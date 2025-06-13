Updates via DD Geopolitics over the past hour. Some of these tweets are opinion, others factual. If the attacks are being carried out from Iraqi air space as reported then my non-expert opinion is that these are not the types of strikes that can get to Iran’s underground facilities. As I speculated earlier, the attacks may be as much targeted at Iran’s leadership as at actual facilities. This is about destroying another country, not about nuclear facilities.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h ￼CONFIRMED: SIX EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN TEHRAN! ISRAEL HAS ATTACKED IRAN! . Explosions also heard in Tabriz. . Scenes from Tehran, Iran. Massive smoke plumes across the city. DOZENS of strikes on the city. . Israel is targeting Tehran's air defenses for a possible larger wave later. . Direct hit at Mehrabad Air Base in Tehran, Iran. . BREAKING: Israeli airstrike reportedly hits an apartment building in Tehran. Local sources claim the target was a residential complex housing members of the IRGC, casualty details remain unclear. . BREAKING: Iraq has closed its airspace after multiple explosions were heard Baghdad. U.S. air defenses could have been intercepting Iranian projectiles. UPDATE: Iran has launched ballistics. . Iranian jets taking off. Iranian ballistic missile launches also reported. . Explosions heard over Baghdad is most likely the U.S. "not getting involved" by intercepting Iranian missiles headed towards Israel. . A third wave of airstrikes has begun. Israel is attacking Iran's nuclear facilities across the country. . Iranian ballistics in the air. . BREAKING: Israel has reportedly struck the Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility in Iran. Natanz is a central site in Iran’s nuclear program. . A FOURTH wave of Israeli strikes has begun. . Israel jets operating over Baghdad, Iraq. . Israeli jets operating over central Iraq. . Israeli launches are being carried out from Iraqi airspace. .

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 25m ￼Remarkable statement by the Trump admin explicitly acknowledging that Israel’s unilateral belligerent actions place US troops and citizens in danger - that Israel is a liability to US national security The requisite “we stand with Israel” boilerplate is nowhere to be found here

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 1h ￼“Israel” is unilaterally attacking Tehran days ahead of US-Iranian nuclear talks, with the obvious intention of blowing up negotiations Israel knows it cannot eliminate Iran’s nuclear program alone, or even set it back for more than a few months, so it aims to ignite a regional war that draws the US into direct conflict. Why is it doing this? The long answer requires a detailed treatise on the destabilizing and fundamentally unsustainable logic of the Zionist project. So here’s a shorter explanation for its actions: Israel is a cancerous tumor on the face of humanity.