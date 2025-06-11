Is Trump trying to stroke public opinion at home, to look like the Great Dealmaker? Very possible. Scott Ritter argued persuasively yesterday that, yes, a deal should be easy—because Israel is panicking due to Iran’s intel breakthrough. Trump doesn’t want to talk about that:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ Trump on Iran nuclear talks: "Iran is behaving much more aggressive. It’s surprising to me. It’s disappointing, but we are set to meet again soon, so we’ll see,"

After his Big Fail in the Red Sea, Kurilla thinks he can rattle our saber at Iran. Good luck:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Head of U.S. CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla tells Congress that the Pentagon has presented President Trump with a 'several plans and options' to attack Iran if negotiations fail

Meanwhile, Iran is laying its cards on the table, just as Ritter said:

Arya - آریا @AryJeay ￼￼￼| Iran’s National Security Council (SNSC) following Iran’s complex intelligence operation: ￼ All desirable Israeli targets are now on the table of Iran’s armed forces — Any aggression will result in hidden nuclear facilities of the Israeli regime being targeted. • The SNSC says this significant intelligence gain is part of the Islamic Republic’s calculated and long-term strategic response to the enemy’s propaganda. • The other critical component is the tireless efforts of Iran’s armed forces to build operational capabilities tailored to the strengths and weaknesses of the Israeli occupying regime and its backers. • Today, access to this intelligence and the completion of the intel–operations cycle empowers the fighters of Islam to respond immediately to any potential Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities — by targeting Israel’s hidden nuclear infrastructure. • Any hostile act against Iran’s economic or military infrastructure will be met with a proportionate and direct counterattack. 1:23 PM · Jun 9, 2025

Not hard to figure this one out. Iran is a very large country with lots of high, rugged terrain/mountains. Lots of places to hide stuff, now that Iran knows what locations are on Israel’s target list. Israel is a very small country with few hiding places.

￼Patarames @Pataramesh￼ It feels like Iran is conveying to Israel: A conventional counter-force strike against's nuclear weapons is seen as credible capability A denuclearization strike to disarm & disable a second-strike

Given Iran's unparalleled penetrative firepower ... Not fantasy at all Just pending intel...

This is exactly what Russia would prefer to see. The deal is there for Trump.