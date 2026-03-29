There’s a map for that! Courtesy of Goldman Sachs. The short answer is the same answer that Luke Gromen, Sean Foo, and others have been giving us: two to three weeks.

Elcrackdel23 @elcrackdel23 20h JP Morgan has created a map of how much time we have left, when the affected areas will be in trouble Asia: April 1 Europe: April 10 North America: April 15 Australia: April 20

And that’s when all the SHTF stuff begins:

Elcrackdel23 @elcrackdel23 9h￼ Turkey liquidated 58 tons of gold, about $8 billion, the problem is that it did so to save its currency, other countries will do the same but also by selling US or German bonds, as the second wave of inflation advances the risk of a debt crisis will become more evident

Couldn’t happen here? It already has begun:

Not Good News: Gold Was Top U.S. Export An Unprecedented Second Month Jan 31, 2026 Gold was the top U.S. export for the second consecutive month - the only two months in at least the last 20 years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released one day prior to its steep drop ... Exports of Goods: Nonmonetary gold - FRED | St. Louis Fed 4 days ago Graph and download economic data for Exports of Goods: Nonmonetary gold (IEAXGG) from Q1 1999 to Q4 2025 about gold, exports, goods, and USA. What Drove the Sharp Drop in the U.S. Trade Deficit? Gold Jan 8, 2026 The U.S. trade deficit plunged in October largely due to gold exports and lower pharmaceutical imports, suggesting a headline improvement that may not meaningfully boost GDP.

And there’s a picture for that, too!

Some people speculate that the gold exports are the only way we can get China to send us rare earths. Who knows? Well, somebody does—but they’re not sayin’.