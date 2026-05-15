This isn’t really worth spending much time on. Here’s the 25 words or less version:

Trump offered platitudes.

Xi offered warnings.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Trump during their high-stakes summit in Beijing, saying that if the issue of Taiwan is handled “improperly,” the two nations could “come into conflict,” according to China’s official state broadcaster Xinhua.

Xi is laying down the law to Trump in Beijing: -- Taiwan is the military red line -- Don’t stumble into a Thucydides Trap The Iran war weakened America’s deterrent position faster than Washington realizes. Beijing now sees a distracted, overstretched superpower — and is taking full advantage The costs of Trump’s strategic failure in Iran are mounting

Think about this next bit—what kind of a reception is this for an honored guest? Answer: Trump wasn’t an honored guest. Trump was forced to swallow his hubris and narcissism. Can you imagine this response to anyone else in the world who called Trumpenstein’s fiefdom a “declining nation”?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ Trump posts massive cope after Xi calls the U.S. a “declining nation” during their Beijing summit. “It was only declining under Biden! GOLDEN AGE!!!!”

Xi must have been enjoying himself watching Trump’s self abasement, but give him credit—he didn’t sacrifice his dignity by catering to Trump:

𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 @OopsGuess 19h￼ The funniest contrast is the tone. Xi was talking about bilateral relations, global turbulence, cooperation, confrontation, and the future of humanity. Trump was basically saying: “It’s an honor to be your friend.” “You are a great leader.” “I only say the truth.” “The children were beautiful.” One was conducting diplomacy. The other sounded like he finally got a private dinner with his political crush. Megatron @Megatron_ron 12h Trump to Xi: “We’re going to have a fantastic future together. I have such respect for China. The job you’ve done. You’re a great leader…It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend”

I guess Trump thought that what worked with Jewish Nationalist donors would work with Xi. Not so much.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ ￼￼￼ Q: Did you talk to Xi about China’s support for Iran? Trump: He said he would not provide military equipment. That is a big statement but at the same time, he said they buy a lot of oil from there and would like to continue doing so. Lol.

Right. And what did he say about giving Iran real time targeting intel? Or about stopping equipment sales by third country intermediaries?

And by the way, since I quoted Pape above, and Pape says the war on Iran was front and center in Beijing, listen to this one minute or so video. Pape maintains that Iran wants to keep the price of oil above $100 for a long time. Ouch, ouch, ouch!

What did Trump get from Xi? Very little, and even that little is one of the those time will tell things:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Trump claims China will order 200 Boeing aircraft—his big “win” from the Beijing summit. No contract has been published. No timeline confirmed. Trump has a history of announcing “deals” that never materialize. One problem: China just signed massive verified Airbus contracts worth tens of billions, and Airbus now controls 55% of the Chinese market. Recent Airbus orders (confirmed, filed with stock exchanges): ￼ April 2026: China Southern ordered 137 Airbus A320neos ($21.4 billion) ￼ February 2026: 120 Airbus jets (German Chancellor Merz visit) ￼ December 2025-January 2026: 148 Airbus jets from five Chinese companies ￼ Since 2025: ~$55 billion in Airbus orders Boeing hasn’t secured a major Chinese order since 2017, a drought caused by the U.S.-China trade war, 737 MAX crashes, and geopolitical tensions. Trump wanted 500 planes (analysts expected 500), but he claims he got less than half. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg publicly begged Trump last month to help unlock the orders, saying Boeing needed “the administration’s support.” Until we see signed contracts with delivery schedules filed with regulators, this is vaporware.

Rubio:

Jason Smith - 上官杰文 @ShangguanJiewen 20h￼ China is not rising because the US is falling. The US is falling all on its own because of rampant greed and corruption. China’s rise is because of its own hard work. Rubio falsely sees two things happening and assumes one is the cause of the other.

So what was it really all about? Supply chains. Trump’s go America over a barrel—thanks.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 14h￼ ￼￼ Why did all these powerful people go with Trump to kneel in China? The answer is access to rare materials. The reality is that Tesla, Apple, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and all the others desperately need China, while Beijing structurally needs them less and less. China controls 70% of global extraction, 85% of refining, 90% of permanent magnets, and 99% of dysprosium and terbium, without which no F-35 fighter jet takes off, no MRI machine works, and no iPhone starts up. And the card with which the US could blackmail China - semiconductors - is already completely exhausted. SMIC produces 7nm chips using DUV multipatterning, Huawei’s Ascend competes with Nvidia on AI inference, QiMeng designs RISC-V chips via AI, and SMEE has announced its first domestic EUV machine for 2027. The US is now totally dependent on China and its military machine without China will completely fail.

Lastly: