Trump is outpacing me—along with most everyone else. In fairness, he seems to have been preparing for this for the past four years, while the rest of us were worrying about things. However, here are four links to stories covered/republished by Zerohedge:
China Reportedly Preparing Trade Talks With Trump After Weekend Tariff Shock
The article quotes the WSJ:
As part of its effort to prepare for negotiations, according to the people, China's initial proposal will center on restoring a trade agreement Beijing signed in early 2020 with the first Trump administration but didn't implement.
The so-called Phase One deal required China to increase purchases of American goods and services by $200 billion over a two-year period. While Trump himself has described Phase One as the "greatest deal" ever made, many trade experts and business executives called it unrealistic to begin with.
Having failed to deliver on its pledge under the deal to increase US purchases, Beijing now is preparing to talk to the Trump administration about areas where China can buy more from the US, the people said.
Other parts of China's plan, the people said, include an offer to make more investments in the US—in sectors such as batteries for electric cars, a renewed pledge by Beijing not to devalue the yuan to gain competitive advantage, and a commitment to reduce exports of fentanyl precursors.
Putin: Trump Will Restore Order; Elites Will "Stand At The Master's Feet And Gently Wag Their Tails"
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has commented on President Trump’s first weeks in office and the effect it will have on Europe, declaring that political elites will fall into line at Trump’s feet.
This one is quite delicious:
Bill Kristol Admits The Quiet Part Out Loud: "The Deep State Is Far Preferable To The Trump State"
Also a fun read—but serious. The Left is so freaked out that there doing really stupid stuff. This USA in DC, Ed Martin, is just itching to prosecute these creepy people. They’re so used to getting away with bad behavior:
US Attorney Protects Musk Team As WIRED Doxxes DOGE Employees
On Monday, WIRED magazine took it upon themselves to doxx several employees working for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
…
Not a very good idea to dox people working for the owner of X. Elon has taken note of those identifying his tech people working at DOGE. This man has access to all these accounts doing the doxing.
— 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) February 3, 2025
And so, in a Monday letter to Musk, US Attorney Edward Martin has vowed to protect DOGE employees, and pursue "any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people."
"I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly," Martin wrote. "At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws."
"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people," the letter continues. "We will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and BLM rioters as well as thugs with guns trashed our capital city. We will protect DOGE and other workers no matter what."
Dear @elon, Please see this important letter. We will not tolerate threats against DOGE workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled. All the best. Ed Martin pic.twitter.com/jIgMPVbPT5
— Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) February 3, 2025
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Just like the letter to Schumer regarding his not-so-veiled threat to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh was an inside pitch to keep him off the plate, the letter from Acting AG Martin to Musk is a FAFO warning to those who would go after Musk's DOGE protégés.
Martin is not afraid to make the powerplay against these rogues. In fact, it seems he is enjoying his moment in the sun. He knows Trump is watching...
“And all of them, you’ll see, it will happen quickly, soon, all of them will stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails.” That right there tells you why Putin wants to negotiate with Trump and doesn't want anything to do with Europe in negotiations over Ukraine or the general security infrastructure for Europe.