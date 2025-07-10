Yes, of course, intel stuff has to include Epstein, who didn’t commit suicide. But let’s put Epstein in context, first. Jewish Nationalists are currently freaking out a bit over Wikipedia’s definition of Zionism.

Dr. Eli David @DrEliDavid Jul 9 A friend just told me to check "Zionism" entry at Wokepedia... I couldn't believe my eyes

The definition seems utterly uncontroversial, so why he would have difficulty believing his eyes is a bit of a puzzler. The full intro, with links, is worth a read for those who are historically inclined and are looking for informative reference material:

So, Epstein can be placed within the context of this Jewish Nationalist movement, seeking through covert intel operations to exert influence over powerful nations in support of Jewish Nationalism. Obviously, Britain and the US have been the prime targets for influence operations. Yesterday Judge Nap and recovering CIA officer Phil Giraldi engaged in a brief Q & A on the subject of Epstein and Jewish Nationalism—Phil Giraldi: Will Israel Destroy the US?

Do you think that Mossad has some sort of a strangle hold over Trump? I think Israel has had a strangle hold over both our political parties and all of our recent presidents. Now, how this has manifested, it gets tricky. We're hearing a lot more, especially in the last two years, about how Mossad actually is welcome in the White House. Mossad officers are welcome in the White House. Welcome at CIA. When I was at CIA I wasn't up in the top ranks of the of the director's office, but I would be seriously doubting that Israeli officers would be invited into the headquarters building. So, you know, I think this is something that's gone through an evolution. Israel is in charge. Netanyahu can come here anytime he wants and come out with ridiculous things to get the US even more involved in his wars, and he gets away with it. They get away with everything. Israel's never held accountable for anything. And yeah, they run the game. They run the media. They run the banks. Where does it end? I don't know. Would you put it past Netanyahu to blackmail Trump over the Epstein issue if Mossad has information that would be crippling to his political career, his tenure in office? I wouldn't even put an “if” on that. I would put that they absolutely have incriminating information and that Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence. There were reports before they decided they don't have any client lists about former Israeli prime ministers dropping in at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan. These reports were were confirmed [there are photos of Ehud Barak entering Epstein’s mansion]. Intelligence officers from Israel were visitors. This is no joke. This was a well-funded, well thought out intelligence operation that was intended to gain control of certain aspects of what the United States government was doing and what it might do. This has since been expanded to Israel's desire to have the United States as its actual partner when it goes around and kills tens of thousands of people and starts wars.

I will add that I continue to maintain that the Epstein operation was part of a joint CIA/MI6/Mossad operation to maintain Deep State control over the ruling class of all three countries—and more, no doubt—for the purpose of advancing Deep State agendas. Now, the question that arises is, Who controls that agenda in those three countries? Has the identity of the controllers changed over time, or has there been a varying degree of continuity? For example, it’s well known that the early CIA was joined at the hip with both MI6 and Mossad and that Angleton at CIA was certainly a Mossad agent.

How such control is executed is, as Giraldi states, complicated, due to the need for continually expanding recruitment and control of members of the political and business establishment. Thus the need to look for permanent persons and institutions who influence and control. As Giraldi indicates, such influence operations are wide ranging and certainly target media—as the subordination of all mainstream once conservative outlets by Jewish Nationalist influence to serve as propaganda platforms.

Regarding Trump, I have no cause to say that he has been blackmailed. On the other hand, like all other politicians—with the number of exceptions countable on one’s digits—I have long maintained that he has had to make a deal. That deal wasn’t artful on his part—it was basically dictated to him, certainly as regards foreign policy. Thus it should come as no surprise to see that he has pivoted away from the campaign rhetoric that mostly got him elected. His supporters have reason to be satisfied with many of his domestic measures and, as I have long maintained, the SCOTUS is gradually affirming most of the legal related agenda of Trump 2.0. All that was inevitable and required little to no input from Trump himself—unlike foreign policy. So, here we are. The betrayal regarding Epstein should come as no surprise at all—the idea that Trump would expose an intel blackmail Deep State op that is so near to who rules America was always probably pie in the sky.

On to Ukraine. At a guess, Russia is taking off the gloves:

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast 5h SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich was shot and killed in Kiev today. An unidentified man approached him and fired five shots at him with a silenced pistol before fleeing the scene.

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ The moment an unknown person approached the Ukrainian SBU Colonel and fired five bullets at him from a pistol with a silencer, after which he fled. The colonel died on the spot. https://x.com/i/status/1943265373509320981 kontiki1957 @JohnLydiatt 3h ￼Caught on camera? Interesting.

Yeah. Because.

Voronich wasn’t just anybody:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ A senior officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has been eliminated in central Kiev — and not just any officer, but a colonel reportedly involved in covert operations targeting Russia. This morning in the Goloseyevsky district of Kiev, Colonel Ivan Voronich was gunned down outside his apartment building. According to former Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk, Voronich served as a senior operative in the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the SBU’s Special Operations Center “Alpha” — a unit long suspected of running sabotage missions and other covert activities against Russia. The circumstances of the hit suggest a deliberate, well-prepared execution: the shooter approached Voronich and fired multiple rounds from a suppressed pistol at close range, killing him instantly before escaping the scene. A criminal case has been opened, and both the SBU and Ukrainian police are “investigating” — though such investigations rarely yield real answers in Ukraine's opaque intelligence world. The motives behind this elimination could be many. The SBU has long been involved in repressive actions not just abroad but also against Ukrainians themselves — fueling speculation that this could be a message from either Russian forces or a result of infighting within Ukraine’s own security apparatus. The rivalry and turf wars inside Kiev’s intelligence circles are no secret. Whether this was external retaliation or internal cleansing — the message is clear: someone wanted Voronich silenced. 5:15 AM · Jul 10, 2025

And one more interesting news item that we mentioned earlier: