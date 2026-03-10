Iran Responds To Trump
Let’s get the 25 words or less assessment of Trump’s amazing lying presser out of the way up front. This literally unbelievable performance by Trump—’I did for China, I have a great relationship with President Xi’—was nothing but an exercise in domestic damage control. Period. Obviously the polls are giving Trump and the Republicans the heebie jeebies (sp.?).
￼ New Quinnipiac poll: 44% of registered voters say the U.S. is TOO supportive of Israel, the highest number since the question was first asked in 2017.
62% of Democrats. 52% of Independents.
Only 5% say not enough.
Nobody else in the entire world except about 20% of Americans will believe a word Trump uttered.
This exchange with a reporter was absolutely priceless:
￼ IRAN NOW HAS TOMAHAWKS....According to Trump
“You just suggested Iran got a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school. But you’re the only person in your govt saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that. Why are you the only person saying this?”
Trump: “Because I just don’t know enough about it. It’s something I was told is under investigation.”
You can almost hear Trump’s PR team screaming into a pillow.
The UK Telegraph obviously got this right: Trump’s “feelers” to Iran (probably via Oman) were summarily rebuffed by Iran earlier today. So, in desperation, Trump decided to call the man who arms Iran and provides them with targeting intel. The thinking is obvious: Maybe if I get Vladimir Putin to call the Supreme Leader the Iranians will pick up the phone.
Trump’s account of his call to Putin was absolutely hilarious—he didn’t even mention that he was the one to initiate the call. It was just like, we had a lot of our people in the room and they had a lot of people in their room and we, like, talked about Ukraine. Oh, yeah, Putin mentioned Iran, but I told him he could help the most by making peace with Ukraine, but there’s so much hate there. I’m not kidding. That’s almost verbatim. Like, yeah, we’re having this ‘short excursion’ in the Middle East and we’re abandoning our bases under Iranian attack, but we called to talk about Ukraine. Danny Davis suggests that maybe what Trump actually said was along the lines of, Hey man, I need some help. I’ll end sanctions on Russian oil if you’ll only call the Iranian leadership that I’m telling my dumbass supporters ‘no longer exists’ and plead my case for a ceasefire or something—just make it stop. Yeah, I can see that. Who knows—based on the Russian version, maybe Trump even offered some concessions re Ukraine and Venezuela, too, if Putin agreed to help pull Trump’s fat ass out of the fire. I’m sure Putin has a list.
Here’s the diplomatically phrased Russian version:
Oh yeah, Trump forgot to mention that the subject of Venezuela came up, too. Do you think Putin said, Hey Don, congratulations on that great new ‘partner’ of yours, Venezuela? Me neither. And according to other official Russian accounts,
Putin also noted the successful advance of Russian forces in the Special Military Operation, saying it should push Kiev toward a settlement.
Trump is desperate. Maybe this is the right time for Veep Vance and Tulsi to tell him, We told you so, dumbass. But what’s so telling is that Kristi Noem—no sympathy for her here—managed to get herself fired, but none of the Jewish nationalists and their agents who surround Trump get fired. If they do, that’s when you’ll know that Trump is seriously trying to get a handle on this presidency thing.
And now the Iranians have responded:
￼ Iran’s IRGC spokesman reacts to Trump’s claims about the condition of Iran’s armed forces and his claims about the end of Iran’s power:
“Trump is trying to put psychological pressure on Iran through lies and deception. But Iran is standing courageously and with strong resolve against US and Israeli aggression.
We are continuing the war with full strength, and it is Iran, who will determine when the war ends. Iran’s armed forces are ready to protect the oil and security of the region.
Trump started the war by lying to the American people, but now Iran’s responses have left him in a state of confusion and helplessness.
Iran’s armed forces are awaiting the US naval fleet in the Strait of Hormuz and the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.
The end of the war is in Iran’s hands.”
Woops! Maybe Xi will be the next to get a call from Trump.
Iran’s playing a smart game:
￼ BREAKING | Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:
Any Arab or European country that expels the Israeli and American ambassadors will be granted full freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz — effective tomorrow.
Iran is now using the world’s most critical oil chokepoint as diplomatic leverage.
~20% of global oil supply transits the Strait daily.
The clock is running.
Patty Marins doesn’t say ‘TACO,’ but you’ll get her drift:
Cornered, Trump makes an announcement to calm the markets, but the war goes on and the strait remains closed.
Nothing has changed in the war. Trump is backed into a corner by the market, with few interceptors left, American bases being bombed, and Israel under intense bombardment.
Although Israel has been successful in suppressing footage of the strikes, the number of hospitalized victims gives us an idea of the scale of these attacks: 2,000 people hospitalized in Israel, a figure very similar to that of Iran, which is being devastated by bombs.
President Trump called President Putin, likely seeking mediation with Iran, but was rebuffed by the Iranian regime, as hours later he threatened much, much, much worse bombings if the strait was not opened.
Trump is behaving like a spoiled loser child and tomorrow will face renewed pressure from the markets, which are starting to realize he has no power over the situation.
Tonight, attacks on Tehran continue, and Iran is retaliating with more missiles against Israel.
Also this morning, refueling aircraft and others departed from Saudi Arabian airports, in a clear Iranian victory following several days of bombing that included Saudi oil facilities.
Despite the Iranian bombardment against Gulf countries, US troops maintained attacks on Iran from these territories, causing damage to the infrastructure of those nations.
The US-Israel coalition is at a loss. As they continue the bombings, they see no sign of Iran yielding; on the contrary, Iran has been destroying radars and opening a corridor for more efficient missile strikes against Israel.
It seems the war will endure for some time, and the strait will remain closed
Prof. John Mearsheimer: Between 1971 and 2021, the US murdered 38 million people
