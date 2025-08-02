Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russtovich's avatar
Russtovich
1h

As a citizen of another country (Canada), I've admired what Trump is doing domestically (would that we had something like DOGE up here).

However, that being said, I'm appalled at what he's doing internationally.

To paraphrase an old cliche; it's like announcing Deck D (for Domestic) has passed its inspection with flying colors... while the Titanic careers into an iceberg. 😏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
No's avatar
No
2h

"That the scandal is ignored and buried should be of no surprise because to properly reveal it would shatter the foundations of the U.S. political establishment and the sinister role of the deep state and its mainstream media propaganda system."

Shattering the foundations of the U.S. political establishment is exactly what needs to happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture