Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

Is it possible that this was just another market manipulation grift?

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Manul's avatar
Manul
3h

The agreement is whatever Trump thinks it is at the moment and it changes as he sees fit. Iran knew this. Likely they just wanted to play along to appease their Chinese benefactors and they know that the ceasefire will be broken and things will go back to the way they were. The Iranians aren’t stopping their preparations. They aren’t letting their guard down.

Israel will continue to violate the ceasefire, but according to Trump it may not apply to them in all cases?

The war is continuing, regardless of what we are being told.

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