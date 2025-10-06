Admin: Friday I got a fiber optic cable connection, today I switch the phone over to that.

In non-news, the French government has collapsed:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h ￼Record-Breaking Speedrun: French PM Lecornu Resigns After Less Than a Month in Office This came just over 12 hours after the official announcement of his new Cabinet. His resignation follows heavy criticism from the opposition, which denounced Macron’s reshuffle as a continuation of failed policies. One of the most controversial moves was the appointment of former Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as Defense Minister, a decision slammed by both opposition figures and the reinstated Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who said the lineup “shows no real break” with the past. Lecornu now holds the record for the shortest tenure as Prime Minister — less than one month in office. Opposition leader Florian Philippot said Macron should be “the next to go.” France’s main stock index CAC 40 dropped more than 2% at Monday’s opening amid political instability.

The latest EU/NATO/Anglo-Zionist attempt at a color revolution regime change in Georgia—heads up to Trump advisers, Georgia has never been at war in the Balkans or SE Asia—has failed. This has become something like a monthly event.

Ah, and Angela Merkel is blaming Poland for the war with Russia. No wonder Poland has moved troops to its German border. So I guess Merkel is running cover for the Anglo-Zionists who may be getting ready to dump the Poles? Poland, the tail wagging the Anglo-Zionist dog! Very amusing, but it’s a narrative that’ll go down quite well in the West.

PP has a laugh over that, and over Jens Stoltenberg’s book claiming he wasn’t to blame for, well, any of the stuff that went wrong on his watch. Then he links to a serious piece by Arnaud Bertrand on the same topic:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ It’s very clear what narrative about the war is going to win out long term. I suspect that in 10 years having supported this war will be akin to having pushed for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. 6:16 AM · Oct 6, 2025 Lot’s of people in Europe think the war is idiotic. Merkel is flying a flag. Others will rally.

But here’s Arnaud. In a follow up tweet he writes pithily:

￼We’re in the weak men era: “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times”

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ It’s extraordinarily revealing to read Stoltenberg’s book on his time as NATO Secretary General. The Guardian just published a long extract of it (https://theguardian.com/world/2025/oct/04/im-leaving-trump-said-theres-no-reason-to-be-here-any-more-inside-the-meeting-that-brought-nato-to-the-brink…) What it reveals, among other things: **ZERO strategic thinking and ZERO foresight**

Yeah, but bear in mind who really runs NATO and, therefore, who’s supposed to provide the strategic thinking. And, no, it’s no use blaming the Poles and the Balts.

In Stoltenberg’s own words, he thought that Hillary would win in 2016 based on his “gut feeling” and was “surprised” when Trump won. Trump’s victory made him very “anxious” because “in a television interview towards the end of March, he had said ‘Nato is obsolete’.” Think about the insanity of this for 2 minutes. You’re the Secretary General of the world’s largest military alliance, responsibly for the security of close to a billion people. A country funds 80-90% of your budget. There is an election with 2 possible outcomes - and one candidate has publicly called your alliance “obsolete.” Yet you make no plans for his possible victory nor do you even try to dig deeper than media soundbites to understand how he thinks. You prefer to just assume he’ll lose based on your “gut feeling” and when he wins, you’re “anxious.” You’re basically no different from some rando watching CNN in his living room, you add no value whatsoever, this is strategic malpractice of the highest order. As the saying goes ‘to govern is to foresee’: this means, very concretely, that the world’s top military alliance was not actually being governed at all - and Stoltenberg admits this in his own memoir as if it were perfectly normal. Insane!

But, again, NATO was being governed—by the Anglo-Zionists. The West is living with the failure of Anglo-Zionist “strategery”—the Kagans and Nulands of the imperial world. And don’t kid yourselves—the Russians and Chinese are fully aware of all of this.

And it’s crystal clear from the excerpt that Stoltenberg wasn’t alone: no-one was prepared, all European leaders were purely in reactive mode. Stoltenberg describes a NATO summit with Trump in July 2018, when he threatened to leave not only the summit but NATO itself if other members didn’t immediately increase spending. The scene, as Stoltenberg describes it, is incredibly pathetic, basically daddy announcing he might cut off your allowance and the kids scrambling to plead their case. Merkel telling Trump about German soldiers dying in Afghanistan “despite intense opposition in my country, where many asked what Afghanistan has to do with us”. The Danish PM invoked his country’s blood sacrifice for the US too, telling Trump with his “voice shook” that “by population, Denmark has lost more soldiers in Afghanistan than the United States.” Everyone competing to tell daddy Trump what good kids they’ve been, emotional pleading from a position of total dependence. There is total absence of preparedness and an actual strategic response.

Exactly. That’s what vassals do.

When this could have been the opportunity of a lifetime. Remember, we’re in 2018, years before Ukraine, and one year after Macron first started to evoke the need for “strategic autonomy” for Europe (https://polytechnique-insights.com/en/braincamps/geopolitics/industry-autonomy-scarcity-the-ripples-of-war-in-ukraine/strategic-autonomy-europes-awakening/…): Trump was essentially offering strategic autonomy on a gold platter, at a time of peace in Europe, it was perfect! Instead of seizing this as the opportunity it was, Europeans - Macron included - burned all their energy just trying to preserve the status quo and we see what that led to in the years that followed...

I disagree again. Events have shown that Trump was bluffing to try to keep NATO somehow relevant—to Putin. Trump was preparing that bluff to use to con Putin into joining the grand coalition against China. Which would also lead to the eventual dissolution of the Russian Federation. Putin, of course, saw that one coming from a long way off. He wasn’t about to fall for that type of flummery.

It’s incredibly damning - and the worse part again is that Stoltenberg writes about it as if he managed a crisis well, he doesn’t even understand that he’s written a confession of strategic bankruptcy. **The colonization of the minds** What’s really striking from the extract is how colonized Europe has become, starting from the US election night when Stoltenberg “arranged a party with friends and colleagues at the residence in Brussels. We rigged up a large television in the living room, and hamburgers were served.” In fact the whole extract, and probably much of the book, is about the US: it’s obsessively focused on what Americans think, what Americans want, what Americans might do. Europe barely exists as a subject with its own interests, goals, or agency - it’s only an object reacting to American moves. The book reads like the diary of an anxious eunuch at the imperial palace, obsessing over the emperor’s moods and defining success as keeping favor.

Is this some sort of French perspective? Americans? Americans don’t think about Europe except as a tourist destination. It seems Arnaud has no conception of an Anglo-Zionist Empire. For a Frenchman, that seems rather remarkable to me. He does, however, get that Europe had been colonized, but seems to think that the emperor is Trump. The reality is both simpler and more complicated than that.

Another part of the extract is immensely telling in that regard. Stoltenberg describes how he instructed everyone at NATO to have “self-discipline” with regards to Trump with “no eye-rolling at Trump’s tweets or public appearances; no mocking laughter over videos; no jokes about golfing or his mannerisms. Zero tolerance was crucial. Just a small group of individuals poking fun can spread through an organisation and trickle out. And should it reach Washington that Nato staff were sitting around laughing at Donald Trump, it would be ruinous.” That’s his obsession: not strategic planning, not European interests, but whether anyone in Washington might hear that Europeans are insufficiently reverent toward the emperor. This is what successful imperialism looks like: the colonized become the colonizers’ most zealous enforcers. To an even greater extent than in the imperial core, incidentally: last I checked eye-rolls and jokes about Trump are allowed in the US. But it’s forbidden in Brussels ￼ **Europe is dead as a political entity** At an even deeper level, what the book reveals isn’t just that Europeans lack strategic autonomy or are mentally colonized - it’s that they seem to have lost the very concept of what political agency even is, of what politics is all about.

Or how about this—they’ve lost belief in their civilizational roots?

Stoltenberg and EU leaders, as he describes himself and them, aren’t Politicians with a capital “P” but merely administrators, small-time bureaucrats. Look at how Stoltenberg frames his “success”: he kept the meeting from collapsing, he got Trump to accept a face-saving formula, he managed not to annoy the boss. But there’s zero engagement with the substance - what is this all FOR? What does Europe actually want to achieve? These questions don’t even appear to exist in his mental universe. This goes beyond dependency. I often compare Europe today with the late Qing empire during the century of humiliation. But for all the Qing’s faults, they were actually aware of their condition, they knew they were getting humiliated and they understood that there was a greater political objective: national restoration. Politics was alive even in colonization.

Right. The Chinese retained belief. But the Euros? They’ve even got an American “pope” who, when last sighted, was blessing a block of ice. That’s gotta be a metaphor for something or other, but I haven’t figured it out, quite. In the West there is little to no civilizational awareness—at least that can be publicly expressed without rebuke from the governing class. Which is exactly how Jewish Nationalists like it to be. Putin, on the other hand …

But what’s Europe’s equivalent? Where’s the awareness that something fundamental is wrong? Stoltenberg’s memoir shows a man who thinks he succeeded based on completely lopsided definition of success. The patient doesn’t even know he’s sick. European elites today have lost even basic political consciousness. Emmanuel Todd spoke recently (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1973680121895866479…) of a “process of intellectual and moral degeneration” where “all notions of truth, of honor, of reflection” are being lost in Europe.

But Todd is part of the critiquing class, not part of the solution.

This book is a perfect illustration of exactly that: a man documenting his own failure to prepare or respond politically, describing scenes of abject subordination and humiliation - and presenting it all as a success story. The degeneration is complete when you describe it as a job well done... 10:44 PM · Oct 5, 2025

