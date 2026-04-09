Meaning In History

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The Elder of Vicksburg's avatar
The Elder of Vicksburg
21m

Didn’t Zion Don say “there will be cuts in medicare and social programs because our military (ie, Israel) needs funds.”

Israel is going to get everything it wants AND the U.S. taxpayer will foot the refunding of that %*% little country until the Lobby no longer owns Congress.

Serious question: the odds of that happening are…??? I don’t know. If seems that the Ds have an opportunity if they can be the anti-Zionist party AND stop the woke and commie crap. Odds of that??? I don’t know. Allegiance to israel will hopefully become a liability.

so.. maybe an increase in political assassinations? Israel is good at that. In actual combat, they ain’t doing that well.

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
25m

It's still staggering that Trump didn't game this out. You don't have to be Clausewitz to realise what the Iranians would do if attacked - especially after the warning signs from Round 1 last year. And now we have reached the moment of truth: do the DC neocons have the power to FINALLY rein in Netanyahu and save us all from whatever Gotterdamerung is in Hebrew?

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