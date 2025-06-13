Updates via DD Geopolitics over the past hour. Some of these tweets are opinion, others factual. If the attacks are being carried out from Iraqi air space as reported then my non-expert opinion is that these are not the types of strikes that can get to Iran’s underground facilities. As I speculated earlier, the attacks may be as much targeted at Iran’s leadership as at actual facilities. This is about destroying another country, not about nuclear facilities.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
1h
￼CONFIRMED: SIX EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN TEHRAN!
ISRAEL HAS ATTACKED IRAN!
.
Explosions also heard in Tabriz.
.
Scenes from Tehran, Iran. Massive smoke plumes across the city.
DOZENS of strikes on the city.
.
Israel is targeting Tehran's air defenses for a possible larger wave later.
.
Direct hit at Mehrabad Air Base in Tehran, Iran.
.
BREAKING: Israeli airstrike reportedly hits an apartment building in Tehran. Local sources claim the target was a residential complex housing members of the IRGC, casualty details remain unclear.
.
BREAKING: Iraq has closed its airspace after multiple explosions were heard Baghdad. U.S. air defenses could have been intercepting Iranian projectiles.
UPDATE: Iran has launched ballistics.
.
Iranian jets taking off. Iranian ballistic missile launches also reported.
.
Explosions heard over Baghdad is most likely the U.S. "not getting involved" by intercepting Iranian missiles headed towards Israel.
.
A third wave of airstrikes has begun. Israel is attacking Iran's nuclear facilities across the country.
.
Iranian ballistics in the air.
.
BREAKING: Israel has reportedly struck the Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility in Iran.
Natanz is a central site in Iran’s nuclear program.
.
A FOURTH wave of Israeli strikes has begun.
.
Israel jets operating over Baghdad, Iraq.
.
Israeli jets operating over central Iraq.
.
Israeli launches are being carried out from Iraqi airspace.
.
Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal
25m
￼Remarkable statement by the Trump admin explicitly acknowledging that Israel’s unilateral belligerent actions place US troops and citizens in danger - that Israel is a liability to US national security
The requisite “we stand with Israel” boilerplate is nowhere to be found here
Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal
1h
￼“Israel” is unilaterally attacking Tehran days ahead of US-Iranian nuclear talks, with the obvious intention of blowing up negotiations
Israel knows it cannot eliminate Iran’s nuclear program alone, or even set it back for more than a few months, so it aims to ignite a regional war that draws the US into direct conflict.
Why is it doing this?
The long answer requires a detailed treatise on the destabilizing and fundamentally unsustainable logic of the Zionist project.
So here’s a shorter explanation for its actions: Israel is a cancerous tumor on the face of humanity.
Michael Tracey @mtracey
1h
￼Reminder: Trump openly campaigned on allowing Israel to bomb Iran, so no one can say they’ve been blindsided or betrayed. Promises made, promises kept
I really want a dose of whatever narcotic people are taking to claim with a straight face that Israel is bombing Iran without any coordination or facilitation by the United States
Right, the US just stood powerlessly by as the state that it arms, funds, engages in elaborate intelligence-sharing with, maintains a joint military base with, and mobilizes its regional assets to defend, launched one of the most consequential bombing campaigns in its history
I agree, the United States is "not involved" with Israel's military operations. By coincidence, today I also had a lobotomy
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Michael Tracey @mtracey
23h
￼If you believe Israel would attack Iran without authorization or coordination from the US, you are in strong contention for World's Biggest Dope
Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei·
33m￼
Israel went beyond trying to cripple nuclear facilities, this was a full on attempted decapitation of the Iranian security apparatus.