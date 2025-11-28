I’ve been arguing for some time now that Trump’s exit plan to get out of the Anglo-Zionist proxy war on Russia is driven by a desperate need save resources—military and financial—for other challenges. Just how desperate Trump may be can be judged from the claim in this report:

Trump hands Putin Ukraine’s occupied territories US president sends envoys to Moscow with peace plan that recognises Russia’s war gains EXCLUSIVE: The Telegraph understands that Donald Trump has dispatched his peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to make the direct offer to Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The idea, as I see it, is to consolidate US resources as Trump attempts to reform a solid basis for maintaining global hegemony. My argument has been that taking control of Venezuela’s vast resources—by one form of intimidation or another—could shore up the dollar by providing much needed ready collateral. The same reasoning applies to the Middle East, but subduing Iran to establish unchallenged US hegemony over regional energy resources is difficult. The result is that the US is faced with the possibility of difficult wars in two widely separated regions, if the intimidation doesn’t work. At home Trump faces deep skepticism about this scheme:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Nov 25￼ Only a tiny fraction of Americans support a regime change war on Venezuela or believe the official lie about narco trafficking, according to a new YouGov poll

The polling is sending clear warning signals to Trump about the dangers for the continuity of his regime that are posed by more foreign adventures. They witness to a dangerous lack of trust on the part of the public, despite the relentless drumbeat of propaganda.

What contributes to the sense of desperation is the fear that the US is facing the mother of all bubbles—the AI bubble. Many believe that Trump’s rhetoric and actions—most recently, his Genesis EO, which looks like an AI bailout—are intended to maintain that bubble. Doing that takes ever increasing amounts of cash. Recently Doug Macgregor raised that concern in responding to Judge Nap’s comment about borrowing to pay interest on US debt:

Well, Colonel, we are spending a trillion dollar a year on debt service, interest payments to the people that bought our bonds. And where do we get that trillion from? We borrow it. Now, how much longer can an entity exist that borrows money in order to pay interest on borrowed money? Well, Mr. Bessent is also quietly transferring large quantities of cash to the private equity markets because they’re very close to collapse. He’s been using the proverbial repo window to do that. There’s a lot more happening out of sight of the American people right now than the American people realize. That could all suddenly come falling to pieces, …

This graph should provide some idea of what Mac is talking about, as well as explain Trump’s desperation to raise cash and to maintain the appearance of raising cash—we’ll get into that below, with Sean Foo. That also explains moves like reversing course within a few weeks—from banning Nvidia chip sales to China to suddenly pushing those sales hard:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: US margin debt jumped +$57.2 billion in October, to a record $1.2 trillion. …

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ We now have: 1. Trump saying he will keep stocks at record highs 2. $600B/year in Magnificent 7 CapEx 3. Fed cutting interest rates into 3%+ inflation 4. Global AI infrastructure spending at $1T/year 5. Fed ending Quantitative Tightening in 2 days 6. US deficit spending at >6% of US GDP 7. Nvidia larger than all but 5 national stock markets 8. Record corporate buybacks of $1.2T coming in 2026 9. Trump saying he will “completely cut” income taxes 10. Trump promising $2,000 stimulus checks in 2026 How can you fight this momentum?

With that background, here’s Sean Foo’s skeptical take that all this can pan out:

