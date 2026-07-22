Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2h

If we only had more Massie’s in the US gov.🤔

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
1h

As someone said on one of the shows I saw yesterday we are now with this NDAA fully legalizing and sanctioning what Jonathan Pollard was doing to us 35 years ago. Israel now has no reason to spy on the United States as they are going to have total access to everything.

Does anyone in Congress besides Massie and a few other others, not recognize and see the danger of doing this?

It’s almost like we have totally surrendered and succumbed to the state of Israel and now they are totally in control of our military and our government.

A perfect example of how greed works and the seduction of money and power to our politicians who are supposed to be loyal to the United States, but have shown that they’re loyalty is for sale at any price.

Proof positive that Washington DC is the most corrupt political capital in the world by far.

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