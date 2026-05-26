Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
1h

You know what? The financialized economy which has undermined the average Western human's standard of living over the past half century, was really bad. But the fraudulent economy of recent years is much worse. All the fakery behind the facades are being exposed to the light of day, an uglier sight is not to be found anywhere.

Heads on pikes . . .

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
1h

It's pathetic watching Trump flounder. He wants out but as soon as the Zionists whisper in his ear, he winds his neck in. It's ironic that many feminists accuse him of being a hyper Alpha male. If only! A real man would have realised where his duties lies and told the Zionists to pound sand. This only ends when someone does that.

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