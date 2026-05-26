A lot happened over the last 24 hours, but I’ll start the day with a Sean Foo transcript. To give you some idea of how volatile things have become, Foo has basically done three videos in the last 24 hours. All the talk remains about Hormuz, especially given the US military activity last night in that area. The activity amounted mostly to a skirmish, but one intended to send the message that the Anglo-Zionists—contrary to the facts on the ground (water?) still dispute Iranian control of the strait. My take is that they’re hoping for some “give” on Iran’s side—but that seems doubtful. The reason that’s doubtful is the same as ever. Hormuz is Iran’s nuke. With the US and its vassal states in an economic crisis, time is on Iran’s side. And the reason for that crisis isn’t just Iran’s leverage over energy—it’s also the unpayable mountain of debt that the Anglo-Zionist Empire has amassed. Trump’s Jewish Supremacist inspired war on Iran couldn’t have come at a worse time for US inflation and debt—what was supposed to be a triumphant 96 hour war has become a 96 day war and counting.

What’s going on in the bond market tells the real story. Pinprick military strikes at a few small boats, etc., aren’t going to change the fundamentals. With Russian and Chinese backing, Iran isn’t about to fold, but the rest of the world is facing disaster. Trump is trying to gaslight Americans into believing that market indices are the measure of an economy—he hope that will get him past the Midterms in survivable political shape, while satisfying his Jewish Nationalist controllers. Americans aren’t buying it:

So I’ll present Foo’s take on the bond markets. However, there’s even more going on between China and the US, and it makes you wonder exactly what got discussed in Beijing between Trump and Xi. China is forging ahead with its plans to break USD dominance. Consider these other stories that are breaking:

China is cracking down on Chinese cross-border security purchases. That means that Wall Street could find itself starved of Chinese money. As matters stand, Wall Street depends on foreign buyers to a significant extent, but Chinese savings dwarf those of all other countries.

China, the largest holder of gold in the world, will open a new gold trading center in Hong Kong in July. This is a major move to break the Anglo-Zionist hold over precious metal trading, and to strengthen the role of the yuan/RMB.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, has now openly conceded the Chinese market to Huawei—he has conceded the the largest market in the world to his largest competitor. That isn’t a plan for success. And at the lower end, China Begins Flooding The Market With DRAM And NAND Memory Chips. Does Trump really think he can compete with China by strong arming Taiwan chip makers to build in the US?

Meanwhile,

Tipping Point: EUROCLEAR Joins China’s Financial System as Iran Triggers U.S. Debt Crisis

So, we have crossed the threshold. We have crossed the tipping point. This isn’t just a Middle East conflict anymore. This isn’t about oil prices. What we are watching in real time is the end of the $50 trillion G7 safe-haven debt market.

This isn’t hyperbole. It’s what the bond markets are telling us--right now. Two simultaneous crises are happening. The [Covid] inflation shock--which was never truly resolved--is now coming into full force. It’s hitting into a G7 debt pile that keeps growing, with no ceiling in sight. And these two forces combined are going to push bond yields to levels that investors haven’t seen in decades. And when yields go up this fast, many major economies are at risk. The US 10 year yield have broken through 4.6%. That’s 2007 levels--pre-financial crisis levels. The UK is there. The EU is getting there. And this is happening everywhere.

Meanwhile, Trump is out there telling everyone that the war is going to end really, really soon and gas prices will fall and everything is going to be fine. But is it?

Trump: Iran conflict--that’ll end soon, very soon. And when it ends, your gasoline prices will go down lower than they were before. Uh, we will be hitting ‘em and we will have a country that will not have a nuclear weapon.

Now, the oil markets just don’t work that way. Even if the Hormuz crisis ends tomorrow and everything opens up, the ramp-up to normal is going to take many months--at a minimum. But inflation is really baked into the system. Things are now structural. Not short-term--It is structural. Global investors everywhere are getting destroyed. And let’s be precise about what rising yields actually mean for people holding these bonds. When yields rise, bond values fall. That is the reality. So every institution, every pension fund, every foreign government sitting on US treasuries or UK gilts or EU bonds, they’re watching the value of those holdings collapse. And here’s what make things worse. The underlying currencies are also weakening. So it’s a double whammy. Your bond is worth less and the currency it’s denominated in is buying less. That’s the big trap. For investors there’s nothing to understand--there’s no clean exit here.

Trump keeps offering false hope to everyone. He believes the war will end soon. Oil will come down. Inflation will follow and, magically, the problem is solved. But even if that is true and the timeline plays out exactly as he hopes, the damage is already done to the psychology of everyone out there.

It’s not just US bonds that are cracking. Every G7 safe-haven is breaking down. Japan’s 10-year yield just surged above 2.8% for the first time in modern history. That number sounds small, but for Japan it’s an earthquake. The entire credibility of the BOJ [Bank of Japan] trying to keep yields suppressed is done. The dam is breaking. Now, Japan spent roughly 10 trillion yen, roughly $63 billion, on currency interventions in late April and early May. It’s not working. The yen is still collapsing. This is a big problem for the country. The entire Japanese economy is exposed to imported energy and, when the yen collapses, import prices go up. The central bank is running out of tools.

Now, when Japan--the second largest holder of US treasuries--is collapsing, with yields going up and the currency falling, what is going to happen? Chances are they’re going to start selling even more US bonds. And this is where the story gets really, really dark because, while G7 bonds are melting down, something dangerous is happening on the other side of the world. Euroclear, one of the world’s largest financial companies, the backbones of international settlements, is planning to accept Chinese bonds traded in Hong Kong as collateral.

Let’s explain why that’s so important. When Euroclear accepts Chinese bonds as collateral, that means those bonds are treated as equivalent to liquid cash. It means they are good enough to back all the international transactions. That means the global financial plumbing is incorporating Chinese debt into the core infrastructure.

This is not a small move. China’s onshore bond market is over $25 trillion strong. That is an enormous pool of assets that Euroclear wants access to. In Hong Kong alone there’s around $120 billion immediately eligible. The end goal is simple. They want to tap into China’s domestic government bond market which is on its way to $5 trillion euros. So it’s worth a lot of investible assets, accessible assets that Euroclear wants. Euroclear wants to go to where the money is, and the money clearly is moving towards the Chinese financial system.

The logic is straightforward. China’s economy is self-sufficient. They don’t really need the West to function anymore. They have Russia supplying commodities. They have their own manufacturing base. They have their own technology ecosystem that’s rising very fast. And, critically, they’re invoicing all of their trade in their own currency: the RMB. They’re not invoicing in dollars. Putin confirmed this directly after the China summit. The Russian government is issuing bonds denominated in RMB. And this time they’re making it accessible to everyday Russian investors. 10-year Chinese bonds at just 10,000 yuan per note. That’s roughly $2K USD to participate. This is mass market adoption of Chinese financial instruments inside a major economy. This is what de-dollarization really looks like at the retail level. And every small bit counts. Every commodity deal settled in yuan, every bond issued in RMB--each one might be individually small but they’re all dismantling the dollar system, brick by brick. And Euroclear--which is a western institution--is choosing to be part of the Chinese system rather than defend the old one. They’re going to be where the puck is going to be--the good old Wayne Gretsky quote--not where it has been.

Now there’s a reason why Chinese bonds are becoming attractive to global investors, and this goes beyond just geopolitics or trade flows. It comes down to one fundamental reason. China has, and the US--well they have lost it for a long long time: and that is domestic savings. China is sitting on over $50 trillion in bank deposits. That’s more than the combined bank holdings of the EU, US and Japan. And that creates something every bond market needs in order to function--a deep, reliable base of domestic buyers, your own local people buying.

