How It Works
Operation Iraqi Freedom—or, whatever:
Aaron Maté @aaronjmate￼
When the US imposes “democracy” on a foreign nation at the barrel of a gun, one of the conditions is that the US gets veto power:
Sam Dagher Sam Dagher ￼
NEW: Trump admin officials met with #Iraq’s Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq in Turkey last week with one simple message: Washington will withhold proceeds from oil sales that currently go to accounts at the NY Fed if Baghdad goes ahead with Maliki as PM
But Trump keeps telling us that all these countries around the world are “taking advantage of us.”
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.