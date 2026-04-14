Meaning In History

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It's Just Me
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I'm thankful for Meaning in History, which is an ironic statement because the news is bad. However, as bad as it is, I'm determined to remain steadfast.

I've been thinking of Trump the doctor. What a laugh. He's more like the Grim Reaper.

The Divine Physician brings abundant life.

From Matthew.

3Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

4Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

5Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the Earth.

6Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be satisfied.

7Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

8Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

9Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called the Sons of God.

10Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

11Blessed are you when men insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me.

12Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you...

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