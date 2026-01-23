This bad:

Trump would not be paying attention to people like me if his polling weren’t this bad. 47% strongly disapprove? That’s pretty much whale shit numbers by traditional American political standards. Trump knows polling, and he knows who the people are who—when push came to shove—got out and voted for him in overwhelming numbers. My view is that this won’t be enough to save the GOPers this time around—as things stand now.

All kinds of things going on, so a roundup. Did you know that Jared is a “world leader”? Believe it—the cynical nihilism is over the top:

Sara Eisen @SaraEisen Jan 22 Here in Davos @jaredkushner unveils the vision and plan for Gaza, encourages investment.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 11h￼ Trump is “so happy to have helped in saving TikTok.” According to him it will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots aka Larry Ellison and it will be used as Israel’s personal hasbara megaphone to American youth.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand· Jan 22 Beyond parody: Trump’s “Board of Peace” logo is basically the UN logo repainted in tacky fake gold and with “the world” reduced to only North America.

Regarding China’s demographic problems:

Marko Jukic @mmjukic 19h￼ The current total fertility rate for 30-year-old American women is around 0.75, which is literally the level of South Korea.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ The USD hegemonic system is a complex network of holdings by other countries including fiscal basket cases like Japan. If a country like Japan starts to crack they will have to sell US Treasuries to prop up their economy. This will cause a fiscal crisis in the US.

Woops!

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Japan are dipping into their reserves. Their reserves are held mainly in USD. The USD holdings are mainly in USTs. Do I need to explain further? Russian Market @runews · 7h BOOM! Bank of Japan intervention ￼ USDJPY goes Ooppsie.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ A lesson in marginal pricing for those who think of bond markets in terms of quantity moved. This may prove relevant to UST markets in future. Remember: a few bad auctions and a bond market can go from stable to unstable pretty damn quickly! MacroGuru @macroguru9 20h It took just $280 million of trading to push Japan‘s $7.2 trillion government bond market into meltdown

Peter Gregor @GregorPepe￼ Don’t Play with Fire! Investors are downplaying the fact that the Danish fund sold “only” USD 100 million in U.S. Treasuries. That line of thinking is a serious mistake—and every experienced asset manager knows it. It is true that forcing major UST holders or central banks to sell is technically, politically, and legally extremely difficult. However, the global financial system is full of investment funds, pension funds, and institutional allocators that require no external mandate, political pressure, or bureaucratic approval to act. These players move first—by selling or simply by stepping away from the market. The so-called “big fish” follow later, reluctantly and defensively. Once even a shadow of doubt emerges in the market, contagion becomes impossible to contain. Playing games with the confidence of capital owners is a direct path to disaster.

And lastly, about the armada. Trying to keep the world in line with threats and unilateral punitive expeditions seems to me to be a long term recipe for geopolitical disaster.