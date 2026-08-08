Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
9h

For a really cynical take on much of this:

ONLY 35% OF AMERICANS BACK TRUMP'S IRAN WAR — w/ Fmr. U.S. Marine Matthew Hoh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNpJZ3tp4LI

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Manul
9hEdited

Who else is tired of hearing about an imminent deal? Not only is a deal not imminent, there will not be a deal. There will be a U.S. capitulation to the facts of life, after another heavy bombing of Iran followed by Iran’s follow-through.

I hope I am wrong.

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