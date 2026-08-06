Meaning In History

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SMH's avatar
SMH
12m

Gee, sounds a lot like our defense system equipment; costly to develop, very, very expensive to build; very costly to operate and maintain, performance is usually a lot less than promised and the taxpayer gets left holding the bag. But hey, what do I know, we could easily get over on some country using cheap drones with our bazillion dollar weapon systems…oh, wait……

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
33mEdited

This is a bit dated, but the point is there. It adds an addition layer to what you are discussing:

https://no01.substack.com/p/the-trillion-dollar-oops?r=8x5hj&utm_medium=ios

There doez not seem to be a path to profitability for the U.S. AI.

*Let’s hope the gov dies not take a stake in any of the companies.

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