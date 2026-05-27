Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

I can't recommend the Danny Davis interview enough. If you want to know just how much Trump has screwed the world.

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Mark Wauck
3h

What a world:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israeli-man-arrested-at-cyprus-airport-with-frozen-embryos-bound-for-mexico/

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