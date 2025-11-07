How Long Can The Anglo-Zionist War On The World Continue?
The Anglo-Zionist war on the world continues, but it’s going poorly on both the Russian and Chinese fronts. In fact, the Middle East front isn’t looking great, either. Russia continues its strategy of pressure on all fronts, varying the pressure points to keep casualties as low as possible, but relentless. It’s working. China just faced down Trump and we’re seeing the results. Trump claimed—lied—that he had persuaded China to restart the shipment of chips to Nexperia. The reality is quite different. It was Trump who precipitated the Nexperia crisis and he “solved” that crisis by abjectly buckling to China’s rare earth pressure—repealing the actions he had used to force the Dutch to seize Nexperia:
Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand
Wow, this is huge. Looks like the Dutch are ready to “unseize” Nexperia and give control of the company back to its Chinese owner.
Which means, effectively, that China won.
There was, after all, zero rational for the seizure anymore. As a reminder, the Dutch seized Nexperia after the US told them that they would roll out a new anti-China extraterritorial legislation - the so-called “BIS 50% rule” - whereby any subsidiary company of a Chinese company sanctioned by them would automatically be sanctioned too. They said that this rule would apply to Nexperia, since it was owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology (sanctioned by the US since December 2024), but that it could escape the sanctions if Dutch authorities seized the company away from the Chinese.
China however, thanks to pressure with its rare earths export controls, managed to make the U.S. suspend the “BIS 50% rule” during the latest Trump-Xi meeting in Busan. As a result, as I wrote in my analysis of the Trump-Xi deal (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1983910248416211116…), there was just zero logic for the Dutch’s seizure anymore and “logic would dictate that the company be given back to its rightful owners”, which is exactly what we’re seeing happen.
That’s the power of China’s “rare earths card” by the way: they managed to effectively make both the Americans and the Europeans cancel anti-China measures (which in any case shouldn’t have taken place in the first place: the Nexperia case is pretty much outright theft).
Src: https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-07/dutch-ready-to-drop-control-of-nexperia-if-chip-supply-resumes
That doesn’t mean the Anglo-Zionists will call off their war on the world. H/T to commenter Joe for Brian Berletic’s tweet, which resonates with my repeated contention that Trump isn’t seeking “peace”—he’s seeking victory, and his owners won’t allow him to back out. Besides, he’s gone too far now. Here’s BB:
Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic
Busting the Myth of the Trump Administration’s “Break” from Neo-Con Policy and the Pursuit of US Primacy Abroad
Here are clips from the hearing for Austin Dahmer’s nomination as Assistant Sec. of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities. During his testimony he confirms several facts including:
1. The US never “paused” aid to Ukraine;
2. The US is NOT withdrawing from Europe, simply forcing Europe to spend more on US objectives in the region through “burden sharing” or “division of labor;”
3. The US is not “retreating” to the Western hemisphere and abandoning its containment of China - containing China remains Washington/Wall Street’s TOP priority;
This is reality, regardless of what “Politico” or lying politicians and naive/delusional/dishonest “analysts” say - continuity of agenda drives US policy, the US will never accept multipolarism unless multipolarism forces it to do so. ...
We can see evidence for the above and more from recent events. The US is reported to be seeking a base of some sort at the Damascus airport, for a Middle East example. Moreover, the Anglo-Zionists appear to be attempting something resembling a stealth expansion of NATO intel and, perhaps, military activity to Central Asia to tighten the noose on Russia—and Iran.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
Nov 6￼
￼￼Damascus Airbase — Reuters / SANA
Reuters reports that the U.S. plans to deploy troops to an airbase near Damascus as part of a new U.S.-brokered security pact between Syria and Israel, a deal expected to create a demilitarized zone in southern Syria.
President Trump is said to host Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, ...
The Syrian Foreign Ministry, however, told SANA the Reuters report is “false,” denying any U.S. deployment plans or security deal.
.
Azerbaijan hosts first-ever NATO delegation in Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan will now transition its military to NATO standards, working closely with Turkey to modernize and phase out Russian-made weapons.
NATO officials called Azerbaijan a “valuable partner.”
.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
Nov 6 ￼
BREAKING: Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords tonight
Putin has big problems with his “allies”
This also happens with Israel threatening a new Lebanon campaign. So, to all military and foreign affair appearances, nothing has changed. But can it last? The point of the war on the world is to stop the rise of BRICS (especially China) and to maintain King Dollar to keep the rest of the world in neo-colonial servitude, to enable a reset of the Anglo-Zionist global system of hegemony. But Trump’s trade war isn’t getting the quick results that were hoped for. In fact, it appears to be backfiring bigly. Unemployment is rising (according to the Chicago Fed), with announcements of unprecedented (in the last 25 years) October layoffs:
Jeffrey A Tucker @jeffreyatucker
8h￼
The biggest problem Republicans have right now is this claim to have already created a “golden age.” This codifies the status quo and feels like gaslighting. Prices are awful. Real incomes continue to fall. The job market is a mess. Economic insecurity is everywhere obvious.
And this week has seen the AI bubble outed, when OpenAI asked for a preemptive bailout—in effect:
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
3h￼
AI Musings:
The debt markets are choking on this paper making future financing more difficult. Now you know why ScAM Altman and his coy CFO Sarah Friar are asking for government bailouts. The market is questioning the ultimate ROI on this capital. IMHO the bubble is popping. If the Trump administration backs this it just delays the inevitable.
On a very fundamental level Luke Gromen observes:
You cannot have capitalism when banking system “capital” is the IOU of a hopelessly insolvent sovereign (USTs.)
Can the Anglo-Zionists continue their war on the world if all this SHTF? Don’t forget the tariffs. Trump’s whole strategy is riding on his tariffs. Not only is he being faced down by China, but he could also be faced down by the SCOTUS. Can Trump count on the Euros to carry water for him?
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
5h￼
EU: “We are ready to take pain.”
[Pain arrives...a couple weeks pass.]
EU: “Please, just make the pain stop!”
Exhibit A of “Who has escalation dominance with the Europeans - the US or China”
Let’s finish with Sean Foo musing on what the world could look like if the SCOTUS—as many now expect—at the very least reins in the Trump Tariff Regime. How can the war on the world continue like this?
Bessent Panics As U.S. Bonds Near Major Collapse Over $1 TRILLION In Reversal Payments
So, let’s talk about the global tariff war and how it is on the brink of collapse. If the trade war continues, the chaos we have today will go on and the endgame won’t be good for the US. But should the Supreme Court overturn Trump’s tariffs, the situation could be even worse for the US economy. We have crossed the Rubicon and there will be huge consequences no matter the outcome. According to the betting markets, the odds of the court ruling Trump’s tariffs as legal have collapsed. It is now at only 18% odds. They are seeing this more as taxes than some emergency powers.
And that puts Trump in a very big bind. He started this chaos without the backing of Congress. So there is a very good chance the tariffs get struck down. Now, we have to cover what this means for the US economy and why Treasury bonds could face a total collapse and more importantly why it would unravel American industries faster than ever before. Now, how do we know the administration is panicking? We just need to listen to Scott Bessent. He’s throwing every reason out into the wind. Nothing makes sense, but he’s still trying to hold on for dear life.
Bessent: That’s President Trump has used to balance trade to negotiate with the Chinese on fentanyl to secure rare earth magnets to get the Indians to stop buying Russian oil. And you know that the solicitor general made a fantastic case that the purpose of the tariffs is to rebalance global trade. We are in an economic emergency and President Trump has brought the US back.
This is next level cope and I hope you aren’t buying what Scott Bessent is selling. This is a lot of smoke and mirrors going on in order to get a win for Trump’s tariff war. In a really twisted statement, he’s telling the courts and the world that the tariff war is great for the US bond market. For both domestic investors and foreign investors, it was not a good bet to go against the US. According to him, the US Treasury markets total return is 6% year to date. He calls it the best year since 2020 and true G7 bond markets under the bus. All this to convince everyone that the trade war is great for investors.
