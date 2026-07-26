That seems to be the dilemma facing Trump. He keeps frantically working all his military and rhetorical levers, but none of them seem to work—while the train he’s got the world on keeps heading for a cliff. The “biggest strike ever” absolutely fizzled, as ‘Raisin’ Caine told him the jig was up.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 16h￼ BREAKING: Trump ordered the US military not to carry out new strikes on Iran Friday night, despite approving his announced “massive attack,” now believing an agreement is possible over the weekend, per Axios. The cancellation came despite Iran comprehensively rejecting any negotiations with the US throughout this week and confirming it is not talking to the US under any circumstances, and came directly after Trump claimed Iran is talking to the US and that major progress is being made. The decision also followed an Omani delegation arriving in Tehran for talks on a new arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump claiming additional progress there, though Iran denies any talks are taking place. Additionally, a source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf assesses the operational silence of the past 15 hours as a prelude to an intensification of attacks and not a new attempt at negotiations, with the US military still preparing plans for a return to major combat operations.

Patarames @Pataramesh 5h￼ Time will tell... It took long, but the simple truth is out: ￼ The U.S. fought a luxury war, from secure distance, using the best they have (made for WWIII) You can’t fight like this if your opponent is ‘hard’ & smart enough to change the warfare equation into War of Attrition The New York Times @nytimes￼ Breaking News: President Trump has set aside, at least for now, plans to sharply escalate the American military assault against Iran.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 16h￼ Probably ultra-cheap Chinese Temu missiles. The Iraninans will fire these until the Americans’ air defence is finished and then they will bombard the bases until they disappear. Strategically, this war is decided - the only question is how much pain the US want to take. Clash Report @clashreport￼ Iran is Refining Its Cheap Kheibar Shekan Missile, Challenging US Air Defenses Tehran is leveraging its cheap, mobile 900-mile-range ballistic missile to test Western air defenses across the Middle East, highlighting Iran’s rapid tactical adaptation.

NB: Follow the money—but somehow the MSM just isn’t interested:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: A 9-figure Axios-linked insider trader on Hyperliquid just opened a massive oil short position a few hours before the CME open today. This comes as the US and Iran have submitted their formal responses to a joint Pakistani-Qatari proposal following a US request to return to negotiations, per Al-Arabiya.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 10h￼ Our oil markets are fake. At 4:29 am yesterday morning, 5,120 oil contracts (5.12 million barrels) were dumped in a single one-minute tick. That’s 34 times the prior average volume! This isn’t price discovery - it’s price *setting*. With inventories plunging and the price held artificially low, this ends badly. Full report:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 54m￼ WW3. You’re living in it.

And now Trump wants to slip away without anyone noticing? He better not expect Jewish Nationalists to own up to their screwup:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 19h￼ Unless the Americans want to fully evacuate from the region this could quickly become a very high casualty war - this could easily put pressure on the US to undertake a suicidal ground operation.

My view, FWIW, is that escalation of that sort could only happen in a war that the American people strongly supported and in circumstances in which they were totally oblivious to the economic consequences.

OTOH, Prof Pape believes that escalation is baked in at this point, as does The Brandon:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal· 7h￼ ￼￼ Every military source keeps circling the same month for the big escalation: September. Geopolitics expert Brandon Weichert says the invasion talk has narrowed to something specific. Two Marine Expeditionary Units and the 82nd Airborne out of Kuwait attempting to seize Iranian islands for sea control, with cooler weather and the midterms both pointing at early fall. Nobody he’s talked to thinks it works. He expects Trump to try anyway. Even an off-ramp only buys a cooling period, everyone rearming in neutral corners before the next round rips open: “I don’t think this war is going to end until Trump can say I got rid of the Islamic Republic. He doesn’t want to be seen as the L word, as a LOSER.”

Question: Will Kuwait even exist come September? And with munitions stocks dangerously low and rumblings of Russian escalation, with Russia and China firmly in Iran’s corner. Granted, Brandon says this is a losing proposition, but is Trump really ready to go into a game of Russian Roulette? All or nothing? I still see him trying for some sort of exit ramp.

Time will tell.