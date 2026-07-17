How Do You See It? Does This Look Corrupt To You?
It does to me. To me there’s a difference between obtaining access to data releases versus paying for early—even millisecond—access to policy decisions.
Wall Street traders can soon pay for early looks at Truth Social posts
President Trump’s social media platform announced plans Thursday to sell Wall Street firms early access to its “most market-moving” posts.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, said it would launch “Truth API” — a direct data feed that would give investment firms “real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts.”
Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 and has used it as his primary method of direct written communication. During his second presidential term, Trump has announced dozens of significant changes to administration policy or military operations, often swaying the stock market along the way.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) are data streams commonly offered by a wide range of companies and organizations that are meant to provide immediate and secure access to information.
Both amateur and professional investors use APIs of key financial or economic data, including one offered by the Labor Department, to craft their trades.
Truth API, which TMTG aims to launch Aug. 1, would give the nation’s top investment firms the earliest access to market-moving posts on Truth Social, allowing algorithmic trading programs to act even quicker on the news.
“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said TMTG interim CEO Kevin McGurn. “Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream.
“As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders,” he continued.
In other words—unless I’m drastically misunderstanding something—Trump and his family and friends expect to make a lot of money by selling access to government policy decisions. And, no doubt, they’ll be engaging in massive trading themselves, based on even earlier knowledge of policy decisions. What trading firm can afford not to pay Trump for this access?
Here’s a lawyer who thinks like me:
Trump firm plans to sell priority access to Truth Social posts, possibly his own
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s media company is planning to charge for special high-speed access to Truth Social posts, including possibly his own affecting national security and financial markets.
The move announced Thursday would allow Wall Street trading firms and other institutions to get news from top Truth Social contributors in milliseconds so they could profit off subsequent moves in stocks, bonds and interest rates.
Called Truth PSI, the new service comes amid a flurry of other deals by Trump and his family company that critics say are exploiting the presidency for profit. It follows similar offers of paid access on rival platforms, though with one key difference: The most popular Truth Social poster is the president himself and, as the biggest shareholder of the public traded parent company, would directly benefit.
“He’s selling expedited, privileged access to information about what he is doing as president,” said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law and an expert in government conflicts of interest rules. “It’s yet more brazen corruption, an improper exploitation of government power to enrich himself.”
The Trump family company declined to comment about whether the new feature is profiting off the presidency. Truth Social’s public parent, Trump Media & Technology, did not respond to emailed questions, including whether the president’s posts will be excluded from the offering.
…
In the past few months, Trump has announced major decisions and musings on his platform including posts about the Iran war, tariffs and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown in U.S. cities. The Iran posts in particular are impactful because investors are worried that higher oil prices will continue to stoke inflation and possibly force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
MAGA—making “America” “Great” again, one grift at a time. I suppose it depends on who you consider “America”. Hint—it ain’t you or me.
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In other words—unless I’m drastically misunderstanding something—Trump and his family and friends expect to make a lot of money by selling access to government policy decisions.
Completely Corrupt
A. Sales to insiders - possibly high end subscriptions
B. Truth Social Memberships
Truth Social Memberships will increase as people and corporations are Forced to Join only for this
Trump wants Truth Social memberships to increase -
There are so many layers to this. It’s Insider Trading adjacent.
Does this incentivize military action?
Clearly what we have seen is market manipulation.
Is this late stage empire stuff where everyone grabs what they can at everyone else’s expense with zero morals in play?
The interesting part is that insiders will still have the information before the paid subscribers. So they will profit the most. Then the paid subscribers. After that, it’s your typical tax payer who is just trying to survive. By the time they get in the insiders will dump their position. Then the paid subscribers. That leaves average Joe holding the bag. It’s privileged wealth transfer from the middle class to the rich.
This is disgusting.