Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4hEdited

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

11h￼

Iran’s strategic logic:

Force Hormuz to stay mostly closed, to

Force US to run down oil inventories, to

Force more leverage for Iran in July, to

Force US troops to leave the region

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
4hEdited

Have you thought about Technocracy?

We see Theil, Musk etc. all gaining money and power.

Will the tech oligarchs be the new elite or partners?

Trump is ramming through the technocratic takeover with Real ID, stable coins, data centers, AI investments etc.

Looking at the old Technocracy maps from decades ago, they illustrate the targets Trump has mentioned.

Whitney Webb does an excellent job explaining what it is, how it works etc. It will be the modern method of slavery and some are cheering it on in ignorance.

It does seem to align with what you stated regarding the WEF. They can concentrate power in a smaller group, have experts write policy (like during Covid) and let AI decide who qualifies for things (via a social credit score), all while they live lavishly and we borrow what we need from the gov, as long as we have behaved.

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