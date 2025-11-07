The Anglo-Zionist war on the world continues, but it’s going poorly on both the Russian and Chinese fronts. In fact, the Middle East front isn’t looking great, either. Russia continues its strategy of pressure on all fronts, varying the pressure points to keep casualties as low as possible, but relentless. It’s working. China just faced down Trump and we’re seeing the results. Trump claimed—lied—that he had persuaded China to restart the shipment of chips to Nexperia. The reality is quite different. It was Trump who precipitated the Nexperia crisis and he “solved” that crisis by abjectly buckling to China’s rare earth pressure—repealing the actions he had used to force the Dutch to seize Nexperia:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand Wow, this is huge. Looks like the Dutch are ready to “unseize” Nexperia and give control of the company back to its Chinese owner. Which means, effectively, that China won. There was, after all, zero rational for the seizure anymore. As a reminder, the Dutch seized Nexperia after the US told them that they would roll out a new anti-China extraterritorial legislation - the so-called “BIS 50% rule” - whereby any subsidiary company of a Chinese company sanctioned by them would automatically be sanctioned too. They said that this rule would apply to Nexperia, since it was owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology (sanctioned by the US since December 2024), but that it could escape the sanctions if Dutch authorities seized the company away from the Chinese. China however, thanks to pressure with its rare earths export controls, managed to make the U.S. suspend the “BIS 50% rule” during the latest Trump-Xi meeting in Busan. As a result, as I wrote in my analysis of the Trump-Xi deal (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1983910248416211116…), there was just zero logic for the Dutch’s seizure anymore and “logic would dictate that the company be given back to its rightful owners”, which is exactly what we’re seeing happen. That’s the power of China’s “rare earths card” by the way: they managed to effectively make both the Americans and the Europeans cancel anti-China measures (which in any case shouldn’t have taken place in the first place: the Nexperia case is pretty much outright theft). Src: https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-07/dutch-ready-to-drop-control-of-nexperia-if-chip-supply-resumes

That doesn’t mean the Anglo-Zionists will call off their war on the world. H/T to commenter Joe for Brian Berletic’s tweet, which resonates with my repeated contention that Trump isn’t seeking “peace”—he’s seeking victory, and his owners won’t allow him to back out. Besides, he’s gone too far now. Here’s BB:

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic Busting the Myth of the Trump Administration’s “Break” from Neo-Con Policy and the Pursuit of US Primacy Abroad Here are clips from the hearing for Austin Dahmer’s nomination as Assistant Sec. of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities. During his testimony he confirms several facts including: 1. The US never “paused” aid to Ukraine; 2. The US is NOT withdrawing from Europe, simply forcing Europe to spend more on US objectives in the region through “burden sharing” or “division of labor;” 3. The US is not “retreating” to the Western hemisphere and abandoning its containment of China - containing China remains Washington/Wall Street’s TOP priority; This is reality, regardless of what “Politico” or lying politicians and naive/delusional/dishonest “analysts” say - continuity of agenda drives US policy, the US will never accept multipolarism unless multipolarism forces it to do so. ...

We can see evidence for the above and more from recent events. The US is reported to be seeking a base of some sort at the Damascus airport, for a Middle East example. Moreover, the Anglo-Zionists appear to be attempting something resembling a stealth expansion of NATO intel and, perhaps, military activity to Central Asia to tighten the noose on Russia—and Iran.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Nov 6￼ ￼￼Damascus Airbase — Reuters / SANA Reuters reports that the U.S. plans to deploy troops to an airbase near Damascus as part of a new U.S.-brokered security pact between Syria and Israel, a deal expected to create a demilitarized zone in southern Syria. President Trump is said to host Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, ... The Syrian Foreign Ministry, however, told SANA the Reuters report is “false,” denying any U.S. deployment plans or security deal. . Azerbaijan hosts first-ever NATO delegation in Baku. President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan will now transition its military to NATO standards, working closely with Turkey to modernize and phase out Russian-made weapons. NATO officials called Azerbaijan a “valuable partner.” . Megatron @Megatron_ron Nov 6 ￼ BREAKING: Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords tonight Putin has big problems with his “allies”

This also happens with Israel threatening a new Lebanon campaign. So, to all military and foreign affair appearances, nothing has changed. But can it last? The point of the war on the world is to stop the rise of BRICS (especially China) and to maintain King Dollar to keep the rest of the world in neo-colonial servitude, to enable a reset of the Anglo-Zionist global system of hegemony. But Trump’s trade war isn’t getting the quick results that were hoped for. In fact, it appears to be backfiring bigly. Unemployment is rising (according to the Chicago Fed), with announcements of unprecedented (in the last 25 years) October layoffs:

Jeffrey A Tucker @jeffreyatucker 8h￼ The biggest problem Republicans have right now is this claim to have already created a “golden age.” This codifies the status quo and feels like gaslighting. Prices are awful. Real incomes continue to fall. The job market is a mess. Economic insecurity is everywhere obvious.

And this week has seen the AI bubble outed, when OpenAI asked for a preemptive bailout—in effect:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 3h￼ AI Musings: The debt markets are choking on this paper making future financing more difficult. Now you know why ScAM Altman and his coy CFO Sarah Friar are asking for government bailouts. The market is questioning the ultimate ROI on this capital. IMHO the bubble is popping. If the Trump administration backs this it just delays the inevitable.

On a very fundamental level Luke Gromen observes:

You cannot have capitalism when banking system “capital” is the IOU of a hopelessly insolvent sovereign (USTs.)

Can the Anglo-Zionists continue their war on the world if all this SHTF? Don’t forget the tariffs. Trump’s whole strategy is riding on his tariffs. Not only is he being faced down by China, but he could also be faced down by the SCOTUS. Can Trump count on the Euros to carry water for him?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 5h￼ EU: “We are ready to take pain.” [Pain arrives...a couple weeks pass.] EU: “Please, just make the pain stop!” Exhibit A of “Who has escalation dominance with the Europeans - the US or China”

Let’s finish with Sean Foo musing on what the world could look like if the SCOTUS—as many now expect—at the very least reins in the Trump Tariff Regime. How can the war on the world continue like this?

Bessent Panics As U.S. Bonds Near Major Collapse Over $1 TRILLION In Reversal Payments So, let’s talk about the global tariff war and how it is on the brink of collapse. If the trade war continues, the chaos we have today will go on and the endgame won’t be good for the US. But should the Supreme Court overturn Trump’s tariffs, the situation could be even worse for the US economy. We have crossed the Rubicon and there will be huge consequences no matter the outcome. According to the betting markets, the odds of the court ruling Trump’s tariffs as legal have collapsed. It is now at only 18% odds. They are seeing this more as taxes than some emergency powers. And that puts Trump in a very big bind. He started this chaos without the backing of Congress. So there is a very good chance the tariffs get struck down. Now, we have to cover what this means for the US economy and why Treasury bonds could face a total collapse and more importantly why it would unravel American industries faster than ever before. Now, how do we know the administration is panicking? We just need to listen to Scott Bessent. He’s throwing every reason out into the wind. Nothing makes sense, but he’s still trying to hold on for dear life. Bessent: That’s President Trump has used to balance trade to negotiate with the Chinese on fentanyl to secure rare earth magnets to get the Indians to stop buying Russian oil. And you know that the solicitor general made a fantastic case that the purpose of the tariffs is to rebalance global trade. We are in an economic emergency and President Trump has brought the US back. This is next level cope and I hope you aren’t buying what Scott Bessent is selling. This is a lot of smoke and mirrors going on in order to get a win for Trump’s tariff war. In a really twisted statement, he’s telling the courts and the world that the tariff war is great for the US bond market. For both domestic investors and foreign investors, it was not a good bet to go against the US. According to him, the US Treasury markets total return is 6% year to date. He calls it the best year since 2020 and true G7 bond markets under the bus. All this to convince everyone that the trade war is great for investors. But the dollar, the underlying asset of the bonds is down by 9%. So if you’re a foreign buyer, you still lost 3% net on net in your local currency. And for domestic Americans, a 6% yield is nothing when the effective tariff rate is around 15 to 20%. You are still getting hammered at Walmart, when you’re buying a new car, or getting a new phone. Prices are escalating higher, faster than your return from a US Treasury note. So what is he really talking about?

Now, this next consideration came up several times at the SCOTUS. The challengers suggested that it might not be necessary to pay back the tariffs. I can’t offer an informed opinion on that one, but there’d be a lot of unhappy people out there.