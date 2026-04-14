If you’ve been following the news this morning you’ll be aware that there have a lot of conflicting reports—yes, there’s a blockade; no, there’s not; there is, but it doesn’t apply to China. And so forth. But let’s get a few general issues out of the way first.

That Trump’s war is, in fact, a Jewish Nationalist war on the world is becoming ever more apparent. As such, Trump’s America and Israel are increasingly isolated against the rest of the world. NATO is fracturing, separating from the US. The Spanish PM is in Beijing, embracing both Xi and a multi-polar world order. Meloni, in Italy, is rebuking Trump’s attack on Leo and suspending security cooperation with Israel. As the economic effects of this war take hold and bite, Trump is under increasing pressure at home—which probably explains, in part, his wild rhetoric that is only alienating Americans. This will take down the GOP as well. Pictures say so much:

Got it. That may appeal to the Huckabees of this world but it won’t save Congress for the GOP. Nor will this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h NEW: ￼￼Sen. Roger Marshall [R - Tel Aviv] tries to convince Americans that Israel’s national security is American’ national security: “I’m sorry that gas prices are going up, but help is on the way, and your national security is even more important than your pocketbook.”

Also, the check is in the mail. But somehow I don’t believe people in Kansas lie awake at night worrying about Iran. And they just may be smart enough to research who Marshall’s sugar daddy is:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ The gap between Wall Street and Main Street has never been bigger: US consumer sentiment is down to 47.6 points, the lowest level in history. At the same time, the S&P 500 is trading just 3% from its all-time high.

Back to the blockade. One of the early reports this morning was that a Chinese ship had transited Hormuz, outbound. That is apparently not true. The Chinese ship, and several others, were turned back by the USN. This, IMO, probably explains the situation—the USN would likely not venture that close to Hormuz to conduct acts of war:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ NEW: Ships coming from Iran are being ordered to turn around in approximately this area. The U.S. Navy is likely positioned several hundreds of nautical miles away, in the Arabian Sea.

It remains that a Chinese owned ship was turned back by the USN, so the question is: How will China react? As it happens. Russian FM Lavrov is in Beijing today, meeting with his counterpart, Wang Yi. They will undoubtedly be discussing strategy and will be coordinating with Iran. Xi Jinping is clearly not amused by Trump’s act:

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex 7h China’s president Xi Jinping says the world order is ‘crumbling into disarray’.

That suggests that Russia and China will cooperate to prevent the world order from crumbling.

Now, today Patty Marins has a long substack out, but I’ll quote from her X post intro. I’m in full agreement with her points, which tend to get lost in all the concentration on military topics—such as the fact that the USS Bush is detouring around Africa rather than attempting to sail past Yemen.

The Blockade Boomerang: Iran’s Escape Routes and America’s Impulsive Moves ... Yes, the blockade increases pressure on Iran, but it also fuels global inflationary pressure, and especially in the United States, where rising fuel prices quickly erode any president’s popularity. At this point, I believe Trump’s popularity is deteriorating at a much faster rate than the Iranian economy is collapsing. ... Strangling the Iranian economy is not a simple task. This year Iran is expected to conduct approximately $7 billion in trade via the Iran-Asia railway, with a cargo volume exceeding 5 million tons. Via the Caspian Sea, the volume is projected to reach 1.2 million tons, with the capacity to handle significantly more cargo and sustain the country for extended periods if necessary. Another key point is that a country holding 8–10% of the planet’s natural resources finds itself in a position where the survival of the regime enjoys near-unanimous domestic support. This makes it much easier for Iran to secure lines of credit from major Asian banks, especially Chinese ones. Obviously, this further extends the Iranian economy’s resilience. This war is not about the number of ships, aircraft, or the quantity of missiles and bombs dropped. It is about the strategic position in which Iran finds itself. The country withstood 40 days of intense bombing with multiple daily waves in US-Israeli operations that, from an aerial standpoint, had remarkably few errors. These are two highly professional air forces facing a scenario of strategic impotence.

For a glimpse of how complicated all this is getting, I recommend Sean Foo today:

Foo’s narrative runs like this. China isn’t actually as dependent on oil and gas as most people think. It’s just that China’s economy is so huge that it does, in fact, import large amounts of both. But that fact also gives China a lot of leverage when it comes to the price. Now, KSA’s biggest customer happens to be China, but KSA relies upon high sales volumes for financial solvency, and now—thanks to Trump—those volumes are way down. As a result KSA is charging a premium for its oil to make up the sales shortfall. And China has cut its purchases to half or even less what they were. That puts KSA in a real bind, but China has the leverage to shop around for better deals. Russia and Malaysia are obvious sources, but China can also turn to Africa countries like Angola and Congo.

Along with the leverage China has to get good energy deals goes the leverage to pay for the stuff it buys in the currency of their choosing—the yuan rather than the dollar. All of this is going to but enormous pressure on the petrodollar system. For example, with revenue for the Gulf states plunging, if the war continues they may need to turn to their savings to support their welfare state economies. That will mean selling off dollar denominated assets, rather than buying more dollar denominated assets—which is what the petrodollar system was based on. And that’s a problem for the US.

Just in: The latest US treasury auction was graded C+, largely because of lackluster interest from international buyers. This is a highly inflationary sign, because the Treasury will end up being the buyer of last resort.

The bottom line is that, while Trump continues trying to play for time and an off ramp, time remains on Iran’s side. Trump is running short of precision standoff munitions and missile defense interceptors, while Iran is now starting to roll out more of its own AD resources. Trump’s placing the US economy in a very difficult position, which jeopardizes already disastrous levels of political support. What makes this worse is that, at this point, the negative economic effects of the war are baked in. And Trump keeps making bad political choices—alienating key demographics like Catholics and males:

Ryan Burge ￼@ryanburge￼ I need to point something out: Catholics movement toward the GOP is probably the biggest advantage they have on election day now compared to 2008. The only other group that moved further to the right are “nothing in particulars” Feuding w/the Pope is an interesting choice.

But, Trump being Trump, he can’t let go—always trying to have the last dumbass word:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law￼ Trump keeps burning bridges everywhere he can.

Trump [to Corriere della Sera]: “The Pope doesn’t understand and shouldn’t be talking about war because he has no idea what’s happening.”

￼Trita Parsi search. .. @tparsi Stunning! It was achieved through the wars Israel pushed the US into, the genocide it committed, and the manner in which criticism of Israel has been punished. It’s backfiring MASSIVELY. Among men under 50, Israel’s favourability has tanked from -3 in 2022 to -47 in 2026!

Russia and China remain firmly on Iran’s side, and instigating a confrontation with either or both will be a loser for Trump.

First Squawk @FirstSquawk 3h BESSENT STATES CHINA IS AN UNRELIABLE PARTNER IN WAR; CHINA IS HOARDING OIL, BUYING MORE, AND STOPPING EXPORTS OF VARIOUS PRODUCTS.

Really? And that wasn’t factored into the decision to go to war? Rest assured, it the situation is bad now, it will definitely get worse if Trump tries to yank Xi’s chain.

The latest word is that there’s another meeting in Islamabad scheduled for Thursday. US talking points look like non-starters for Iran. We shall see.