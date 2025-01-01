It looks like much of America as well as Europe will be heading into a very cold winter. Ukraine will be getting their revenge on the Euros for having been played as patsies in the Anglo-Zionist proxy war against Eurasia on the Russian front.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Russian piped gas via Ukraine to Europe has stopped. And it looks like it’s going to be a cold winter in both the US and the EU so LNG markets will be tight. If you live in either place understand that your leaders are working against your interests.

AFP News Agency @AFP￼ #UPDATE Moscow and Kyiv each confirmed on Wednesday that Russian gas was no longer transiting to Europe via Ukraine, in an end to a decades-long arrangement and the latest casualty of the war between the neighbours. "We have stopped the transit of Russian gas, it's a historical event. Russia is losing its markets, it will suffer financial losses," Ukraine's energy minister said in a statement. Russia's Gazprom energy giant said in a statement that "Russian gas has not been supplied for transit via Ukraine since 8:00 am (0500 GMT)". Russian gas has been supplied to Europe via pipelines in Ukraine since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991￼

Somehow I don’t think Russia is all that concerned that they’ll be unable to sell their gas. Otherwise Putin and Lavrov would not have openly rejected the “peace” proposals being floated out of the Trump camp. The Russians obviously saw this gas shutoff coming and are rejecting the notion that this will pressure them into a bad deal.

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Russian gas through Ukraine ended today Only Hungary, Serbia and Turkey will receive gas in the future, the rest goes to China and India.

This looks grim—and American LNG is so much more expensive:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ President Donald Trump threatens European Union with major tariffs if they don't buy 4 times more expensive oil from them "I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!"

How long can Europe keep winning:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk European TTF already pricing in lack of gas via Ukraine. It’s not trading today but will likely resume rising tomorrow. It’s so sad what is happening to Europe. The continent has just given up on itself. It can barely get up in the morning and when it does it rarely showers.

Who has Trump been talking to? Mumbling Zhou? This is from last night:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h ￼NEW: Trump changes his views now and wants a lot of immigrants: "We need a lot of people coming in."

On the war fronts, it looks like Russia will continue dismantling the US Ukro-Nazi proxy state. Meanwhile, look for continuing and developing chaos in the Middle East. Here’s a lengthy regional analysis—requires critical reading, but generally very sound:

Apparently the Anglo-Zionists thought the Syria ploy would cut off Iranian aid to Hezbollah and weaken Russia generally. Instead,

The Israeli war on Hezbollah and Syria has opened a door to Turkish influence not only in much of Syria but also in Lebanon, where the Turks are offering energy assistance; will the Lebanese prefer to become Turkish proxies as a counter to destruction at the hands of the Anglo-Zionists? Watch that closely;

The Israeli war on Iran—with the goal of dragging in America—has developed into what’s beginning to look like an Israeli war with both Iran and Turkey, with the Americans being dragged in; all sorts of tough choices coming for the Anglo-Zionists, as the Turks appear intent on extending their influence throughout all of Syria;

The Russians, far from being dismayed, appear to be calmly repositioning while maintaining a safe distance from the chaos—while being courted by the Turkish proxy government in Damascus, which is openly begging the Russians to stay in their bases, no doubt as balance against the invading US and Israeli forces.

It’s difficult to see how any of this benefits the Anglo-Zionist combine in the long run—illustrating the perils of hubristic “great game” strategery based on fantasy ideologies.

Meanwhile, the Houthis are demonstrating the perils of power projection in the new military environment of cheap drones and missiles:

dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼ New Year's Eve, Reapers are gone from the sky In Yemen, the Ansaral movement once again reported the downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone. This is the 14th UAV shot down in the skies over Marib province since the start of the Palestinian-Israeli escalation. The Yemeni Houthis thus continue not only to hold but also to increase their own record for the number of American drones of this type destroyed, bringing the amount of damage to approximately $450 million. Plus, this shows the low effectiveness of air strikes by both Israel and the American-British coalition on Yemen. The Houthis retain the ability to launch missiles on Israeli territory and attack ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean. 6:04 AM · Jan 1, 2025

Lastly, in Africa, the French are being pushed out of the Sahel region, with new developments:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼￼￼ Ivory Coast's President has announced the decision to withdraw French forces from the country. It follows similar African nations' decision in the past years: Chad (2024) Niger (2023) Burkina Faso (2023) Mali (2022) France will now be allowed in only 3 countries.

What looks like happening is that while, as recently as 2019, the Anglo-Zionist strategy was to “extend” Russia, the opposite is happening—the US military is being forced to do the heavy lifting that its NATO proxies (excepting Turkey, which is playing an independent game) can no longer fulfill. Meanwhile Russia and its partners are cautiously but persistently pressuring the US military at a time when the incoming Trump regime needs to retrench.

We could be seeing major events in 2025 on a global scale.