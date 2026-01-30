The world is in turmoil on multiple fronts: economic, monetary, military. Trump is trying to juggle all those balls, but that’s difficult. Some balls move faster or slower than others and have momentums that are difficult to control and coordinate. So, it takes much longer to move the US military into place to attack Iran, on the other side of the world, than it takes for those moves to spark chaotic moves on the economic front. And, once in place, it takes a long time to de-escalate the situation while covering other bases. Iran isn’t the only country that Trump has seriously antagonized—trust in the US is collapsing globally and that has all sorts of ramifications.

It’s difficult to know for sure, but the original plan appears to be something like this. Israel, having been seriously hammered by Iranian retaliatory strikes after the crazy Anglo-Zionist sneak attack in June, wanted the US to take the lead this time in subduing Iran. Trump, ever obedient to his Jewish Nationalist masters, was willing, with his usual mix of blandishments and threats. Problem: Trump has totally destroyed any credibility he might have had as a result of his previous lies about negotiating that ended in a sneak attack on Iran. When Trump began moving military assets to the region and suggested that Iran accept a US attack in a tit for tat theater—but exempting Israel from retaliation—Iran smelled a Trumpian rat and refused any further communications from Trump (usually via Oman).

Various foreign governments—prominently, Turkey and KSA—are currently present in DC, supposedly trying to persuade Trump to come back in off the limb that he foolishly walked out on. My suspicion is that that is, in part, cover for what’s really going on. No doubt Middle East countries, like the rest of the world, want to avoid this insane Jewish Nationalist inspired war that might very likely crash the world economy. However, my suspicion is that Trump has enlisted Turkey and KSA—which have relatively cordial relations with Iran in the changing BRICS influenced Middle East—to desperately get Iran to return his calls before he falls off the limb. He needs some sort of a net in place because he’s afraid of backing up.

Thus:

Iran Nuances @IranNuances 2h￼ #Iran’s FM: We never left the table, but we do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats. If US seeks fair talks, it must end hostile policies. There is a clear contradiction from US side. US beats the drum of threats while repeatedly requesting talks via intermediaries

Two things here. First, Iran is giving Trump’s game away: Trump has been presenting the extremely dubious claim that Iran has been desperately trying to do a “deal” and seeking talks while he, Trump, has been playing hard to get. I call BS, which is the usual safe call with Trump. Instead, Iran reveals that it’s Trump who keeps requesting talks. But, second, Iran is laying down a condition for talks: The US must end its hostile policies. What does that mean? It could, and probably does, mean multiple things, but one thing it almost certainly means is that Trump will need to draw down the military threat. That amounts to Iran telling Trump—at least at this point: No safety net, you need to start edging backwards. In front of the whole world.

Trump, naturally, is looking for some face saving way to avoid this unpalatable outcome. Iran is demanding respect for its sovereignty, while Trump is angling to get Iran to play the role of loser. Trump has once again issued a “softened” demand: He has said “no nukes” for the second time, without mentioning anything about “no nuclear program whatsoever”. Those noises are coming from anonymous Anglo-Zionist sources. Iran’s problem—and Trump’s problem—is that they know that Trump won’t commit to solid guarantees. That’s why Iran is refusing to back down.

Now Trump is seeking some sort of workaround, but he’s still using the same formula that includes threats:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 39m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Trump is considering to send US special forces inside Iran to carry out raids on sites - NYT The current set of options even includes the potential for American forces to carry out raids on sites inside Iran, and it comes in a different context, now that the protests have been brutally quashed, at least for the time being.

Yeah, shades of Operation Eagle Claw. How crazy is that?

Does Trump really think that kidnapping Maduro and his wife means we can kidnap an ayatollah? And that that threat will move the Iranians?

Will Schryver @imetatronink 21m￼ ￼￼ I see the New York Times is reporting that the mighty US military is considering COMMANDO RAIDS on sites in Iran — presumably with DISCOMBOBULATORS flying overhead to render Iranian soldiers helpless. Somewhere in Hollywood, an AI-written script is already being authored.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to be suggesting some sort of commercial deal to extricate himself from this mess. The difficulty here is that all this ploy will likely to is remind Iran of the first CIA/MI6 regime change op in Iran back in 1953—that was all about Iran’s oil. Plus, why would Iran want to accept fronts for the CIA—yes, US oil companies—inside their country? What solid guarantees could Trump offer that the military and economic threats to Iran would end?

