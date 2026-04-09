Just when you think things can’t get wackier in Trump world, it seems Trump and his minions thought it was a smart idea to threaten the pope. Right. Since when did the GOP need Catholic votes?

This story was reported by the Free Press, but here’s Newsweek reporting on it:

JD Vance Reacts to Report US Official Issued Threat to Vatican Ambassador U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday he would look into reports that senior Pentagon officials lectured the Vatican‘s ambassador, leading to the cancellation of a planned visit by Pope Leo XIV. Vance, speaking in Hungary, was asked about reports first shared by The Free Press that claimed Cardinal Christophe Pierre was told in January that the Vatican and the Catholic Church should get on board with the Trump administration’s military tactics. “I would actually like to talk to Cardinal Cristophe Pierre and, frankly, to our people, to figure out what actually happened,” Vance said. “I think it’s always a bad idea to offer an opinion on stories that are unconfirmed and uncorroborated, so I’m not going to do that.” Newsweek reached out to the Vatican for comment via email on Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Department of Defense told Newsweek that the Free Press’ characterization of the meeting was “highly exaggerated and distorted”. “The meeting between Pentagon and Vatican officials was a respectful and reasonable discussion,” the spokesperson said. “We have nothing but the highest regard and welcome continued dialogue with the Holy See.” According to the report, also backed up by independent reporter Christopher Hale, who writes the Letters from Leo Substack, a closed-door meeting between Vatican and Pentagon officials took place in January. U.S. officials were reported to have lectured the Catholic Church representatives, with one official reaching for a 14th century weapon and invoking the Avignon Papacy—a period of time when the French monarchy used military force to bend the Bishop of Rome to its wishes. “America has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world,” Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby and his colleagues told the cardinal, per the FP. “The Catholic Church had better take its side.” Vatican officials were reportedly so shocked that this caused a planned visit by the first American pope to be canceled. …

So, in other words, the Pentagon admits that it really did meet with the Vatican’s ambassador. I’m guessing that the Vatican is unhappy about Trump’s bully boy attitude toward Latin America, while the White House is unhappy with Leo’s moral critique of Yanqui imperialism. So you can also assume that, at a minimum, there was a difference of opinion at the meeting—with the Pentagon, via “Bridge” Colby, telling the Vatican to mind its own business and keep its views on moral matters of war and peace to itself. Here are the opening paragraphs of the Free Press article:

On Easter Sunday, Leo XIV urged world leaders to lay down weapons and choose peace—to drop the “desire to dominate others.” It was the culmination of a rhetorical escalation against the Iran war that grew in intensity over Holy Week, when he condemned “the imperialist occupation of the world” and warned that God rejects the prayers “of those who wage war.” It’s hard not to see these remarks as aimed directly at the leader of the free world and the Christians in his inner circle. President Donald Trump has not directly addressed the Pope’s comments, but behind closed doors, tensions have been building for months—culminating in January, when senior U.S. defense officials summoned a top Vatican diplomat to the Pentagon. What happened inside that room set the tone for everything that followed: Vatican officials briefed on the meeting, who spoke with The Free Press on the condition of anonymity, described it as a bitter lecture warning that the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants—and that the Church had better take its side. One might wonder why a government that has no apparent qualms about bombing foreign countries and capturing or killing tyrants would bother trying to court—or demand—the Vatican’s favor. The answer lies in something easy to overlook: The Catholic Church is perhaps the only remaining global institution perceived to carry genuine moral authority. The Holy See, for all its imperfections and scandals, remains a body whose credibility the American superpower seeks. They know that Leo’s blessing, or at least his silence, would confer a kind of moral legitimacy that no amount of power can manufacture on its own. …

Given that this meeting is said to have taken place in January and is only now being leaked to the press by the Vatican, one gets the impression that the intent was to—if not exactly mobilize—prod American Catholic opinion in a certain direction. Exactly what Trump and the GOP don’t need at this point. Well, they asked for it.

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 52m￼ Master class in the art of winning folks to your side…not!

Trump’s ceasefire gambit looks like its gone awry, which is bad news for the world economy. Here are some comments in that regard.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 3h￼ The consensus is that as of today the Strait is still effectively closed. It’s day 39 of closure. Time closed is the enemy for the global economy. The strait needs to open soon and even then extensive supply will still be offline. During last year’s tariff turmoil Trump ￼ controlled that dial. Here he does not have that level of control. Iran gets a vote.

Iran gets a vote. Trump doesn’t seem to get that simple concept.

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 3h This is not the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan War, where we could spend months and years without major damage to the US or the global economy. This is like a knife fight in a cave between a SCUBA diver with a diminishing air tank and a moray eel. In this war, time is a more unforgiving enemy than Iran. And the civilization which invented chess understands this even if we do not.

I listened to Robert Pape this evening, and he had some worthwhile analysis on offer:

US has suffered its worst ‘strategic defeat since the Vietnam war’ | Prof. Robert Pape Q: One thing that’s come out in the New York Times this morning is how this war was sold on February 11th by Mr. Netanyahu to Mr. Trump, and he talked about how regime change was possible, how Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities would be destroyed and in fact they thought that Hormuz wouldn’t be used as a chokehold point and neighboring countries’ damage would be minimal. John Ratcliff, the CIA director, said this was farcical. Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, said it was BS. General Caine said it was standard operating procedure for the Israelis to oversell. It is utterly extraordinary, isn’t it, that this was all ignored by the president? Pape: Yes, he bought the Israeli line, hook line and sinker, so to speak. And what this is going to do is have tremendous consequences in domestic politics inside the United States. So we were just talking about the international consequences. So point number one, President Trump is heading to become the lamest of lame ducks ever in American history because this gigantic strategic defeat--on top of this moral issue of intent to commit effective genocide--is going to cause him to become radioactive with just about everybody in the GOP who’s running for reelection. And even many who are not. .... But on top of that, now with the information coming out about the role of Israel--and basically Trump was Netanyahu’s puppet--what you are seeing now is this will probably work tremendously to unwind support for Israel inside of the Congress. Up until now you’ve seen in public opinion polls that support for Israel in the United States has been drifting away, and everybody’s been saying, ‘Well, no, that won’t really matter. Israel’s providing--or through its puppets and so forth--money to the Congress.’ Well, hold it. Now, this is another story. Now with Israel having caused America’s greatest strategic defeat, you can give these congressmen all the money you want. They’re still going down in terms of the vote. I mean, this is all about, Can congressmen and women win in November? And tying yourself now to Trump, tying yourself now to Israel--that used to be a winning strategy for many politicians. ... There’s going to be domestic distancing here. And it’s not just going to be distancing from Trump--it’s going to be distancing from Israel precisely because of the story you just read.

OK, I agree with most of that, but politics is all about the economy, right? Not only will Israel be seen as responsible for the greatest strategic defeat since Vietnam, but it will also be held responsible for the terrible economy. You can argue that neither of those judgments tell the whole story, but it will happen.

If the Democrats win the House almost surely Trump will be impeached before the gavel hits the table. I mean, this will happen in nanoseconds--but impeachment doesn’t mean removal. ... I suspect that even the Democrats will probably want Donald Trump to stay around as a lame duck, because he’s the perfect Jimmy Carter or Lyndon Johnson to run against. He’s so damaged and so weak. Why would Democrats want to allow a stronger Republican president to come in? Oddly enough, it’s now the Republicans who have the most interest in removing Donald Trump and finding somebody else. A JD, it could be Rubio, or it almost doesn’t matter at this point.

Again, I mostly agree. This is why I’ve questioned whether Trump can make it to November. Say anything you want about Carter and Johnson—you’ll get no pushback from me. Nevertheless, what Trump has done has been so willfull, so in your face, such a betrayal of his base, that additional factors may be in play. Yes, Republicans will be desperate to distance themselves from Trump—perhaps enough to impeach him before November. But the Dems may find themselves under intense pressure from their base to act because of the damage Trump is doing to the country. Vance or Rubio? Think of Gerald Ford.