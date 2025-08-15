Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
11m

I suspect sabotage. LoL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
10m

Starlink might be an improvement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture