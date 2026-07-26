Meaning In History

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Nutmeg's avatar
Nutmeg
7mEdited

From ZH: "The talks were constructive, and some progress was made," he added, noting that technical and political consultations remain ongoing. The Omani delegation left Tehran on Saturday evening.

I think I saw that quote or a variation there of during negotiations in April 2025 before the first attack on Iran. How many times have we seen that or a similar variation since April 2025...a couple hundred? We could add that phase to the GIF on Mark's "Trump Titanic, Iran Iceberg" post.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
13m

He feels the piston scraping

Steam breaking on his brow

Old Charlie stole the handle

And the train — it won't stop going

No way to slow down

Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath

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