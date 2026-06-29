Let’s start with a reference point:

In case you’re wondering …

… in the first 5 months of 2026, total gold imports rose +76% YoY, to +692 tonnes.

And, yes, that’s a lot of gold. I wonder how much came from the US, a leading exporter of gold?

Onward.

It’s difficult to understand what’s going on—from Trump’s side of things. Trump was unusually forthright in explaining why he accepted the 60-day MOU on Iranian terms. He was simply forced to do it, as he explained, to prevent a worldwide depression. But since then Trump has done very little to hold off that eventuality. Specifically, he has continued to attempt to assert an American role in managing Hormuz and that has kept oil flow at low levels, while US reserves go down. In other words, everything he does seems calculated to bring about the worldwide depression he claims he wants to avoid. I get that Dollar Dominance is key to his whole agenda and that domination of energy in its most fundamental form, oil, is the key to maintaining Dollar Dominance. Nevertheless, this looks like an incredible gamble—how does this graph indicate a strategy to keep King Dollar on his throne, when we all know there’s no hope of a military solution?

You get the idea—there was never enough of a “gusher” (Trump’s claim) to make much of a difference to the energy supply situation. The US has been attempting to sneak a few ships out of the Persian Gulf by hugging the Omani coastline, in lieu of an attempted military takeover of Hormuz, but Iran continues to assert it’s control—including over Omani waters. Concerning which, I have to agree with Will Schryver (contra MoA):

Will Schryver @imetatronink 18h￼ As though Oman has any meaningful say in the matter. I guarantee Oman has essentially told Iran: “We will continue to publicly suck up to the Americans until you drive them out, and then we will fall in line with whatever you say.” Oman is not a principal actor in this play. Alex Plitsas ￼@alexplitsas 21h Omani officials have confirmed to me just now that their position is no to mandatory fees or tolls in the strait of Hormuz in line with international maritime freedom of navigation despite any statements coming from Tehran or press reports to the contrary

Meanwhile, Trump is attempting to wiggle out of the Lebanon connected provisions of the MOU while launching strikes on Iran on a semi-regular basis—in violation of the MOU. He has also gone back to what look like genocidal threats:

These US attempts to “guide” a few vessels out of the Gulf are simply absurd, as Christ Martenson points out:

￼Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 21h￼ The US put a full, and I mean FULL escort package on a single tanker. Probably 10x cheaper to just pay the Iranian toll, no? Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼The U.S. just sent a tanker through the Omani waters corridor with everything overhead AWACS, fighter jets, MQ-4C Triton drone, P-8 Poseidon out of Bahrain, full air cover package. It’s basically a proof of concept with an audience. Washington is demonstrating that it can move oil through the Strait regardless of what Iran says or does about it and doing so with enough firepower overhead to make the point impossible to miss. The corridor either holds or it doesn’t and the whole world is watching this particular tanker find out.

It’s obvious that this absurd situation can’t continue. Time is on Iran’s—and, by the way, China’s—side. Iran and China have taken full advantage of the 60 day period already. Art Berman makes complete common sense:

Art Berman @aeberman12 12h￼ The oil market’s calm is misleading says @chrismartenson. Keeping Hormuz “de-normalized” is Iran’s strategy. The longer uncertainty persists, the more bargaining leverage shifts away from Washington.

What doesn’t make sense is that everything Trump does plays directly into Iran’s strategy. And Berman adds:

Art Berman @aeberman12￼ Trump says the U.S. may “finish the job” militarily. Nonsense. What changed? The first 40 days brought roughly 15,000 strikes without forcing Iran to capitulate. More of the same isn’t a strategy—it’s posturing. And bullshit.

Again, it simply plays into Iran’s—and probably China’s—strategy. This isn’t rocket science. And it does recall Tucker’s interview with Danny Davis. Remember, Tucker talked to Trump 8x before the sneak attack. He insists that Trump is smart and not demented, and that every angle of this crazy war was explained to him. And yet he decided to roll the dice with all the odds against him? Or so it seems.

OK. So this was the point where I threw up my hands and went outside to install some little devices to attract hummingbirds and do some weeding. When I came back I listened to economist Chris Martenson chatting with Mario Nawfal. Martenson strikes me as an intelligent guy. The hour long conversation covered all sorts of topics, but the core of it was simply trying to make sense out of this whole Iran situation that doesn’t make much, if any, sense at all.

To start with things that don’t make sense. The US continues to burn through the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Estimates as to how long before we run out vary according to the underlying assumptions. Martenson says the realistic estimates run from two weeks to a max of fourteen weeks. And Trump doesn’t appear to be doing a thing to remedy that situation—except to tell his base that the price at the pump for gasoline should be $2.25. Which leads to the question: Why is the price of oil going down when the fundamentals of supply and demand dictate a sharp increase? In the face of those fundamentals, Martenson tells us:

… the data is pretty clear right now. So, managed money is a group of participants, and they are now the most bearish on oil they’ve ever been. They hold about $19 billion of shorts on the Brent contract alone when the normal number would be bouncing between two and five, right? So, it’s like this massive increase in that our prime ETF for oil, USO, has 93% of its total outstanding float, all the shares out are short right now. This isn’t just like kind of short. We’re talking GameStop level short. This is like, if it goes the other way, mad scramble. So, the question is, well, who’s doing all this shorting? I’m in the camp that believes there’s an invisible hand at play here. That our government uses markets as signaling devices at this point in time and that they do intervene.

The reality remains:

We’re still missing 8-9 million barrels a day. We have this little flush of oil that’s going to come out of the the Gulf. But that’s like a one-time flush. And, by the way, a lot of evidence suggests that the tankers that are leaving are bee-lining for China right now. And it’s mostly Iranian oil that they’ve allowed through. But that’s it. So we’re still short many millions of barrels of oil per day. The price should be skyrocketing. Inventories are declining. That should be sending price signals and it hasn’t so far.

All of this is very much in Iran’s—and China’s—favor. Iran only has to sit back and wait while Trump implodes the US economy—along with that of much of the rest of the world. A renewed military campaign would only make all of the above much worse, as Iran would promptly target Persian Gulf oil production infrastructure.

I have no real explanation—beyond that of a desperate gamble to save Dollar Dominance. That theory has Bessent’s recent public statements on the topic in its favor. If you’re looking for something else—and I’m very open to something else—here’s Martenson taking a stab at an explanation: