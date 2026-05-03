Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

My guess is that Trump put in those sanctions on China so that he'd arrive in Beijing having shown them who's boss. China's telling him, No, you're not.

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
3h

If I was Soros (or his man Bessent) or Adelson or any other of the President's donors and I didn't have any morals (which seems to be a given) I would be investing in Oil futures big time and shorting the stock markets about now. Are they really willing to starve millions of people and put many more in danger for their own profits? Sorry, rhetorical question. The Great Reset by other means, it seems.

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