Ragıp Soylu @ragipsoylu 18h￼ As Erdogan tries to convince Iranians to talk to Trump over phone, some creative ideas are leaked to Turkish media on how to move forward. Ankara seemingly wants Iran to offer an oil deal to Trump, allowing American companies to work in the country

To understand what’s going on here, I suggest that you reread that tweet, framing it as Trump getting Ankara to make that offer to Trump, who will then reframe it as Iran bending to his will so he can claim a win. I just don’t see that happening. There’s also this. Trump is having to bend to some of the new realities in the Middle East, including the reality of the influence of the Turkey - KSA - Pakistan axis:

Ragıp Soylu @ragipsoylu 21h￼ BIG — Turkey now declares that it is open to establish a Middle East Union like the EU . Turkey’s Fidan: “No Turkish domination, no Arab domination, no Farsi domination, no other domination… The regional countries are coming together, acting responsibly… Look at how European Union has managed to form itself from scratch to today. Why not us?”

I think “other domination” is a reference to the Anglo-Zionists. Possibly Russia, too, but Russia is a country they can do business with.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of increasing turmoil on the economic front, where Trump is also flailing but unable to control events. I think he understands that to some extent, but can see no other options. He’s warning Canada and now the UK against doing business with China. That hasn’t stopped them both from traveling to China to perform kowtow. So Trump’s warning is being extended to the entire world:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ US Foreign Affairs calls the world to abandon Chinese products: “To all world leaders meeting with Xi Jinping: China sells nothing but cheap products and cheap friendships.”

Who do you think believes that? Everyone looks at Trump and his hamhanded threats and kidnappings and sneak attacks. They know he and his owners can’t be trusted. At all. If Canada/UK get it, don’t you think Russia - China - Iran and everyone else also get it?

A few additional considerations.

Patarames @Pataramesh 19h￼ Those two ￼ destroyers need to first exit the Persian first to make a imminent attack scenario realistic Lets see if or when that happens...

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 11h￼ What astonishes me is that we have an entire, EXTREMELY active lobby for war with Iran in this country, forces are moving, trial balloons are floating in the press - and Congress hasn’t done the SLIGHTEST thing to even look into the matter. War is anathema to the US public, BTW.

This is excellent, and scary. Recall yesterday evening Mac warning that the US just doesn’t get it—military adventures won’t solve our problems. The world has changed. But our rulers don’t get that. They’re desperate. What follows is an excellent backdrop to all the above.

Mark @Mark4XX · 16h￼ WHY TRUMP IS ESCALATING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW – THE CORNERED ANIMAL THEORY A chilling perspective from macro expert Luke Gromen: What looks like reckless aggression from Washington might actually be the desperate reaction of a superpower running out of critical supply chains—fast. The theory? America is acting like a cornered animal because time is running out. THE CORNERED ANIMAL THEORY EXPLAINED ￼ A cornered power lashes out hardest when options shrink and survival is at stake.

￼ If US leaders believe key defense supply chains could collapse in 8–12 months, flipping the global table makes twisted strategic sense.

￼ Better force mutual economic pain now than face solo defeat and humiliation later. THE HIDDEN DESPERATION: CRITICAL MINERALS & DEFENSE ￼ The US is dangerously reliant on China for rare earths, silver, and other minerals essential for F-35 jets, missiles, semiconductors, and solar tech.

￼ Gromen warns: “We’re going to run out of the ability to make weapons in 8 months.”

￼ Building domestic capacity takes 10+ years—leaving a lethal gap that escalation tries to buy time for. WHY THE AGGRESSION MAKES SENSE FROM THIS VIEW ￼ Public moves like Greenland pressure, tariff threats, and forcing allies to “choose US or China” look irrational… unless you’re racing against a ticking clock.

￼ Force partners to pick sides and cut China off before the shortage becomes public and catastrophic.

￼ Escalation isn’t about winning chess—it’s about knocking over the board so no one wins cleanly. THE SCARY REALITY CHECK ￼ Escalating with China won’t fix shortages; it accelerates pain for everyone—including America and Europe.

￼ Mutual collapse becomes preferable (in some eyes) to watching the US military-industrial edge vanish alone.

￼ Gromen: “If we can’t win the chess game, then we’re going to flip the entire table.” SILVER & GOLD AS THE QUIET EVIDENCE ￼ US declared silver a critical mineral—then physical demand exploded.

￼ Gromen speculates NATO (especially US) could be quietly scooping up physical silver and gold to plug holes.

￼ Gold treating the West like an emerging market for 3.5+ years signals deep structural weakness. THE BOTTOM LINE Trump’s constant escalation isn’t random chaos or pure 5D chess—it may be the frantic behavior of a superpower whose military supply lifeline is fraying faster than anyone admits, forcing Washington to burn bridges before the weakness becomes irreversible. Terrifying if true: the louder the bark, the closer the bite. HT: YouTube Reinvent Money @paulbuitink @LukeGromen

Stuff to think about.