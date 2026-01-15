I’ll keep this brief, because the result should be a no-brainer for any rational person—candidates for office have legal standing to challenge vote counting rules. Duh! That that should have had to go all the way to the SCOTUS is a scandal in our politics. However, it’s a reminder to Roberts haters that, while he hasn’t been a perfect CJ, he does generally have the Court headed in the direction of upholding sound principles of constitutional government.

We have the third opinion and this is by the Chief. It is Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections. It is 7-2

This is huge ! "As a candidate for office, Congressman Bost has standing to challenge the rules that govern the counting of votes in his election. The judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion"

This is a big one: almost all election challenges, no matter the topic, fail on "legal standing," not the merits of the case. It should end years of abuse where elections are decided after the election is over, creating at least the appearance of selection over election.

Sooner or later we’ll get a decision on Trump’s abuse of tariffs. That will be a REAL test for the Court—a test of their courage. Recall that, during the oral arguments, Roberts made it clear that he understood that tariffs are taxes and they are taxes, ultimately, on American consumers. So, they know.