Meaning In History

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susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
1h

"This is the great discovery of this war." US forgot that International Law allows Iran to attack countries that host US military bases such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. “International law stipulates that attacked states can take action against their aggressor not only on their own territory but also against military bases operating from abroad that participate in the aggression and finally against third-party states that host these bases.”…4/7/26, “International Law or Foreign Military Bases: A Choice Must Be Made,” by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire...https://www.voltairenet.org/article224176.html

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
2h

No surprise that Israel is actively working to undermine the fragile ceasefire.

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