China Just Triggered U.S. Tech Panic, Unthinkable USD Disaster In 2026, Trump $21T Massive SHORT The tech race is heating up, and China just dropped their new AI solution. It’s a new chatbot that’s going to go head-to-head with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GPT was the fastest AI app to ever reach 100 million users. They crossed 1 million in 5 days and achieved 100 million in just 2 months. Moreover, they have over 800 million active users a week. So, the growth is exponential. Adoption is key and the speed of it is important. Now, China is starting to make their own chatbot to rival GPT. It signals how Beijing has the ability to develop AI for their own economy and for the global south. Western tools and help are needed. Alibaba’s new Qwen AI app just received more than 10 million downloads during the launch week. Shares of the company jumped by almost 5%. This new AI app isn’t just a tag along in Alibaba’s business. Sure, it’s going to change the shopping platform and it’s going to drive a lot of retail sales, but the aim is to create a fully functioning AI agent. It will start off in China but, before long, it’s going to expand globally with an overseas version. Now, compared to ChatGPT, China has one big advantage: it’s open source. Because of open source, Qwen can provide more flexibility and can be easily customized. So companies can easily adapt it for their own use case. Whether you’re running a store or a power grid, Qwen is more flexible. It’s also free to use for many cases. Plus, the model is optimized for lower resource usage. You don’t need to burn a pile of cash, compute power, or energy to keep it running. And this puts it at odds with the US model, which is closed source. Plus, it cost a [bomb?] to use GPT at scale compared to the Chinese models. And this means that if Chinese AI can reach intelligence parity with US models, they will blitz through the adoption curve. Getting users is not a problem once Beijing closes the final intelligence gap. When we compare open source models between the US and China, the game has already been won. Llama is an open source AI model similar to Qwen. It is developed by Meta Platforms, the Facebook company. For over 18 months, Llama was easily leading the Chinese model. But in July, Qwen’s downloads suddenly went to the moon. Their downloads doubled in just a single quarter, surpassing Llama with nearly 400 million downloads. Systems built on Qwen now account for 40% of new language models. Meta’s share of the market fell by 15%. This is terrifying for US AI for a whole variety of reasons. The US is fighting an uphill battle. They don’t have an industrial base or retail ecosystem like China’s to harness the true power of AI. China’s payment space alone is an incredible avenue to drive AI adoption amongst the masses. And this is putting aside all the developers. We are talking about normal people, you and me, using AI. China can drive AI usage because they have a unified payment [rails?] within the country itself. The majority of transactions in China are done using either WeChat or Ali Pay. Over 1 billion people in China use WeChat alone for payments, and that’s 85% of shoppers. Alibaba is at the top spot, which means they have the customer base to influence and collect data from. All this benefits users, companies, and developers using the Qwen model. In fact, Jensen Huang just admitted the big AI threat coming out of China. The open source nature of it allows for massive adoption with very little push back from the world: Huang: China has very good AI technology. They have many AI researchers. In fact, 50% of the world’s AI researchers are in China, and they develop very good AI technology. In fact, the most popular AI models in the world today are open source models from China, and so they’re moving very, very fast. The United States has to continue to move incredibly fast. Otherwise, the world is very competitive. And this introduces a big problem for the US. They are burning through big stock piles of cash trying to keep the dream alive. Hundreds of billions in data centers alone, and this disaster is being funded by a lot of debt at high interest rates. Chinese companies like Alibaba can fight the war sustainably using customer revenue. It’s a very different model. As we mentioned before, the US is trying to create Skynet and run as fast as they can using borrowed money. But unless you suddenly reach AGI, you will crash. You will eventually hit a wall of defaults. Alibaba plans to turn Qwen into a fully operational AI agent. That means allowing customers to shop hands-free. It’s going to build a bigger ecosystem around it. That means mapping, travel, booking, and even education. It’s possible because there’s already a big unified user base. It’s the same reason why AI in general can scale faster in China--because they already have an existing industrial base. If we look at the recent AI selloff, Alibaba still [fed?] better. It is still up by 10% while others like Meta are down by nearly 20%. The market understands the fundamental difference. China is playing the AI game sustainably. The advantage is in real life applications, or what people call ‘AI influence.’ The US however is fueling their growth by debt and deficits. If China manages to drive mass adoption, especially for everyday consumers, this will put a massive squeeze on US AI revenue. And without earnings, how can you service the debt? Take Open AI’s revenue for example. They have committed to spend over a trillion dollars on AI development. That’s $1,000 billion. Sounds great, but their annual revenue is only $13 billion so far. Plus, over 70% of it comes from consumer subscriptions to check GPT. People paying 20 bucks a month to use GPT with less restrictions. Which begs the question: What happens when China creates a cheaper consumer model? It’s not a leap to go from open source to consumer closed source. Chinese solutions will most definitely undercut ChatGPT and really squeeze Sam Altman’s revenues.

OK, here’s what ties all this to my background intro:

That’s why Trump is scrambling to take control of the Fed. He needs to bring interest rates down at all costs to prevent an implosion. Borrowing money needs to get cheaper for AI companies to refinance their debt. There’s no other option left. Now the Federal Reserve is going to be even more beholden to Trump. Kevin Hasset, who’s part of the Trump gang, is the front runner for Fed Chair. In other words, he could very well replace Jerome Powell in May next year, 2026. If you didn’t know or you don’t know who Hasset is, he’s an economic advisor who’s a big dove. He lives and breathes interest rate cuts. And here’s the hilarious part. The selection process for the next Fed chair will be led by none other than Scott Bessent. Now, I’m sure he will be impartial and select the best person for the job. </sarc> This is an absolute disaster. If you think the debasement trade or the debasement trend is over, ladies and gents, it probably isn’t. The Fed is going to start to be filled by the Trump squad. We already have Steven Miran there. He has been calling for a weaker dollar for the longest time. He believes it will make US manufacturing more competitive, and that translates to massive rate cuts. And if you think this disaster can’t get any worse, Bessent is definitely going to follow what Trump wants. Whoever the pick is, we can expect Bessent to follow orders. Q: You’re not taking that job? Bessent: Brett, there are, I think, 340 million Americans now. I think I can safely say that I will not be the Fed chair. I think President Trump will make a great Fed chair. He has an open mind. He understands monetary policy better than a lot of people understand. How soon will the decision be made? Well, it could come as quickly as Christmas, and that is less than 30 days away, which means a huge shock could come to the markets. If Hasset gets in, most definitely in 2026, we will get massive cuts. That is going to be bearish for the dollar. Trump is going to reset your money and cause a bigger inflation problem down the road, including asset inflation as well. The problem here is the inequality divide. The rich are going to get much richer with all the rate cuts, and this can’t continue forever. Trump’s control of the Fed is going to push things off a cliff. Since 1965, the US middle class has been getting squeezed out of existence. It has shrunk by 11 percentage points to just 45%. A basic family budget is now above six figures, which is insane. The cost of child care, housing, food, and health care are all rising. Now what happens if interest rates drop, triggering a dollar collapse? All imports will cost more and will squeeze the middle class even more. The only beneficiaries here will be asset holders [the rich].

This next is the hidden reality: Trump isn’t doing this for you and me. This is about maintaining the Anglo-Zionist empire