Now, when the US needs to sell bonds, they depend a lot on foreign countries. Over 30% of all treasury holdings are held by foreigners. That used to be a sign of dollar dominance. The world wants our paper, right? But it has flipped into a big vulnerability because foreign bond buyers have a lot of considerations. They have inflation concerns. They don’t want to be targeted by sanctions. So they are the ones dumping treasuries. China doesn’t have this problem. Beijing can direct domestic capital, domestic investors. They provide a baseline demand like a minimum amount of buying that just doesn’t evaporate. And Euroclear knows this. That’s exactly why they want to facilitate Chinese money flowing into the global markets. They want to be that bridge between that $50 trillion of savings pool and the international investors hungry for alternatives.

Now, the number shows how much confidence is flowing China’s way. China state-owned companies are borrowing in US dollars at just 22 basis points over treasuries. A China state-owned company is nearly as creditworthy as the American government in the eyes of the dollar market. And that tells you everything about where confidence is right now. As more money flows into Chinese bonds, Chinese borrowing costs stay low. So Beijing can fund itself cheaply and almost indefinitely. So they can outlast the US in any boring [borrowing?] war.

But, while China’s fiscal position strengthens, the US is heading towards a debt spiral that will make the collapse inevitable. By 2036, interest payments on the national debt alone will exceed $2.1 trillion annually. That’s more than defense. That’s more than social security. Just the interest. And that projection assumes rates are going to stabilize. But are rates stabilizing? Guys, rates are going up! And if Trump keeps playing around with Iran and yields keeps climbing, we could see that number hit $2.2, $2.3 trillion or more quite easily.

According to Trump, there are active negotiations with Iran and things look good. A deal is close! But nobody really believes him. …, Iran knows that every day they hold out the US bond market collapses a little bit more, so their negotiating position actually gets stronger the longer this mess drags on. So Iran is going to push for maximum concessions, uranium enrichment rights. They want to preserve that. All the frozen assets, of course, they want to be unfrozen. We’re talking about $50 billion flowing back to Tehran, sanctions lifted broadly, and not just in waivers. And if Iran gets all of this, then this is a strategic defeat for the United States, it’s going to be very embarrassing. The country that launched the war walks away with a worse deal than it had when it started. This is going to be a disaster compared to the JCPOA. And yet Trump is telling his team to take their time, not to rush.

But can they really afford not to [rush]? It’s not just inflation pushing yields higher. Analysts have broken down the yield spike and they found something really, really sobering. Inflation from the war added only 15 basis points of extra yield. But investors are demanding more yields above inflation, and that amount rose by nearly 50 basis points. The gap is the Iran war premium. Investors are demanding extra return because the war has crippled the US economy. The deficit is going to go up. Bond issuance is going to go up, and the national debt is also going to go up. Everyone in the world is pricing all of that risk into every single treasury auction. Trump has walked the US into a perfect storm and he’s still telling himself that his approach is fundamentally superior to Obama’s deal--which is just weird.

…

Now, every week the Iran war continues, China wins a bigger victory in the global bond market. Not really through military action, not through sanctions--just by existing and doing absolutely nothing. Investors aren’t choosing China because of ideology. They’re choosing China because of desperation.

There’s genuinely nowhere else to hide. G7 bonds are getting destroyed. Their currencies are weakening. But Chinese bonds are backed by $50 trillion in domestic savings and a currency that’s actually strengthening. It’s issued by an economy that’s energy secure, commodity backed, and that combination looks like a very different deal compared to a 5% yielding US 30-year bond that’s backed up by nothing but faith and trust.

So, the Western financial system isn’t collapsing overnight. Sure. But the direction is clear. Investors are done pretending the G7 bond market is risk-free. They have watched Russian assets get confiscated after the sanctions. They’ve seen yield spike when bond values crash. And China just quietly positioning themselves to absorb that big capital rotation. And Euroclear just sounded the loudest alarm that the smart money has already made the decision to shift to China.