Yes, I’m starting this Saturday Roundup by quoting John Bolton.

Bolton—interviewed by Kaitlin Collins—succinctly explains that, what Trump actually did in his supposed redeployment of ballistic missile subs in response to a mean tweet by Dmitry Medvedev, was to reveal to all semi-intelligent life forms that he, Trump, doesn’t have a clue about how our ballistic missile subs actually function within our nuclear doctrine. The Russians, of course, do have such a clue—which is a good thing. That means that the Russians probably understand that no such redeployment ever happened—couldn’t happen on such short notice—and that Trump was probably just yapping for the benefit of the lowest IQ segment of his base. The sort of undignified behavior that Putin would regard as unworthy of the president of a major world power.

Still, since Trump’s absurd tweet—which was retweeted by his cringingly boot-licking SecDef—came in the context of the commander of US forces in Europe publicly boasting of our plans to overrun Russia’s Kaliningrad oblast, there is always the possibility that the Russians might take Trump’s words as a revelation of a new level of hostile intent against Russia—no matter how stupidly expressed. That’s the real danger. That the Russians may conclude that where there’s smoke there could be a fire of some sort, and may respond with a heightened level of awareness and preparation that could lead to a world ending crisis.

Anyway, here’s what Bolton said:

Q: Obviously the former [Russian] president [Medvedev] doesn't actually have the power to launch Russia's nuclear weapons. I mean, for people who don't know, he's basically the Kremlin's online troll in recent days. But I wonder if you believe that President Trump's actions were warranted here? A: No, I don't. I think it's very risky business for a lot of reasons. Most significantly, it seems to reveal Trump doesn't really understand how our nuclear navy works and what their plan of operation is. As for Medvedev, it's true he is a former Russian president and former prime minister. In fact, always subordinate to Vladimir Putin. Right now, the position he holds is equivalent to deputy national security adviser in the United States. And it's just really very ill advised to have the president responding to somebody like that. Whatever they're tweeting on, whatever subject, even if somebody should respond to him, it shouldn't be the president. But but more fundamentally, what Trump may or may not understand here, which the Kremlin could be misreading, is how the ballistic missile submarines that we have operate and how they function and serve basically as our second strike capability in the event of a of a nuclear war. The Ohio class submarines, the ones that carry the ballistic missiles, don't sit around in port. They're out in a complex, obviously highly classified, schedule on what are called extended deterrence patrols. That is to say, there are a sufficient number of them are in position right now to retaliate against a Russian nuclear attack. That's why they're put out there. So they don't have to go anywhere. They're already there and are hopefully undetectable so that a Russian or later a Chinese first strike can't take them out at the beginning. So to say he's going to move those kinds of submarines anywhere indicates he doesn't know how they work right now. Q: Do you think anyone in his national security team is is discussing this with him? A: I have no idea. I certainly know from my own experience that you could find a tweet coming out any hour of the day or night on some national security issue that came directly from Trump. So it's possible that's what happened here. I hope somebody from the Pentagon who understands the disposition of the nuclear force, explains this to Trump at some stage. And as I said, while the ballistic missile submarines are core to our second strike capability, they are also perfectly capable of being part of a first strike on Russia. So you could see people in the Kremlin--obviously always nervous about our capabilities--believing [i.e., coming to the belief, or, concluding] that Trump is trying to insinuate that he may be considering a first strike, which is even more dangerous.

As I’ve said in the past, I don’t actually think Trump is stupid—but I do increasingly believe that at this stage in his life, possibly for multiple medical reasons, his impulse and judgment control are no longer finely calibrated. So I do, on balance, believe that he impulsively decided that engaging with Medvedev was a smart thing to do, to defend his golfing buddy Lindsey!’s honor, and what better way to impress Lindsey! and low IQ types out there than by brandishing nukes? That was badly judged on multiple levels. For another take, from an expert on such matters:

Moving on. Yesterday I quoted John Mearsheimer at some length. The Prof recited once again his list of six flash points along the Russian border that could lead to a conflict even after Russia winds up its SMO in Ukraine. I pointed out that the Caucasus region should also be on that list—in fact, quite high on that list. In that regard, could someone, anyone, explain why the US should be holding military exercises in Armenia? Is it to protect Armenia from its true enemies—NATO ally Turkey or Anglo-Zionist ally Azerbaijan—or is it just to poke The Bear? I think the latter:

The Armenian Defense Ministry has announced that the joint Armenian-American military exercise EAGLE PARTNER 2025 will be held in Armenia from August 12 to 20.

In that same post yesterday I also cited Iran as a potential flashpoint that should be on Mearsheimer’s list—something I think The Prof does actually understand:

Sina Toossi @SinaToossi￼ The Tucker–Mearsheimer interview is a major moment. He lays it out in this part: Israel’s “Greater Israel” vision demands endless war and fragmented neighbors—including Iran. Islamic Republic or not, Israel’s ambitions threaten Iran and the entire region. 7:54 PM · Jul 30, 2025

Murtaza Hussain @MazMHussain Jul 30 Senior Israeli defense officials assess that Iran is in advanced talks to obtain Chinese air defenses and fighter jets and is planning to launch a surprise attack in future on Israel. The current break in fighting is merely a tactical pause by both sides. Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ If they [Iran] get Chinese AD I can’t see how Israel will ever strike the country again. The Iran strikes now look like they just pushed Iran to render themselves immune while achieving no clear military objective. I’m hardly the only one starting to think that Israel has no plan. ￼￼

On the tariff/trade front, the US has just extended talks with China for yet another 90 day period. Obviously the Chinese are not impressed with Trump’s deal making skills—they seem to think they’re the ones with the leverage, and these extensions tend to confirm that. This commentator isn’t impressed with Mearsheimer’s understanding of China, mirroring my own view:

Carl Worker @carlworker￼ For someone so smart on so many things, Mearsheimer continues to show a massive conceit and blind spot on China. He claims to now be vindicated in his long held view that China could never rise peacefully, bizarrely overlooking that China has risen peacefully. He positions matters as if it would have been an easy option for the US to thwart China’s development from the early 90s if it had so chosen, further to his urging. But that is very far from obvious, for all the well repaid constructive US contribution to China’s modernisation. When you only look at the world through the lens of power, you only see power, but reality is more complex.

China is a civilization, not simply a great power on the lines of Euro-American powers, with very different history and cultural standards. Failing to see the difference and to take it into account is a major blind spot. Yes, China is intent on regaining its past status, but that past status never rested upon foreign adventurism outside its normal sphere of concern. Unlike Euro-American powers.

Not only are China and Brazil telling Trump to stick his bullying in his ear, but India has joined the chorus as well:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Expecting another Trump social media crash out today... India has made it clear it won't be dictated to by Washington when it comes to its relationship with Moscow.￼ 4:22 AM · Aug 2, 2025

But here’s some good news—Trump 1.0 doing what most of us hoped would be the main focus:

And for those who can’t get enough of the Russia Hoax. To be clear, I completely agree with the assessments below. It’s just that, having spent so much of my life over a period of years reading about this, seeing it confirmed is basically anti-climactic. I will admit to having read through the “secret annex” material and, like CTH, I’m disappointed at some of the redactions. One thing that’s not clear to me is the identity of the Russian source that obtained the Soros Open Society emails—was it private Russian groups, or was it official? Perhaps we’ll get some clarity on that later. It seems notable to me that these Russians, whoever they were, appear not to have attempted any type of interference in the 2016 election, despite their knowledge of what the Dems were up to. Anyway:

The real Russiagate scandal blows away Watergate for crimes and treason by U.S. establishment The potential impact is not confined solely to the violation of U.S. laws and the democratic process – bad enough that is. The Russiagate scandal that began in 2016 has had a lasting, damaging effect on U.S. and European relations with Russia. The frightfully dangerous NATO proxy war incited in Ukraine, which threatens to escalate into a full-scale world war, was fueled in large part by the hostility generated from the false claims of Russian interference in the U.S. elections. The allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a subversion campaign against the 2016 U.S. election and colluded with Donald Trump to get him elected were always specious. The scandal was based on shoddy intel claims to purportedly explain how Trump defeated his Democrat rival, Hillary Clinton. Subsequently, the scandal was hyped into a seemingly credible narrative by U.S. intelligence chiefs at the direction of then-President Barack Obama as a way to delegitimize Trump’s incoming first-term presidency. … How shameful and absurd that an even greater assault on American democracy and international relations in the form of Russiagate is ignored and buried by “America’s finest”. That the scandal is ignored and buried should be of no surprise because to properly reveal it would shatter the foundations of the U.S. political establishment and the sinister role of the deep state and its mainstream media propaganda system.

And Jonathan Turley saying pretty much the same thing: