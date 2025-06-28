Meaning In History

Stephen McIntyre
1h

Looking at Illinois and their demographic problem as to the school system. It’s obvious that this is going to mean school consolidation and closures. You can pretty well bet the teachers union is not going to like the fact that there’s going to be less need of teachers and administrative personnel to run a smaller school system.

In fact, I have read I don’t know if it was in Chicago or someplace else where they school administration was trying to keep schools open even if they had very few students there for purposes of federal grants and keep people employed that were no longer necessary.

Illinois does not want to face the fact that they are broke and can no longer fund everything like they would like to. Just like a number of other states out there they refused to face reality and adjust the budgets accordingly.

Steghorn21
44m

The Scotus opinions are DEFINITE wins for Team Trump. This is what people voted him in for, not silly foreign wars.

