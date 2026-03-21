The news comes in late in the day. Really, only time will tell what’s going on. It does seem clear that Trump wants to TACO. Trump’s latest sure reads like an attempt to declare victory and walk. It even looks like an invitation to China to police the Persian Gulf.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Third attempt at TACO this week (one early in the week by Trump, one Thursday by Netanyahu - was that a NACHO?) Both of those failed because Iran and the bond market both get a say. This TACO attempt and all future ones will also likely fail unless Hormuz is open. Javier Blas @JavierBlas￼ BREAKING: Trump on Iran: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts [...] The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!”

This spec is as good as any:

Richard Heydarian @RichHeydarian 1h￼ Yet another attempt to (1) push down oil prices & (2) pressure allies to pick up the tab & (3) lull Iran into complacency? Doubt will work if so…

Armchair Warlord is also worked up about this. He focuses on the failures of the USraeli military campaign—especially the failure to establish air superiority. There is speculation that the USAF is taking the loss of the F-35 very seriously. For example, yesterday afternoon a flight of B-2s (they fly out of the CONUS) turned around at Portugal and went home. The idea is that if Iran can hit an F-35 they can sure hit a B-2—there’s almost certainly more to this story than we’re being told. The B-2s said “we don’t have waypoints”. So …

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 21h￼ “We don’t have waypoints” sounds like an excuse for an abort message sent via HFGCS. I wonder if there was relevant traffic around then. Might have had something to do with an F-35 getting shot down around then. If the Iranians can down an F-35 they can absolutely drop a B-2. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Mar 19 ￼￼ A source tracking US bombing missions against Iran reports that yesterday, aircraft stationed in the UK remained at the base, and instead, B-2s took off from American territory.

There’s also the factor of wear and tear on the aircraft and crews with these constant super long flights. While Warlord doesn’t mention this, reports that the US is running low on munitions has to be concerning for the military.

That spec was from yesterday. More today:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h I’ve heard it [the F-35 that was hit] was actually over Bandar Abbas [major Iranian port on the Arabian Sea], so along the coastline - not a deep raid. Certainly the notion that a plane as obviously damaged as that one was would be able to limp hundreds of miles out of central Iran while leaking large amounts of fuel is fanciful. Big Serge ￼￼￼ @witte_sergei · 9h So, between the F-35 getting hit deep in Iranian airspace and the fact that the strategic bomber group out of Britain is still slinging JASSMs, seems pretty obvious that the US doesn’t have air superiority over Iran itself, despite previous claims.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h￼ The fact that the USN withdrew from the Persian Gulf is WILD. Imagine if the Russians had sailed the entire Black Sea Fleet into the Mediterranean prior to the Ukrainian War. Just today the Iranians said Bahrain is now on the table - it was historically a Persian province. Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 5h To help those who believe there will be an amphibious landing on Kharg Island, here’s a map. Note how Kharg Island is in the western [= northern] end of the Persian Gulf. Note where the Strait of Hormuz is. Consider that there are no US naval assets anywhere in the waters portrayed in this map. Ask yourself why.

Here’s Warlord’s summary of the air war situation:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h￼ To elaborate: the US Air Force’s big bet was that low observable aircraft could reliably penetrate hostile airspace and thus it could continue with a very 20th-century concept of operations despite the rapidly increasing capability of threat air defenses. This was a bad bet. If strikes outside the immediate Iranian border region and coastline are restricted to standoff weapons (as now seems increasingly likely), we will simply run out of those munitions - unlike Russia and China we don’t have missile printers - and Iran will win the war by default.

Is the US looking to withdraw from Iraq? Maybe.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 53m￼ Winning so hard we’re withdrawing from Iraq. People need to stop coping about how many “bad guys” we’ve killed and take a look at a map and the increasingly gigantic swathe of the Middle East where US forces aren’t. MUSTAFA SAADOON @SaadoonMustafa Mar 19 @Alhadath_Brk: Members of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad have been evacuated in a rapid, previously unannounced operation. U.S. coordination personnel have also fully withdrawn from the Joint Operations Command in the Green Zone, alongside NATO personnel. OSINTdefender @sentdefender 1h￼ Reports of a large fire burning following an Iranian drone strike on the U.S. State Department’s Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) in the Iraqi capital, located on the site of Baghdad International Airport.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 52m￼ Winning so comprehensively we’re (checks notes) un-sanctioning Iranian oil. The USN is now doing the opposite of blockading Iran, it’s literally facilitating the continued export of Iranian oil and its sale on the global market. Did they just... replace the Iranian Navy? Quote Korobochka @cirnosad 1h BREAKING NEWS: US Treasury lifts oil sanctions on Iran until April 19th.

￼Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 39m￼ If the US walks away at this point Iran will have cleanly won the war. They’ll have nuclear weapons by Christmas, an ICBM force by 2030, and drivers worldwide will pay for all of it every time they squeeze the handle of a gas pump given they’ll own the Persian Gulf. Also after the midterms Trump is going to be so mired dealing with a Democratic supermajority in Congress that the Iranians will be able to do whatever they damn want to without the slightest fear of US action.

Adam Kobeissi TKL_Adam 6h￼ In a sudden turn of events, US 12-month inflation expectations have surged to 5.2%, the highest level since March 2023. In just 3 weeks, markets have gone from pricing-in rate cuts to rate hikes.

Korobochka @cirnosad 57m￼ BREAKING: Another Iranian missile of an unknown type was just launched at Diego Garcia. This is well beyond the range of known Iranian ballistic missiles. Diego Garcia is not in the CENTCOM region, but USPACOM. The war has expanded in geography & Iran has shown amazing preparation.

And don’t forget the oil:

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim @academic_la￼ The hits to the energy infrastructure in the Gulf are starting to have real long term impacts. Here are some of the main consequences: 1) Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar: Damage is so severe it may take 3–5 years to repair, threatening multi-year shortages for Europe and Asia. 2) SAMREF Refinery in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia was using Yanbu to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Attacking this port cuts off the primary alternative for getting Saudi crude to Western markets. 3) Mina Al-Ahmadi & Mina Abdullah in Kuwait: These are among the largest refineries in the Middle East. Losing them removes hundreds of thousands of barrels of gasoline and diesel from the global market daily. 4) Shah & Habshan Gas Facilities in the UAE: These facilities underpin the UAE’s domestic power and desalination. Hits here force local energy to stay home, further reducing what can be exported. Add to this the damage to Iranian capacity in The reason prices are going up is not just the Straits of Hormuz but serious disruption of production and refining capacity. Some of it long-term. And this is just the beginning.

It sure looks like a real Friday night scramble going on. I think I’ll check the news tomorrow.