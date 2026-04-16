Meaning In History

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
27m

Bessent telling China that it will no longer be permitted to purchase Iranian oil...: who the f*ck do you think you are?

This is in part why Americans are becoming loathed around the world. Sorry to say that. I've worked with Americans and have always found them decent, genuine people. But until you pull your horns in and stop behaving like you're the planet's landlord this antipathy will only grow.

Stay at home. Sort out your shit, America. Your infrastructure looks like it fell out of the dog's arse, so do something about that instead and leave other nations to mind their own business.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
37m

What Netanyahu wants is a continued level of hostilities, which keeps him out of jail.

A low enough level it’s not shutting down the Israeli economy.

Of course Netanyahu does not care about the political impact on Trump and the gop.

A wormtongue truly.

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