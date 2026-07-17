Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

In other words—unless I’m drastically misunderstanding something—Trump and his family and friends expect to make a lot of money by selling access to government policy decisions.

Completely Corrupt

A. Sales to insiders - possibly high end subscriptions

B. Truth Social Memberships

Truth Social Memberships will increase as people and corporations are Forced to Join only for this

Trump wants Truth Social memberships to increase -

Reply
Share
Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

There are so many layers to this. It’s Insider Trading adjacent.

Does this incentivize military action?

Clearly what we have seen is market manipulation.

Is this late stage empire stuff where everyone grabs what they can at everyone else’s expense with zero morals in play?

The interesting part is that insiders will still have the information before the paid subscribers. So they will profit the most. Then the paid subscribers. After that, it’s your typical tax payer who is just trying to survive. By the time they get in the insiders will dump their position. Then the paid subscribers. That leaves average Joe holding the bag. It’s privileged wealth transfer from the middle class to the rich.

This is disgusting.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture