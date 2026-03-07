This morning Iranian President Pezeshkian offered a bit of an olive branch to the Gulf Arab states—which led Trump to absurdly claim that Iran had “surrendered”. My guess is that Pezeshkian actually spoke out of turn in the wartime setting—that he’s not the one making Iran’s military decisions. At any rate, any notion that Iranian attacks would be curtailed in any way were quickly dashed:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ ￼ Iranian FM Araghchi: “President Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within our region – provided that our neighbors’ Airspace, Territory, and Waters are not used to attack the Iranian People – was almost immediately killed by President Trump’s misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent. If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our Powerful Armed Forces have long been prepared for...”

I mentioned yesterday that the US was going to “unsanction” Russian oil for a while. India, which has played a particularly dishonorable role in recent events—refusing to stand in solidarity with fellow BRICS countries—is an immediate beneficiary. Putin, however, is sending India a message:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 7h￼ NEW: ￼￼ India who decided to support Israel and the US instead of it’s BRICS partners was buying cheap discounted oil from Russia. Then US stepped in and ordered India to stop buying Russian oil and buy from others like Venezuela instead. Modi kneeled [= knelt] and agreed and then began reducing its purchases of Russian oil. After the war and global oil crisis, America gave India “permission” to buy Russian oil again for 30 days. India then went back to Russia to buy oil. Russia replied, we’ll sell oil, but now at higher prices and with no discounts like before.

Perfidy has its price.