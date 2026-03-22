Iran Issues Its Own Ultimatum
We’ll be heading out in minutes, but …
I picked this up from Armchair Warlord, and it looks significant in multiple ways—and especially the coordination with Russia and China. Reminder: this is a global war that the Anglo-Zionists are pursuing.
Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان @Marwa__Osman
Mar 21￼
A message to Washington?
In a tightly structured 12-minute address, Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei moved from familiar rhetoric into something far more consequential. The opening half followed the expected script; revisiting decades of U.S. warmongering rhetoric: sanctions, assassinations, regional conflicts.
But midway through, the tone shifted from retrospective to strategic.
Sayyed Khamenei outlined three concrete demands, each with a defined timeline:
a rapid U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East,
a full rollback of sanctions within 60 days, and
long-term financial compensation for economic damages.
Then came the ultimatum. Fail to comply, and Iran escalates, economically, militarily, and potentially nuclearly. Not hypothetically, but operationally: closing the Strait of Hormuz, formalizing defense ties with Russia and China, and moving from ambiguity to declared nuclear deterrence.
The timing of external reactions was just as telling. Within hours, both Beijing and Moscow issued statements aligning, carefully but unmistakably, with Tehran’s framing. This definitely looked coordinated.
The broader context matters. Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei represents a different leadership style from his martyred predecessor leader. Where martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei operated through long-term balancing and controlled escalation, Sayyed Mojtaba appears positioned to deliver faster, more decisive outcomes.
Iran’s internal reports are clear, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is in no way, shape or form interested in incrementalism. They are pushing for structural change: removing U.S. influence from the region, restoring Iran’s military standing, and forcing a re-negotiation of global power dynamics.
And for the first time in decades, Iran practically has the leverage to do this.
Rising oil prices, regional instability, growing alignment with China and Russia, and vulnerabilities in global trade routes have shifted the strategic landscape.
So this was not just a speech. It was a test. A test of whether the United States is willing, or even able, to operate under a new set of constraints.
What happens next will likely define not just the trajectory of this conflict, but the broader balance of power in the Middle East for decades to come.
And not just the balance of power of the Middle East.
Just saw a video of long US convoys speeding across Iraq towards Jordan. Data points":
Lei Gong @gonglei89
15h￼
Uhhh 786 JASSMs in the first 6 days is 1/5th of the stockpile from the start of the war. We are now on Day 20 and they’re still flying B-52s with 12 JASSMs per sortie minimum. They could easily have burned through as much as 1/3rd of the stockpile by now.
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William Yang @WilliamYang120
Mar 20
Replying to @WilliamYang120
@CSIS estimated last week that US forces fired 786 JASSMs and 319 Tomahawk missiles in the first six days of the Iran war — several years of production in both cases.
￼You’re not hearing too much about this. Weeks ago I read about severe limits on the numbers of Israelis being allowed to fly out.
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW
14h￼
This describes the maintenance of a purely pro-forma civilian air transport infrastructure so the Israeli government doesn’t have to admit that the IRGC has shut down its airspace and there’s no way in or out for most civilians.
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Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain
17h
Already posted this in another thread but here’s a very interesting Ynet article describing how Ben Gurion is still in a state of (severely disrupted) operation despite regular drone, rocket, and missile attacks on it from Iran and Hezbollah. Here are the changes they’ve made:
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW
12h￼
Addendum: at least without going through Egyptian border controls and paying extortionate rates to Egyptian taxi drivers lol
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WW2 The Eastern Front @ShoahUkraine
12h
Replying to @ArmchairW
Egypt land border is fully open, and Egyptian taxi drivers are making a killing, charging 100 times more to drive Israeli and foreign passengers to the airport.
And this—it appears that Iran’s AD is surfacing:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
1h￼
￼￼ Footage released by Fars News Agency reportedly shows Iranian air defenses engaging a U.S. F-15 Eagle near Hormuz Island.
In the final moments, the aircraft appears to either take a hit or deploy countermeasures. Its fate remains unclear.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
1h￼
Iran are claiming they’ve downed an F-15. It looks like now that stand off munitions are depleted, the bombing will cost the US a plane every day or two.
Barbarians:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
1h￼
￼￼￼ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:
We will turn the contact villages in southern Lebanon into areas like Beit Hanoun and Rafah, Gaza.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
43m￼
Fertiliser analysts are now saying the world faces a monumental food crisis. The US will be hit hard too. People elsewhere will starve. Trump’s war appears to be about to quite literally destroy the world. Insane.
Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen
6h￼
International law has been dismantled over the past 30 years and replaced with the so-called “rules-based international order”, which means one set of rules for us and another for you. These are the rules of the hegemony, yet the hegemony is gone.
And the prime movers behind this have been the Anglo-Zionist ruling class, in their insane drive for global hegemony—and for revenge against Russia.
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BTW Mark , you do the most incredible & amazing work of putting this all together for us , one of the best out there . Merci !
The Rothschilds despise Russia .