Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Hormuz is open! To China.

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11h

Chinese ships start passing through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian-approved transit protocols — Tasnim

Some blockade.

Japan did a similar deal.

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Mark Wauck
4h

FactPost @factpostnews￼

Trump purchased millions of dollars in Nvidia and Boeing stock in Q1, per new filings.

The CEOs of both companies were later invited to accompany Trump at the Beijing Summit. After landing in China, both closed major CCP-backed deals.

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