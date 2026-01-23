Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW

12h￼

The notion that a carrier group and a handful of fighter squadrons are going to meaningfully intimidate the Iranians is ridiculous. It's ridiculous because this is an order of magnitude below that required to threaten the regime.

This is a heavily telegraphed show of force.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Will Schryver @imetatronink

14h￼

Replying to @ByChrisGordon and @ianellisjones

Yes, and because people like you don't clarify this fact, there are uncounted thousands of dopes all around the world who believe there are several dozen F-15Es that have been recently deployed to the Middle East (a "major buildup"), when the reality is that ***there are always ~24, and only 12 have been newly deployed.***

The fact is that ***there has been NO "MAJOR BUILDUP" of US airpower*** in the region over the course of recent weeks, contrary to what many #EmpirePropagandist OSINT analysts have led people to believe.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture