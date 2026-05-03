Late in the day here, but there are a few important updates.

You’ll recall that during the last week the US slapped sanctions on some Chinese refineries for buying Iranian oil. China has responded and, it appears, has escalated toward a direct confrontation ahead of Trump’s visit. China’s response is unprecedented and appears to represent a direct challenge to USD hegemony. In the past, China has not directly challenged US sanctions—China has allowed Chinese banks to comply with US sanctions. This time is different—I think that’s China’s message to Trump:

Drop Site @DropSiteNews 4h￼ ￼ China Invokes Blocking Statute for First Time China’s Ministry of Commerce has for the first time activated its 2021 Blocking Rules, ordering all Chinese firms and individuals not to comply with U.S. sanctions targeting five independent Chinese oil refineries accused of purchasing Iranian crude. Beijing called the U.S. measures, imposed under two executive orders, an “unjustified” and “improper” use of extraterritorial law. The move puts multinational companies operating in both markets in direct legal conflict: compliance with U.S. sanctions now risks violating Chinese law, and vice versa. Global banks and firms with dollar exposure face secondary sanctions risk if they continue dealing with the affected refineries. Analysts describe the order as a significant step toward competing legal frameworks for global trade, accelerating the path to potential economic “decoupling” between the two powers.

Trump has preemptively rejected Iran’s new proposals—he probably knew they’d be unyielding:

ILRedAlert @ILRedAlert 56m BREAKING: U.S. President Donald Trump says he will review Iran’s latest proposal but signaled skepticism, saying it is unlikely to be acceptable as Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price”

For the record, here’s what Iran proposed. The main point is that every day this standoff continues will increase the pain for the world economy.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 54m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Iran has responded to the United States’ 9-point proposal with its own 14-point proposal. The United States offered a two-month ceasefire to work out the details, but Iran rejected it and instead listed the following requirements, according to Tasnim News Agency: - Ensuring non-aggression. - Withdrawing U.S. military forces from Iran’s periphery. - Lifting the naval blockade. - Releasing Iran’s blocked assets. - Paying compensation. - Lifting sanctions. - Ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. - Establishing a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, Iran is saying they will target US personnel who have been sheltering on GCC military bases.

And here are two interesting follow-ups to Chris Martenson’s presentation. Recall that Martenson stressed the dangerous inventory levels:

Mark @Mark4XX 12h BIGGEST ENERGY CRISIS IN HISTORY: $150 OIL IN WEEKS AS INVENTORIES PLUNGE TO RECORD LOWS Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, delivered a sobering message in his Bloomberg TV interview. We are living through the biggest energy crisis anyone alive has ever seen — yet most of the world still has no idea what is coming. With Middle East production slashed by 14 million barrels per day, the safety buffer is gone and inventories are about to hit all-time lows. THE UNPRECEDENTED SHORTAGE ￼ Middle Eastern production is down a staggering 14 million barrels per day.

￼ Already lost 650 million barrels of production — and that climbs to 1.5 billion even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens tomorrow.

￼ The last ships that left before closure have now unloaded, leaving zero safety buffer. THE INVENTORY COLLAPSE ￼ US diesel stocks fell 4% in a single week while gasoline dropped 3% outside driving season.

￼ Global oil inventories are heading straight to all-time record lows by the end of May.

￼ Complacency rules because the human mind simply cannot grasp something this enormous. THE INEVITABLE PRICE SPIKE ￼ Demand must be rationed more severely than during COVID — and price is the only way to do it.

￼ Expect oil well in excess of $150 per barrel in the coming days or weeks.

￼ Physical markets are already trading at these brutal levels. THE POST-CRISIS OUTLOOK ￼ Nuttall went 100% oil weighted back in January — his fund is already up 44%.

￼ Once the Strait reopens he still sees an $80 floor with demand boosted 40% from restocking depleted inventories and SPRs. THE BOTTOM LINE Eric Nuttall has spent 25 years in this market and calls this the biggest disruption of his lifetime. The world is sleepwalking into a supply shock that will force prices higher faster than anyone expects. This is the calm before the storm hits hard.

Meanwhile Trump is gaslighting Americans: “affordability” is a “line of bullshit.” Well, someone is putting out a line of bullshit.

Sal Mercogliano weighs in: