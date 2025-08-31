The lowest in 19 years:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics ￼￼￼￼ U.S.–China Trade Hits 19-Year Low In Q2 2025, U.S. imports from China collapsed to $64.8B, the lowest quarterly level since Q1 2006. Imports fell 36% YoY, exports dropped 29%, and total trade contracted 34%. ￼ The U.S. trade deficit with China shrank 39% in a single year. We’re witnessing the unraveling of a trade relationship that defined globalization for two decades. 3:48 PM · Aug 30, 2025

Wow! Who knew returning to our manufacturing glory days could be so easy? Trump Tariff Magic works! Or does it?

The story is a tad more complicated than that. I heard Larry Johnson the other day recounting how a business pal had told him he had stocked up on Chinese goods in inventory to the max extent possible, knowing that he’d need to find alternate (import) sources once that inventory ran down and Chinese imports might have become too expensive. Word is that that day of reckoning is coming in October. So don’t expect our trade deficit to go away—other Asian countries like Vietnam are working overtime to fill the gaps, often using Chinese goods—but do expect empty shelves for some stuff, since the switch over for import sources takes time. Read articles about this here.

Very interesting:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics ￼￼ Israel Tracked Iranian Leaders via Bodyguards’ Phones During 12-Day War During the 12-day war in June 2025, Israel successfully assassinated top Iranian nuclear scientists and commanders by exploiting a surprising vulnerability: the cellphones of their bodyguards. ￼ Key Findings: • Despite top officials not carrying phones, their security guards did, enabling Israeli intelligence to track their movements. • On June 16, Israeli jets bombed a bunker in Tehran where Iran’s top leadership was meeting. Though no officials died, the attack exposed a major breach. • Israel used a combination of hacked phones, satellite data, and electronic surveillance to guide its strikes. • Bodyguards were active on social media and ignored security protocols — even after repeated warnings from Iran’s elite security unit, Ansar al-Mehdi. • Iran has since arrested or detained dozens of suspected spies, including some high-ranking officials, and banned phone use by guards. ￼ Operations Identified: • Operation Red Wedding: Targeted Iranian military commanders. • Operation Narnia: Focused on eliminating nuclear scientists. • Israel’s “decapitation teams” selected high-value individuals from a list of 400 names, ultimately killing at least 30 senior commanders and 13 scientists. ￼ Fallout: • Iran acknowledged that Israel’s tech superiority and infiltration efforts have reached the highest levels of its government. • President Pezeshkian narrowly survived the June 16 bunker strike and later described digging his way out of the debris with his bare hands. • Iran’s internal response has been severe: 21 people arrested for Mossad ties, and even a nuclear scientist executed. Israel’s campaign disrupted Iran’s leadership, weakened its nuclear program, and showcased how modern surveillance and cyberwarfare can devastate even well-guarded regimes. 3:30 PM · Aug 30, 2025

Here’s what I wonder. The tweet repeatedly references “Israel”, and I don’t doubt Israel was hard at work on this project. However, I do wonder—given the enormity of the technical resources that were probably required, including satellite intel gathering—to what extent NSA and GCHQ were involved. My guess? To a great extent. The Anglo-Zionist Empire.

This is an area in which Russia and China could provide Iran with considerable enlightenment. Lessons learned?