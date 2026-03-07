Meaning In History

I think it is safe to say that Araghchi has a much better understanding of U.S. politics, the Trump administration, and the leverage that can be used against it than the Trump administration has of Iranian politics or the leverage that can be used against the Iranian government. A rather masterful use of information as a weapon - all the more so for being accurate.

Modi kneeled [= knelt] and agreed

If there was a NOBEL PRIZE for Fence Sitting - MODI would certainly win

If a War has dissappointments MODI is certainly up there at the top I never anticpated MODI complicit in what the United Nations has determed a ' plausible genocide ' if not more

I guess it came down to India fighting for whatever US scraps fell off the China table when the tarriffs hit and with US proclaiming an intent to go to war with China.

