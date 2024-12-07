Go figure:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
LOL.
No better way to win the war of ideas against Russia than by cancelling democracy
Quote
Wyatt Reed @wyattreed13
Poll in Romania this week found peace candidate Georgescu beating pro-EU centrist Lasconi by 15 points. Oops! Election cancelled.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
NATO is no longer fit for purpose, the supposed purpose being collective security of the member "states" . . . vassals. NATO is a tool, mostly obsolete today, one cannot successfully use farrier's tools to change a flat tire.
Of course NATO wants Eastern Europeans serfs to die for their cause, it’s a return to the old Austro/Hungarian ‘frontier’ policy.