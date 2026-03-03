Earlier today Trump was talking about his war on, well, let’s just say it: It’s a war on BRICS with the focal front being Iran. So, Trump was saying that his war would go on for “as long as it takes.” Same as Biden and Russia. And Trump was also saying that we’ve only just begun—the “big wave” was yet to be launched. But then when you look at Trump’s thinking on this, and why it would be easy, and it looks really crazy:

Saagar Enjeti @esaagar￼ Trump is already talking to the NYT about cannibalizing global stocks of munitions/interceptors A glimpse into how bad the situation already is

So, in other words, Trump’s idea is now to cannibalize munitions inventories all around the world to keep this war going. But, presumably, those inventories were maintained at certain levels for a reason—a reason other than just transferring them to different parts of the world. For example, lots of ammunition near our main targets: Russia and China. Drawing down those inventories might conceivably give Putin and Xi ideas. Maybe a blockade of Taiwan, for example. I’d hafta say, this gives an impression of desperation.

Patty Marins comments:

Even shipments from Japan, which also manufactures PAC-3 MSE interceptors, and diversions from European systems would only provide a few additional days of coverage. This exact same measure has already been repeated multiple times to replenish Ukrainian stocks, and production/reallocation rates simply cannot keep pace with sustained high-volume consumption.

Speaking of crazy, there’s some controversy over exactly who it was who attacked Gulf facilities this morning—Iran or … Israel? As soon as the war began Iran informed Gulf states that they’d only be attacking US/Israel targets in their territories. OTOH, Iran is currently operating in a more decentralized mode, due to personnel turnover. But:

Clash Report @clashreport￼ Tucker Carlson on Iran: Last night in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents planning on committing bombings in those countries. Now, that’s weird. It doesn’t make any sense. Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in two Gulf countries which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side? No. Israel wants to hurt Iran and Qatar and UAE and Saudi and Bahrain and Oman and Kuwait. And they’ve succeeded.

Or maybe false flag attacks would be designed to keep the Gulf states in line with the Anglo-Zionists?

More crazy. Two videos, both ~15 minutes. The first is John Mearsheimer responding to Glenn Diesen’s perplexity as to why Israel would launch into another war on Iran after just recently having been pummeled. Mearsheimer provides a coherent response—as coherent as can be, considering the underlying psychopathology:

The next video is an excellent follow on to Mearsheimer. I got it via Ron Unz. It provides an eye opening glimpse into the depth of the psychopathology that Mearsheimer barely hints at:

Harrison H. Smith ✞@HarrisonHSmith￼ I might get killed for posting this, the least you could do is watch it.

Mason Letteau Stallings @masonls1066 5h￼ This is a jaw-dropping quote from the NYT. Apparently the US went to war because we can’t control Israel. As an aside, @AKDay89 said a few weeks ago that it didn’t matter if the US was negotiating in good faith, b/c the Israelis could launch a war regardless, and he was right.

Last but not least, with a h/t to History Lass, a must read explanation of why Iran is so relentlessly targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.