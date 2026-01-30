Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Alex JER-dun @alexjordanATL

20h￼

reminder:

Blinken warned in Sept '23 that the "Beijing & Moscows of the world" would "falsely claim" that the rules-based international order "exists to benefit the interests of the west at the expense of the rest"

CANADA acknowledged this forbidden truth just...28 months later

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Dominic Michael Tripi @DMichaelTripi

12h

NEW: Trump reportedly told aides they need to be “conscious of the business community” regarding mass deportations, directing officials to focus on criminals & refrain from targeting work sites. -NYT

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture