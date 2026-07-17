It does to me. To me there’s a difference between obtaining access to data releases versus paying for early—even millisecond—access to policy decisions.

Wall Street traders can soon pay for early looks at Truth Social posts

President Trump’s social media platform announced plans Thursday to sell Wall Street firms early access to its “most market-moving” posts.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, said it would launch “Truth API” — a direct data feed that would give investment firms “real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts.”

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 and has used it as his primary method of direct written communication. During his second presidential term, Trump has announced dozens of significant changes to administration policy or military operations, often swaying the stock market along the way.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are data streams commonly offered by a wide range of companies and organizations that are meant to provide immediate and secure access to information.

Both amateur and professional investors use APIs of key financial or economic data, including one offered by the Labor Department, to craft their trades.

Truth API, which TMTG aims to launch Aug. 1, would give the nation’s top investment firms the earliest access to market-moving posts on Truth Social, allowing algorithmic trading programs to act even quicker on the news.

“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said TMTG interim CEO Kevin McGurn. “Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream.

“As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders,” he continued.