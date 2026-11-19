The conventional wisdom would be that that old saw is what Trump is being told by Jewish Nationalists. You did what we paid you to do and went into war with Iran—now you need to “finish the job”. Exactly the shape that might take is not precisely known. Does Israel really want Trump to restart major attacks on Iran? Iran has said that “next time” will be different—any countries, including Israel, that are aligned with Trump will be fair game. That means that, regardless of other outcomes, Israel could functionally cease to exist. This is known. Is it possible that “finish the job” is simply code for, ‘Hey, no complete pullout—keep those carriers and what remains of bases in place while we try to figure out a longer term solution.’ Maintain the “status quo.”

That last certainly appears to be the op plan for now. Trump—certainly at Jewish Nationalist importuning—has distanced himself from Vance and accepted Little Marco and Bessent as the lead guys on Iran. Rubio has even received, fwiw, Trump’s quasi endorsement for 2028. Kinda, sorta. That, of course, is deeply satisfying to Rubio, who has even taken a shot at Vance: No “stupid deals,” meaning, no MOU. The subtext is what we used to hear about Ukraine: As long as it takes. Forever sanctions and a forever blockade, which amounts to forever war by another name.

But as we know from Ukraine, “as long as it takes” doesn’t really mean “forever” in the real world. Russia gets the final say in Ukraine, and Iran just may get the final say in West Asia. The blockade and sanctions are clearly failing. The ships that get through Hormuz are largely paying heavy fees to Iran. Iran continues to trade through its land borders. Contrary to Trump’s lies, the Iranian economy isn’t collapsing and the Iranian military continues to increase its capabilities to include intercontinental ballistic missiles. And Iran has repeatedly stated that they will not allow the blockade to continue indefinitely—that could be Iran’s reverse warning of ‘in for a penny in for a pound’: You’re in now, and If you don’t get out soon, watch out. The recently renewed and serious attacks on US bases in the Gulf are an indication that Iran may be the one that has true escalation dominance. Talk is cheap—and Trump has been running off at the mouth for half a year, but the Iranians have followed up on every single threat/warning that they’ve issued—at the time of their own choosing. This is why The American Conservative is warning today that the sanctions cum blockade plan that is associated with Rubio/Bessent could backfire majorly:

Little Marco Makes a Big Mess in Iran The escalation spiral TAC warned about has begun.

The problem that Jewish Nationalists and their tools don’t appear to comprehend is that Iran regards this supposed “status quo” strategy as being itself and escalation. As such, Iran has no interest in allowing that supposed “status quo” to continue. Iran’s doctrine since Trump’s MOU surrender has been that any attempt to restart is an escalation and will be met by Iran’s greater counter escalation. And that escalation will be of a type that Iran chooses. Iran has openly threatened key energy infrastructure and internet infrastructure in the Gulf region. That’s over and above the continuing havoc that Yemen is currently wreaking on KSA. The Gulf region is a target rich environment for Iran, and the amount of pain Iran can inflict on the Anglo-Zionist Empire and its aligned vassals has so far been far short of the paid that could be inflicted.

Now, this morning I listened to Brandon Weichert and Tony Aguilar discussing what the withdrawal of the USS Washington from the region means. Aguilar made the case that the withdrawal doesn’t mean that an attack on Iran will not take place. My response is that it remains that, while major naval resources remain in theatre, the withdrawal does mean that available resources are less than they could be. The arrival of the USS Roosevelt, giving the US three carrier battle groups in the region, was widely touted as a signal of imminent war—Larry Wilkerson maintains that anything less that three such groups must be present to support continual air combat operations. The withdrawal of one of those groups as part of what looks like a sort of regular rotational move—as regular as such moves in this region of heightened tension can be—has to be considered to signal that the Trump/Rubion/Bessent triumvirate intend to continue the status quo for the future. In light of Iran’s repeated statements of intention, the status quo—as understood by these knuckleheads—isn’t the safe move. It’s a very dangerous gamble that could result in massive destruction before reinforcements could get in place.

I also want to comment briefly regarding the frequent recent reports that Centcom commander and admiral Brad Cooper is rarin’ to restart war on Iran. I have, in the past, read that, just like Gorilla Kurilla who preceded him, Cooper is in the pocket of Jewish Nationalists and spends large amounts of time in Israel where he would be heavily targeted for blackmail by the Mossad. Nevertheless, I’m cautious of these recent reports of Cooper’s eagerness for war. Larry Johnson has made the totally valid point that careerists like Cooper are looking to their future advancement or lucrative outside employment. As such, they literally can’t “afford” to gamble with a massive screwup that could tar their legacy and would literally cost them money out of pocket—who would hire a screwup like that? Cooper certainly knows that Iran, assisted by Russia and China, has been upping its capabilities, and probably pulled some punches in the past. I have to be at least skeptical that Cooper truly is pushing for war. Rather, this may be another part of the Jewish Nationalist propaganda that we’re currently experiencing, along with the Iranian “dirty bombs” and so forth.

In the meantime, Vance, while his political fortunes may not actually rise with his increased distance from all this madness, that increased distance may at least ensure less damage to whatever his legacy turns out to be.

A final note. I also listened to Nima with Krapivnik—just a 19 minute video. I found it especially interesting for what Krapivnik says about the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine under the auspices of NATO. He mentions especially Poland, France, and Latin American cartel troops.