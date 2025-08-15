I’m writing from my local library on a balky computer—refused to sign me into MIH directly, so had to work around through email account. This morning I woke up to no internet access. I called my provider and they’ll need to send a technician out to my house—on Monday. There are no easy solutions that I’m aware of short of spending the entire day at hot spots, which doesn’t seem like a good idea. I’m afraid I’m on a non-voluntary holiday at the worst of times.