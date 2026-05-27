Today featured what has now become the usual flurry of reports and counters regarding a Trump deal or non-deal with Iran. Iran said they had a framework that the US was pretty much on board with, but then the White House said, No. I’ve lost count of how many times this little dance has taken place, often with Trump claiming for his part that a deal was imminent. Then Trump added comic value by saying that he might have to “blow up” Oman if Oman entered into co-management of Hormuz with Iran. Also, everybody in the world—or at least all Muslim nations—”owe” Trump to join something he calls the Abraham Accords.

Are you tired of all this BS, too? The fact is, the fundamentals remain the same. Trump has no credible military options—the military people are telling him that Iran has scary new capabilities, in addition to the scary capabilities they exhibited before the ceasefire. Trump would love to make a deal, any deal, as long as he could sell it as better than Obama’s JCPOA. But Iran won’t give him that. Iran keeps putting up various formulas, all of which are poison to Trump—because time is on Iran’s side. But Trump can’t just walk away—because, Who lost Hormuz? Staying in place is another bad option, because the logistics strain is unsustainable. And behind it all are the Jewish Nationalists, who still are able to exercise a veto over any deal.

Now, it might look like things are at an impasse, but they’re not. Time really is on Iran’s side. The world really is sliding toward an economic disaster. The US blockade really is porous—especially with regard to China. Trump’s political position at home really is deteriorating—for every GOP boogeyman Trump has primaried, he now has generated a mortal political enemy for the next seven months. And Iran really is building up its military capabilities.

Add to that, behind the scenes Iran is conducting a deft diplomatic offensive in the region that is making headway. No regional country will touch the Abraham Accords with a barge pole, but multiple nations are entering into talks with Iran about a new regime for the Persian Gulf. Iran’s carrot is shared management over Hormuz—which means, money. And you can count on it that Russia and China are supporting Iran’s diplomacy.

The pressure on Trump is inexorably building, as he ties himself more and more closely to the genocidal Israeli state.

So, Trump is on a treadmill. He continues to gaslight Americans, who believe less and less of the snake oil he’s peddling and instead pay attention to their declining financial fortunes. Meanwhile, the ground in the Persian Gulf region continues to shift under his feet. This is shaping up to be another in the string of disasters Trump has initiated, and will likely turn out to be the worst. He can’t keep the charade going forever.

If you’re a glutton for punishment, here are two links to relatively brief videos that discuss all this intelligently:￼

Here’s some commentary from the Left end of the spectrum, but on this topic it seems pretty balanced:

And here’s a longer video featuring Danny Davis with an actual geologist and energy expert—who presents an in depth critique of Trump’s energy narrative. It’s a bit of a deep dive, but accessible and informative.