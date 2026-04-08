I just heard what’s-her-name, the spokesgrrrrl, say that Trump never agreed to any ten point plan, or that if he did it was a different one than Iran presented, or something. Then I heard Dave DeCamp remind us that Veep Vance—the now famous anti-war guy, per the NYT—also famously and hilariously stated quite recently that we should all be thanking Trump for saving us from Iranians walking into our supermarkets wearing nuclear suicide vests.

My best guess is that the Financial Times is on to something when they claim that, even as Trump was posting vulgar and hyperbolic threats, he was desperately seeking a ceasefire as a means of extricating himself from those same threats—very possibly because the US military was refusing to perpetrate the war crimes and genocide that Trump was threatening.

Financial Times @FT 3h FT Exclusive: The idea for a pause in fighting, under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, originated from Donald Trump’s team, even as the US president escalated threats against the Islamic republic.

And the reports that China intervened to get Iran to agree to this bizarre charade are almost certainly also true. When Iran balked at the bullshit, Trump snookered the Chinese into the charade, because he needed that off-ramp without climbing down from his threats. And now Trump is simply walking away from all the representations he made, perhaps because he didn’t believe that it would all blow up in his face and make him a laughing stock—a blow to his narcissistic ego that he couldn’t stomach.

Sounds incredible, right? Maybe this game was all precipitated by the disastrous failed raid at Isfahan. We still don’t know the full extent of that disaster. We have a tally of lost aircraft, but we don’t have an accounting of the human casualties.

Maybe in the face of increased pushback from the military the plan was to continue the war through Israel? I’m grasping at straws here. None of this bodes well for the US. It doesn’t change the fundamentally parlous position that Trump has placed us in.