But the dollar, the underlying asset of the bonds is down by 9%. So if you’re a foreign buyer, you still lost 3% net on net in your local currency. And for domestic Americans, a 6% yield is nothing when the effective tariff rate is around 15 to 20%. You are still getting hammered at Walmart, when you’re buying a new car, or getting a new phone. Prices are escalating higher, faster than your return from a US Treasury note. So what is he really talking about?
Now, this next consideration came up several times at the SCOTUS. The challengers suggested that it might not be necessary to pay back the tariffs. I can’t offer an informed opinion on that one, but there’d be a lot of unhappy people out there.
Here’s Bessent’s real concern. If the US tariffs get overturned, the most immediate effect would be a major reversal in tariff payments. In other words, whatever money Trump collected from US importers could be reversed. And boy, it is a big amount to start off with. A decision against Trump could force over $100 billion in refunds. And these are just some of the trade duties being considered. We have the China tariffs, steel, copper and auto tariffs amongst many others. Up to $150 billion could get reversed in a hurry. The Treasury will be forced to return the amount to US importers and this will be a shock to Trump and Bessent’s funding plans.
There is a reason why Treasury yields in the US are flying up. The 10 years up by nearly 2% while the 30-year has flown higher by 1.5%. These are very big moves in any bond market. Investors are anticipating a horrific conclusion from this outcome. Now firstly, importers will have a ton of cash on their hands. And if the tariffs are overturned, what will they do? They will spend, spend, and spend. They will likely import more stuff from overseas just in case the tariffs return. So money is not going to flow back to the US economy. Domestic tax receipts won’t suddenly increase. How will Trump raise the money? By getting Scott Bessent to issue more Treasury bonds you increase the debt and deficits. Now, Bessent is expected to borrow nearly $570 billion this quarter from October to December 2025. If a tariff refund happens, it is moving money back from the US government to Main Street. The Treasury will be forced to issue more bonds to get enough money to process the refunds. Imagine issuing another hundred billion dollars in US debt at minimum to undo your mistakes!
How do you think investors are going to take this? It will be a crisis that the tariff war has collapsed and the supply of bonds is going to explode. US spending will get out of control. How will Trump embark on his grand scheme of industrial domination? He wants to reshore global factories and build out the broken US supply chains as well as preventing the AI bubble from bursting. You can’t do that for free. You need trillions of dollars to get it done. The longer the tariff war drags on, the bigger this potential refund liability. Remember, the tariffs were imposed on over 150 countries, covering almost every single product. The potential risk could be up to $1 trillion. That might be the big refund bill. If the Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, it could unleash a tsunami of bonds. And that’s just the domestic chaos. If we zoom out and look at this from a geopolitical lens, it is an equal disaster. Let’s remember--the tariffs aren’t reciprocal and they were being weaponized as well.
Trump has threatened secondary tariffs on BRICS. He also threatened secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. Have we all forgotten that? In fact, he clobbered India because of it. And now Scott Bessent is afraid of the global consequences. He is justifying tariffs as a tool to prevent China from hammering the US economy, which is extremely bizarre considering it was the tariffs that angered the Chinese in the first place. This is an upside down world that we are living in.
Bessent: If fentanyl is not a natural a national emergency, what is? China on October 8th threatened to uh curtail rare earth to the entire world! The entire world! President Trump threatened to put on 100% tariffs and protected our national security using the IEPA power.
If the tariffs get overturned, we’ll see a great recalibration across the global economy. Countries will suddenly realize the US has no bite and it can’t follow through with any plan. Now, I don’t agree with the tariff war, but Trump embarked on it as a last ditch gamble to reindustrialize the United States, to also ring fence the US against the BRICS, especially low cost exports from the Global South, and that includes Asia as well. A broad ruling against Trump would cut the US effective tariff rate. It would fall from over 18% down to just 6.5%. And this drop alone will trigger a reshuffle of supply chains across the world. Suddenly exports to the US will somewhat recover. It won’t be to the level like before, but the geopolitical consequences will be huge. Trump won’t be able to use tariffs as a weapon--especially against Beijing--anymore. We can expect Chinese exports to continue flying up.
This trend is not going to stop because supply chains will adapt to a new world without tariffs. The world is already used to cheap Chinese goods. Despite two tariff wars, Chinese exports to the world are still growing. What has changed is the US share of the export pie has gone from 20% down to just 10%. If the tariffs are destroyed, two things will happen that will still drive demand for Chinese imports. US companies themselves will directly order more from Chinese suppliers. The trans shipment trade could restart as well, where goods from China could enter country XYZ, get repackaged, then get shipped to the US at a higher price without the threat of tariffs. It’s going to be very hard to enforce trans shipments from China to US markets. Sure Bessent can impose dollar sanctions on countries, but it’s just going to open up a whole new can of worms.
However, the biggest risk comes from US allies themselves. We can all remember Trump’s big boast about an influx on investments entering the United States. How much is on the hook according to the king of the world? An astounding $17 trillion worth. It’s hilarious.
Trump: Because without the tariffs, this country is in serious, serious trouble. We’ve taken in almost $17 trillion dollars of investment, is coming in. Most of it is coming because of tariffs.
What would happen if the tariffs get overturned? Suddenly, US allies have zero incentive--zero!--left to invest in Trump’s industrial agenda. Why commit hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild America’s industrial base when tariffs are down below 7% now? The risk doesn’t make sense. And now you don’t even need to de-industrialize your own country.
Let’s take Japan and Korea just for example. The Japanese have committed over $500 billion in investments while the Koreans have agreed to give $350 billion in investments as well. Now, granted, most of this are in the form of loans and loan guarantees, but there are still big financial strains. Should the tariffs disappear, what is the incentive to follow through? Trump is also begging on the Koreans to rebuild the US shipping industry. Now, do you think it makes sense if the tariff war ends? I highly doubt it. The US will lose even more leverage against their allies.
Beyond just US allies, other countries will realize US trade policy is highly inconsistent. They will simply sit at home. They’ll make their stuff and just export to US markets. So now the stakes are extremely high. Is there any bright spot? I guess the US dollar will recover because American demand for global exports will recover as well. Inflation could come down and imports would be less expensive basic mechanics of currencies. But Trump would be losing his big gamble. We’ll be back to the de-industrialization of the US.
It’s really simple to understand why companies around the world will invest in regions with the most growth. It’s not rocket science to really understand this. In 2026, the BRICS block is going to grow much faster than the G7. 3.7% growth versus 1.2%. That’s triple the amount of economic growth and the IMF forecasts are normally very conservative. India will grow by over 6%, China by over 4%, both faster than the US. If Trump’s tariffs get dismantled, we will go back to free markets at least partially. And when that happens, companies and countries will start to make rational decisions. We could see more investments into the BRICS. Even countries like Brazil and Indonesia will have more industrial money coming in on a percentage basis.
I’m not saying that continuing the tariffs is the better option. But Trump’s actions and weaponization of US markets has long-term effects. How are you going to stuff the genie back into the bottle? You simply can’t. Can the US still re-industrialize? Can they force their way through if the tariffs collapse? Can supply chains be rebuilt? Yes. But it will involve trillions of dollars and incredible mountain of deficits. And this is the dilemma Trump faces.
Now, as we mentioned before, there are still some powers he can enact to run around the courts. It’s risky. But when you are cornered, everything is fair game, isn’t it? Trump can still invoke section 338 of the Smoot Hawley Act of 1930. He would have to dig out a depression era provision to reintroduce his tariffs however he likes. Unlike other provisions, there isn’t a need for any prior investigations. Worst of all, the duties will be kept at 50%. That’s far higher than the upper limits of the levies we see today on any country. Chances are he would invoke this if he loses the battle with the Supreme Court. The consequences of a tariff collapse is unthinkable for Trump. He will lose big. And we all know Trump, don’t we? The star of the apprentice doesn’t like to lose. So, this isn’t over just yet.
But let me know what you think. Will Trump lose his tariff battle? And will the US bond market implode as a consequence of this? Let me know in the comments below. Stay safe. Be sure to smash the like button and subscribe as we navigate through this insane times.
