitical damage is obvious. The financial damage is even more serious. The US reputation across the Gulf is destroyed and every country that depended on Hormuz for energy is suffering. US allies are getting squeezed. Emerging markets, they’re cracking. And the global economy is absorbing a shock. Nobody in Washington really seems to understand just yet. And what does Trump focus on? Building a grand enough ballroom for Xi Jinping’s visit. President Xi now he’s genuinely excited about the decor. I’m not making this up. The leader of the free world in the middle of a war is thinking about ballroom aesthetics.
Trump: Originally, we were going to build a much smaller room and it wouldn’t have done the job. It just wouldn’t have done the job. You have too many events. Like, if we have President Xi coming here, we have no place to put him.
Meanwhile, Iran is not distracted. They are doing the math and their calculation is simple. They don’t need to defeat the US military. They just need to outlast the US economy. And the numbers are telling us that this strategy is working.
The US economy is cracking and Iran knows it. And let’s talk about what Iran actually understands about this war. Because Iran clearly knows the US economy better than Trump’s own advisors seem to. Even before the first missile was fired, US inflation was already a problem, already running 10% above where it should have been, thanks to years and years of money printing.
The system was already stretched, already fragile, and Iran walked right into that situation and it started to [rockpool?] the US. And here’s where we are. US CPI inflation is sitting at 3.8%. That’s the headline number, the one that they put on television, but the number that should be terrifying everyone is wholesale inflation. Producer prices running at 6%, is simply insane.
That gap between what producers pay and what consumers are charged is not sustainable. Producers are being squeezed from both sides here. So they either going to slash jobs to protect margins or they pass the pain down to consumers through higher prices. Probably both is going to happen. And what’s driving all of it? Energy. Oil prices. The thing that’s flowing or actually not flowing through the street of Homos. When oil prices jump by over 50% it doesn’t just hit at the gas pump. It hits transportation costs, it hits manufacturing inputs. Everything gets affected—from heating, packaging to agriculture and logistics. Everything that touches the physical economy touches energy somewhere in the chain. And Iran understands this perfectly. They don’t need to fire another missile. They just need to keep their foot on the pedal and just watch and wait. Now Trump has two options here. Give Iran a genuinely good deal from a position of perceived strength. But that’s going to get harder and harder every day this drags on. Or you watch the US consumer get crushed and you risk a total economic meltdown. And there’s the second crisis running parallel. The debt. The US national debt has officially hit $39 trillion.
There’s a seeming paradox here. Plenty of observers are claiming that Iran is slow walking “negotiations” to inflict greater economic pain. But the reverse argument is just as true. By refusing to concede defeat and refusing to offer fair terms to Iran, it’s actually Trump who is dragging things out, for purposes of personal political survival. Iran is simply refusing to play Trump’s vanity game.
That’s not a typo. $39 trillion. Yes. And since October, the US has been adding 5 billion to that number every single day. Now, the war on Iran doesn’t run on goodwill. It runs on money. Money the US doesn’t have. Money that needs to be borrowed which adds more strain to the deficit which is expected to heat nearly 8% of GDP this year. Trump campaigned on cutting the deficit reducing the national debt and a lot of fiscal responsibility, but the Iran war is burning through all this goodwill at a pace that makes it makes a U-turn simply impossible. Washington is still out there beating the drums, still touting the same talking points about the Iranian economy collapsing.
Walz: Is operation economic fury uh is devastating the Iranian economy right now. The currency is in free fall. Their foreign currency reserves are near zero. Even the New York Times is reporting today of mass layoffs across the Iranian industrial sector and factories. What’s left of it.
And, yes, Iran’s economy is getting hammered. That part is true. But Iran is still economically supported by China and Russia. And the US can’t go after Russia because Russia controls global oil supply. The US can’t go after China because Trump still needs Chinese rare earths to build his weapons. So Iran has a back stop and Washington has painted itself into a really, really nasty corner. Now, what’s really breaking isn’t Iran’s economy. It’s the US bond market. Just look at all the headlines over the last 3 to seven days. Now, long-dated US bonds, the 10 year and the 30 year, they’re hitting levels we haven’t seen since 2007, right before the financial crisis.
And here’s the thing most people miss about rising yields. When yields go up, bond values go down. The bonds that countries and institutions are already holding become worth less, which means major holders of US treasuries are sitting on massive losses right now. And when you’re sitting on a loss, will you be 100% happy? Japan and China have each seen more than 40 billion in value evaporate from their treasury holdings Canada lost nearly $7 billion private investors in Luxembourg got hit for 14 billion now these aren’t small numbers.
These are the kind of losses that could really change behavior. Countries and central banks could be forced to dump. And now Turkey, a NATO ally, is in trouble. They have essentially fully dumped their US bond holdings. They went from $16 billion down to $1.8 billion. That’s a 88% reduction, nearly complete liquidation. Why? Because Turkey’s inflation hit 32% in April. Their currency has collapsed by another 5% year to date. Energy imports are getting brutally expensive. And when you keep burning cash to keep the lights on, you sell whatever you can. That’s why they were selling gold. And now they sold a massive ton of treasuries.
This is what the Iran war really looks like from the bond market’s perspective. It’s not just turbulence--its financial contagion spreading through the balance sheet of every country that was holding US paper as a safe haven. A safe haven that is starting to not really feel like a safe haven. And here’s where things really get dangerous, because the next move in this chain of madness is the Federal Reserve. And this is not a good one. Higher inflation from energy is going to force the Fed to hike rates. Even with Jerome Power out, Fed Governors are all aligned on this one.
Bank of America is already telling us the trigger is clear. If core inflation breaks above 3.5 to 4%, rate hikes are coming. And the single biggest driver pushing it is crude oil prices, which means Iran controls this as well. ... And more countries are going to do what Turkey just did. That is the doom loop. It is not not a theoretical risk. It’s the path we’re already on. ...
Every time the fed funds goes higher, longer dated bonds reprice higher as well. Investors demand a bigger premium to hold instruments that are losing value in real terms. That is called a term premium. The hot potato gets hotter and more holders start looking for the exit unless you give them a good enough return. And we shouldn’t underestimate Iran’s capacity to sustain this pressure. US intelligence is now conceding that Iran can rebuild their defense capabilities faster than everyone expected. ... So Iran really has the trigger on the US bond market. But Trump is still in full complacent mode. He genuinely believes he has time, that he holds all the cards, all the Uno cards, that the midterms are far enough away they can afford to let this play out. Well, he might be wrong on this one.
Trump: “So, we’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry. You never think, ‘Oh, the midterms, I’m in a hurry.’ I’m in no hurry. I just, I just wonder whether or not they have the good of the people because ...”
Now, even if Hormuz fully reopens tomorrow, even if oil starts flowing freely again, the damage is already done. We are over 80 days into a massive energy disruption that won’t just disappear the moment ships start moving again. The inflation crisis is already baked into the cake. The supply chain damage is already real and the bond market repricing has already happened. And here’s the most extraordinary thing about what Iran has pulled off. It’s not the Federal Reserve controlling US interest rates right now. It’s Iran. You can track it directly.
... Iran is running US monetary policy through oil prices. That is an incredible amount of leverage for a country that’s under the most aggressive sanctions regime in history. And the reason it works is simple. The US has no fiscal buffer left. If the national debt was manageable--let’s say it was 40 or 50% of GDP--if the deficit was under control, Iran wouldn’t have so much leverage. If interest payments weren’t already consuming over $1 trillion a year--guys, that’s more than defense spending, more than Medicare--Iran wouldn’t have this lever to pull. But the US has spent decades building a hyper leveraged financial system, and Iran just found a weak point.
Now Bessent is out here wanting to borrow even more. The US is planning to borrow around $350 billion in a single week. More than a third of a trillion in just 7 days into a bond market where demand is already tepid! Where buyers are already walking away!
12:25
Turkey dumping 88% of their holdings and Japan selling the most US debt since 2022 should be ample alarm bells enough. So who exactly is buying the $350 billion in US bonds right now? That’s the question that the Treasury is not answering clearly.
This war won’t be settled on the battlefield. It’s going to be settled in the financial markets. The US plan was to destroy Iran’s currency, their oil revenues, make the economic pain so unbearable that revolts will happen and Tehran will capitulate. But the US economy is so leveraged on interest rates, so dependent on foreign bond buyers, with a $39 trillion debt load, that economic pain is collapsing Washington. Even Bessent has accidentally admitted the futility. Sanctions haven’t really broken Iran. The unintended consequences [of sanctions] are hitting the US economy.
Bessent: Instead, sanctions should not linger so long that their intended effects create unintended consequences. Sanctions are meant to change behavior, not public, not punish populations. Sanctions left in place for years with no visible and tangible changes in behavior can have generational impacts that are nearly impossible to predict.
So Iran just needs to wait here. Every week Hormuz stays disrupted is another week of compounding damage to the US financial system, another week of inflation eating into real wages and another week of the doom loop tightening. It’s not going to end well.
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Tulsi Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence
Husband has bone cancer.
House Republicans canceled a vote on a resolution to halt the war in Iran, after it became clear they did not have enough votes to defeat it.