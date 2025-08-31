Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
7h

"U.S.–China Trade Hits 19-Year Low"

As Mark points out, that's a deceptive statistic. What's happened is that many Chinese goods were re-routed through other countries, particularly those in SE Asia like Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and others. Chinese goods are still reaching America's shores, they're just taking a more roundabout route. But the costs of that diversion, plus any tariffs imposed on those transit countries will surely result in higher prices for Americans.

In the broader picture, the US Treasury still needs to borrow *$9 trillion* over the next year to pay back its maturing bonds. That is already a staggering amount. Then when you consider that the Treasury will also have to borrow another $2 trillion to finance the government's current budget deficit, and an additional $1.4 trillion to pay the interest on existing bonds, it becomes near ludicrous.

I cannot imagine that financial markets will absorb $12+ trillion of US treasuries at anything like the current rate of interest. The pressure for higher rates on US Treasuries will be very strong, regardless of whether the Fed lowers the overnight lending rate as anticipated this fall. For another thing, Trump's tariffs have significantly reduced the amount of goods imported into the US. The payments for those goods used to flow back into US Treasuries among other things, so lower imports also means a reduced market for those Treasuries.

If there's a silver lining anywhere in all this, it's not visible to this observer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8h

I just listened tu Alex Christoforou's video, posted today, Sunday. He reported that the Israelis did a decapitation strike, and assassinated the Prime Minister of Yemen.

https://youtu.be/pWCNoaO5yXY?si=O9HOQwa0bzHuKbVK

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture