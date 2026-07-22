So we saw Trump’s latest hare brained scheme this morning. Perhaps he was really just speaking for his base:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 4h￼ Trump is stepping briskly into the escalation trap. h/t Prof Robert Pape

Nobody was surprised or impressed—including Iran:

￼The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: Iran directly responds to Trump‘s new threat on Truth Social that the US will from now on “bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT” in Iran including Tehran each time Iran strikes a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, saying “if the Americans target a bridge or a power plant in Iran, Iran will, in turn, strike infrastructure and bridges in the region, including energy facilities where the United States has interests,” per an Iranian military source to Tasnim. The Iranian military source adds “the Americans should have become fully aware in the past 10 days that Iran will target and destroy whatever it chooses” and that “any potential gamble by Trump will once again lead to his disgrace.” . 6m￼ BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says Iran does not consider any concession in the Strait of Hormuz as a resolution to the conflict, and that “the tool of the Strait of Hormuz must remain in Iran’s hands and stay closed until it fully impacts political and economic indicators in the United States.” The source adds in the event of US strikes on Iran’s infrastructure as Trump threatened, Iran will directly attack the infrastructure of all regional countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the Trump family’s assets in the region.

Professor Pape wasn’t impressed, either:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼ President Trump’s threat to destroy civilian infrastructure—like bridges and power plants—is a textbook example of failed coercion History shows this failed in Vietnam It will not force Iran into submission Escalation becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy . President Trump’s chilling new “tit-for-tat” policy, vowing to destroy one bridge or power plant near Tehran for every tanker Iran strikes, pushes the Middle East to a dangerous precipice. Spiraling escalation threatens to choke global trade and send world economies reeling.

As always, the fundamentals remain the same. Without early warning radar, the US forward deployed bases cannot function—and probably not, anyway. The US is pulling back further = retreating, concentrating more of its gear and personnel in fewer bases, all of which remain within range of Iran’s modern missiles.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon · 3h￼ It’s almost like the Iranians have a firm and real grasp on ends-ways-means whereas the Americans have slogans. Quote ￼Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 5h Just remember, you saw it here first. Bookmark it. The KC-135s and the strike aircraft all have to land somewhere, and they can’t land on sand. Their potential air bases are finite and known. Every takeoff and landing is seen and reported, both from Russian and Chinese satellites and from on-the-ground Iran-supporting spies. They also need to refuel and undergo maintenance, and those points can be hit. Even just cratering and pitting runways during high tempo air ops can be crippling. The Kharramshahr-4 submunition warhead seems designed to damage or destroy aircraft parked on the ground in the open. OTOH, the Iranian missiles can be launched from almost anywhere, and hitting the empty launch vehicle or tunnel entrance means nothing.

Doug Macgregor gets to the bottom line this morning: This war is existential for Iran; it’s about to become existential for Donald Trump.