It’s no secret that the Trump 2.0 ship of state will set sail into a fiscal storm. Trump knows this, of course, which is why he’s been consulting with Jamie Dimon. It’s also the reason he is setting up DOGE—although forming a new government department as a remedy for fiscal irresponsibility somehow seems, well, a bit counterintuitive. Traditionally, presidents have tended to place their hope for getting the country’s financial house in order by growing the economy, rather than by retrenching. The problem that always arises with that approach is that Congress sees a growing economy as another opportunity to bribe the voters by increasing spending.

Tom Luongo thinks small business optimism will lead America to the Promised Land—in a manner of speaking:

Tom Luongo (Head Sneetch) @TFL1728 As predictable as the day is long. Trump and Powell are setting up for a renaissance of American ingenuity and local banking that will rival the early 19th century.

At least one of Tom’s commenters sounded a note of caution:

There's still massive structural issues with debt deficits, unfunded liabilities and the largest bubbles in world history. And he's not president yet.

Will this time be different? This time is already different, in the sense that 2024 is different than 2016—but not in a good way.

What all this means is what I’ve been maintaining: Trump will be under enormous pressure to terminate America’s wars in order free himself to address America’s fiscal, economic, social, and political problems. Of course foreign leaders understand this dynamic—and probably none better than Putin and Xi. They will drive hard bargains to further their national interests. The Dems, on the other hand, are doing all in their power—as far as spending and military adventurism will take them—to give those foreign leaders more leverage over Trump. Or, “max pressure”, which was the Trumpian 1.0 idea of diplomacy with Iran. The idea is to blame Trump for making “bad deals”, probably by resurrecting some new version of the Russia hoax.

So, Trump faces real challenges right from the beginning. Janet Yellen is ready to “help”, offering good—but woefully belated—advice:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Yellen saying that the Trump administration is going to have to bring the deficit down after she blew it out. These people are so brazen. It still seems likely that there will be an attempt to force Trump into austerity and if he doesn't play along he'll get Trussed.

“More progress?” Any progress? Was there actually any effort—at all? Back to that concept of Trump being “Trussed” in a moment. Trussing Trump, in a literal sense, has been the Ruling Class strategy all along and is well under development for the next four years. Trump will need a few aces up his sleeve, but at least he’s forewarned this time. But first another warning sign. Despite all that small business optimism and Euros looking to find a safe haven for their ill gotten gains in America:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Trump is coming in with a Treasury market that is looking a lot less liquid than it did when he left office last time.

Now, as for Trump being Trussed, meaning, ousted in the metaphoric sense, by the permanent government. Philip Pilkington, despite the name, is an Irish economist, so his view of American politics is skewed by his proximity to the UK. The political constraints that an American president is subject to, no matter how irksome, are nowhere near as institutionalized as the constraints placed on a UK PM by the permanent government there. As we saw during Trump 1.0, the president’s domestic policies were resisted by both the bureaucracy as well as by the legislative branch, but the attempted ousters—which ultimately succeeded in 2020—were basically the product of the Deep State and focused on foreign policy. There are strong reasons—in the form of a landslide electoral victory, well beyond the margin of fraud—to believe that this will again be the case. And this time around I’m betting that the general public will approve even of “bad deals”, as long as they get America out of the business and policy of forever wars. Or most wars in general.

Now, interestingly, when it comes to Trussing Trump—whether in the old fashioned constitutional form of impeachment, or in the newly mainstreamed (by the Ruling Class) technique of assassination—Trump has a bit of insurance working for him. If any such move comes from the direction of Deep State Anglo-Zionist anger at Trumpian peace making moves, they will have to consider the prospect of a President Vance. That prospect at least greatly complicates matters when it comes to Trussing Trump. Here’s what I mean.

In the wake of the Jihadist terrorist fueled overthrow of the Assad regime by Turkey, reliably Zionist Josh Rogin rejoiced and urged one and all to pitch in to help the beheader regime currently in place:

Josh Rogin @joshrogin￼ Syria is free. The rebels won. The people liberated themselves from tyranny. Freedom won. Russia, Iran, Hezbollah & Assad lost. Historic. The road ahead for Syria won’t be easy. But it will be better than the past. The world should celebrate Syria’s liberation & help it succeed. 9:36 PM · Dec 7, 2024

Only in this era of mainstreamed and live streamed Zionist genocide would the freedom to behead people you don’t like be regarded as “liberation.” But Rogin got some pushback from a significant source:

JD Vance @JDVance￼ As President Trump said, this is not our fight and we should stay out of it. Aside from that, opinions like the below make me nervous. The last time this guy was celebrating events in Syria we saw the mass slaughter of Christians and a refugee crisis that destabilized Europe. Quote ￼Josh Rogin @joshrogin 8:11 AM · Dec 8, 2024

Anglo-Zionists will think twice before Trussing Trump if that means winding up with a President JD who is willing to voice such views.

Finally, another Pilkington tweet that epitomizes the Ruling Class view of their subjects. He, naturally, refers to the UK, but the applicability of this is much broader—these are the people who, in America, will want to Truss Trump:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Starmer’s disastrous government still has a few supporters. They appear to be making the pitch that doubling bus fares, cutting winter fuel payments, and providing anon bailouts for the private equity industry is “tough liberalism” rather than the obvious looting that it is.

So the Ruling Class intends to “muscle” the subject class and, according to Paul Mason (the author), Labour supporters will have to learn to like it. BTW, the comments on this Pilkington thread are uniformly scathing. They begin with this exchange:

Castorp76 @castorp76 Mason is arguably the most sinister pundit in the West today. Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Have you ever actually met a Mason fan? Like bigfoot. Only caught on grainy video.

and end with this: