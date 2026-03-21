Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
6h

Data points:

1) Today Lauren Boebert stated that she will not vote for the $200B. Could it be that Trump has been told that the votes won't be there?

2) Another military humiliation--USS Ford was withdrawn from combat for what amounted to a mutiny, crew sabotaging the ship. This speaks to Trump's abuse of the military.

3) Starmer suddenly giving permission to use Akrotiri, on Cyprus. Could it be the US is pulling back but will use Cyprus as a base for trying to cover Israel--whose radar is apparently almost entirely degraded?

4) Inflation expectations soaring, people unhappy, markets plummeting.

Maybe we'll get a better picture tomorrow.

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Mark Wauck
4h

Bloomberg @business

2h￼

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the nation is prepared to allow Japanese-related vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after consultations between the countries’ officials, according to Kyodo News

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