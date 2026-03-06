Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
3h

I find it hard to believe that only 6 US personnel have died (according to CENTCOM) with all the verifiable destruction Iran has inflicted on US facilities.

They lie about everything else, so I can't accept this number at face value. The Iranians are saying American casualties have reached the hundreds. Of course, until verified, there is no reason to take this number at face value either.

I'm interested in this topic because IMO, the only thing that will cause widespread opposition in the US to the war, in the short term, is high US casualties.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Manny5's avatar
Manny5
3h

Iran is systematically destroying the American bases in the Middle East and Israel infrastructure, and it didn't yet use its more powerful missiles. Once the munitions of the US and Israel are depleted, then they will show what they can do if Israel and the US don't surrender..

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture