Yes, I’ve been harping on these issues, over and over, but it’s always beneficial to return to the big picture stuff to remind us why the missiles and bombs are being deployed. Glenn Diesen and Alastair Crooke had a long conversation the other day on just these topics, and I’ve prepared a transcript (edited for readability) of the second half of it.

Alastair Crooke: Iran Will Emerge Stronger After the War & Reshape the Global Economy GD: I want to ask you about your comment that Iran might exit this war much more powerful, because I also agree with what you said about the ceasefire. I think this is something that applies to both Iran and Russia. That is, the [Anglo-Zionist] objective seems to be to use sanctions and military actions to gradually weaken Iran until it falls apart. And I think this is what they’re doing with the Russians as well. Which is why a ceasefire does make sense [for the Anglo-Zionists]. I think the foreign minister of Iran said, “Well, this will just give the Americans time to regroup, rearm, and have another go at it.” So, of course, Iran wants to to exit this, but the way they look to exit this is essentially not just preventing an American threat. It appears to be reorganizing the economics of the region as well as removing all sanctions--but also having the US not control the trading currency, the shipping corridors, which gives them really powerful influence over the Gulf States. So, how do you see Iran’s economic goals? AC: I would say Iran understands the economic aspect in completely the opposite way that it’s understood in Washington. For the Iranians, this is seen as both necessary and as an opportunity. An opportunity--yes! Because this is how they can break out of their 70 years in a cage--Iran has been placed in a cage just as Hamas and Gaza are in a literal cage with fences and borders and drones over them. Have you looked at all the military bases surrounding Iran? Iran is surrounded by US military bases. And that was deliberate. It went back to the 70s when Iran didn’t have as many advanced missiles as it has now. Iran has been caged in not with a fence but by military forces. And the control of the Persian Gulf--and they regard it as the Persian Gulf--was by two elements particularly: the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and then all the Special Forces down in Kuwait. Those were the same Special Forces that were operating in Iraq. So they’ve been there for a long time as the Special Forces base for CENTCOM in the region. CENTCOM itself was in Qatar with all their radars and with all their intelligence gathering. And so they dominated Hormuz in a way that they could control the cost of traffic passing through it, and they controlled all the areas around it. All the Gulf states had become supplicants of the United States--not only in security issues but also in financial issues.

Let me just interject a personal note. I first became interested in these issues during the wars on Iraq. I saw, as Crooke lays it out, that Iran was being surrounded—by the US presence in Afghanistan, Iraq, the Arabian peninsula, and the Indian Ocean. But I also saw as another major aspect of this a positioning to control the flow of energy from the formerly Soviet republics of Central Asia and the Caucasus. The purpose of that was to undercut Russia’s role in providing energy to Europe, and this remains the reason behind the continuing Anglo-Zionist meddling in Central Asia and in the Caucasus—it’s the southern front of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Undercutting Russia as a supplier of energy would weaken Russia and force it’s ultimate subjugation.

So you had these three legs. You had a military engagement. Then you had the naval control of the seaways and the choke points of the region, exercised by the Fifth Fleet and by the military bases across the region, the Al Udeid base, the main base in the region. And then you had the third element which was the financial control. The Gulf states were the bedrock of the petrodollar system. The petrodollar system came to life when they did the understandings that the Gulf States could be the recipient of all the revenues for oil and gas, but that they then had to use the US dollar as the medium of payment and of course the US dollar was then sent back to New York banks. But I don’t think until this point we really have seen how much the Gulf States were the linchpin of the financializing of the western world. Those deposits were put back in Wall Street and they became in a sense a poison pill as well as a great benefit. The great benefit in all those revenues flowing to Wall Street was that it allowed America to run a huge deficit and establish the dollar hegemony, which allowed them to sanction and tariff people, but the money side of it actually shifted the economic system away from being manufacturing based--money made by producing things that people wanted to buy and provided employment--and became financial based. So you make money by trading in the West today. It’s all the traders. We’ve had these cartoons, people looking at what Trump’s next statement is going to be and saying, “Has everyone got their trades in yet?” There was huge money made before Trump’s first threatening tweet because people were betting heavily on the futures markets, going short on the futures and then going back to buy the futures later on--they could make a billion in a day doing this. I mean, it’s outrageous. It’s really obscene sort of wealth. but all of these things, whether it’s tech or everything else or takeovers, it became a very financialized economy and this was something from which Iran is deliberately excluded, Russia is excluded and China is excluded and Brits are excluded. The Gulf States weren’t told to keep the price of oil down— they were told to keep the price of oil up, because all of that money was going straight back to Wall Street, and Wall Street was going to use that as the basis for financial leverage around the world. The first thing that happened was that debt was imposed on the global south. Huge debts, credit was given to the global south which, when they of course defaulted, the assets then fell due to Wall Street. So this is really a key element of the whole global construct. China and Russia can see that, too--very clearly. So think of what happens at the end of this war. Think of what we are heading towards. It’s not just what I described at the outset. You know, five tankers leaving on Sunday and 850 million coming into Iran. And as I say, in the first week of this war Iran has earned--on a monthly basis--double what they were earning in any other month earlier. So that side of it is very clear. But I think more broadly if Iran remains in control of the energy flows from Hormuz and the Red Sea--because, of course, the Houthis are close allies in this venture--Hormuz is perhaps 11% of total oil flow but, if you add in the Red Sea, then you’re up to about 20% of global energy under the control of Iran. And with control comes the ability to set prices, of course. America set high prices because it suited their oil companies and it suited their financial system, but perhaps we will see a different pricing coming. And we have haven’t touched yet on the other aspect, because we’ve all seen what happened when Mr. Trump threatened China with tariffs and said, “Well, we’re going to go 155% tariffs in China and things like that and you’ve got to bend to what our will.” And China said, “Well, we control rare earths and we control key elements that you need for your tech industry, for ships, for all sorts of things.” And suddenly you realize what this means, because when Iran destroyed the radar system--that huge billion dollar radar system at Al Udeid--not only would it take five to eight years to rebuild but they don’t have the necessary metals. I’m not a scientist in this, but there are certain metals and certain key chemicals that they need. Not just helium, not just sulfuric acid, not just the other things that pass through the Gulf, but there’s more than that. So, we’re talking about control of the supply lines, too. In effect, key elements in our supply lines will be effectively under Iranian control. How will they exercise that control? First of all they’re going to say, you’re not going to travel through Hormuz if you support sanctions. So the first thing is it’s going to break sanctions, and the second thing is it is going to break the dollar hegemony because they insist that cargoes are paid for in yuan.

Just to be clear. Dollar hegemony ultimately rests on US military might. That military might was built up and paid for with the petrodollar system. That’s what’s being challenged now. A collapse—or even a significant decline in petrodollar hegemony—will force America to live within its means. And that will mean that America will have to be content with the military that it can afford—and our current military is no longer affordable. That’s what this war is ultimately about. The military force that lies behind the financial oligarchy is being challenged. If that challenge succeeds, then the Anglo-Zionist financial oligarchy’s hegemony will end—at least on a global scale. It will be replaced by China. The Anglo-Zionists can still buy off America’s ruling class, but it will be a scaled back America.

We’re seeing the change happening already. For example, for the first time we see a major European bank, Deutsche Bank, announce that it’s going to not only going to lend in dollars, now we’re going to lend in yuan. And they’re doing Panda Bonds--first time for a major European bank. You know, we’ve heard of the Eurodollar market, but this they are now lending in Panda Bonds and China has already said that. In the past week Russia has said, Sorry, it will only receive payment from Europeans for gas and oil in yuan in RMB. Mother Russia said, “You won’t be able to pay in dollars any longer.” So already the effects are much wider. They’re spreading and changing the global economy and therefore the geopolitics of the world. GD: Well, given that there’s so much at stake here, that it’s not just a humiliating military defeat but is essentially transforming the global economy, is there any diplomatic pathway--because you mentioned JD Vance was on the phone the whole night. I guess they’re going through their Pakistanis interlocutors but is there any meeting point or is there simply no diplomacy possible here? Because it seems to be an all or nothing for both the Iranians and the Americans. What actually can be negotiated--or do you think we’re beyond this already? AC: I think that the Iranians would think that to negotiate on, for example, what was supposed to be the Witkoff 15 point plan type thing, is not a solution. It would be a defeat for Iran, which is in an existential war. They have to win it. And that means that they have to push it to the point at which America capitulates on those certain key elements that the Iranians have set out very fastidiously. Clearly what they’re seeking is an end to the war. I mean, this is actually mirroring what Putin has been saying about Ukraine. No, we’re not going to have a little stitch up about a ceasefire that lasts for months while you rearm the Ukrainians. We want a proper security understanding where we determine what are the boundaries of NATO and what are the boundaries of the Chinese Asian sphere of influence. What is the NATO sphere of interest? Where does the frontier of that lie? We want an architecture, a security architecture.

The mirroring of Putin’s position is unsurprising. This is a global war of the Anglo-Zionist oligarchy against the BRICS rebels against the Empire. Iran is a key BRICS member.

Well, in a sense, this is what Iran is insisting on: “No, we can’t just have a 45 day ceasefire. Why would we do that? While you went on?” The other element of this is the lack of trust in American negotiation. The Americans are regarded as deceitful and prone to trying to create opportunities to do quick strikes while at the same time pretending to negotiate. We’ve seen that three or four times taking place where the negotiations were supposed to go on the next 2 three days or so. So there’s a real distrust of negotiating with the United States. But the second thing is, they’re not negotiating with the United States. And Iran understands that. They are negotiating with a certain element of Israelis if I can call them the Supremacist element of Israelis who see a Judaic hegemony across the Middle East. So they know that if there is a pause then Israel will insist that America has to continue the war. And indeed that’s what I see in the papers, in the Hebrew press. In fact, a very insistent demand is coming from Jerusalem these days, that Trump must keep going. First it was, “You must put troops on to Kharg Island. You must do that. You have to do that at a minimum.” And then the second demand now is to escalate to the level of attacking Iran’s oil and energy supplies. You have to attack them. Iran understands Israel’s objective is the destruction of Iran--not an accommodation with Iran, not an understanding with Iran, not a treaty with Iran, but the destruction and the break up of Iran into separate ethnic states, ethno-sectarian states and anarchy. This is the second point. I’m sure Vance has the best of intentions but behind him, pulling the strings, is that element of Israeli Jewish society and it’s not everyone because quite clearly we see big divisions opening up in Israel at the moment. But the ones that believe in greater Israel and the ones that believe in Israeli hegemony across the energy and all of the resources of the Middle East are the ones who call the shots in respect to Trump.

Let’s repeat this: