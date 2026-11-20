All day I’ve been listening to the usual suspects maintaining that Trump is about to launch into a new round of all out war. None of these narratives seem to me to seriously assess Iran’s ability to escalate massively if they’re attacked again. By contrast, I’ve been maintaining for months that if Trump had a viable military option in the Persian Gulf that option would have been taken months ago. At the same time, I’ve also maintained—as recently as this morning—that Iran will, sooner or later, act against the USN blockade of Hormuz. ‘Sooner’ appears to have arrived.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 4h￼ BREAKING: Iran has crewed and loaded dozens of oil tankers at Kharg Island, raised the Iranian flag on them, and is preparing to break the US naval blockade by swarming it, per Fars. The tankers will signal their intention to exit the Gulf of Oman in the coming days. Iran has informed the US and regional countries that any attempt to interfere will trigger attacks on oil facilities across the Gulf. “If a single bullet hits the hull of an Iranian oil tanker, the oil and oil terminals of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar will immediately be factored into the response equation.”

My assumption is that Iran has been preparing for this for months. I also assume that this whole plan has been coordinated with Russia and China and that Iran may have more tricks up its sleeve than the obvious one of striking at energy infrastructure across the Gulf region.

As I type I’ve been listening to Mario talking to a guy named Alan Eyre. He’s a retired diplomat who appears to have been—maybe still is—one of our foremost Persian experts. He’s been saying that Iran “can’t afford” not to address the blockade: “This is the hill they die on.” But I found this passage from the interview very enlightening and provocative. I think the coverage I’ve seen of public discourse in Iran confirms what he’s saying:

Chapter 7: Iranian nationalist symbolism Fars News also hinted at this with the [reference to the] mythical story of Fereydun. See, that’s what’s this is all about--the nuance is great. You know, Ayatollah gets to power in 1979. It’s all about Islam. It’s all about perpetuating Shia Islam, right? That went away like when he died. And since then, increasingly since then, and especially in the last 10 years or so, it hasn’t been about Islam. Iran is not an Islamic republic. It’s a nationalist state that wants to be regional hegemon. So when you’re doing stuff like this, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shahnameh, right? Which is the epic poem by Ferdowsi which is the national poem of Iran. It’s just steeped in pre-Islamic symbolism. Right? So if you want to scratch the soft tummy of Iranian nationalism, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shah and Fereydun, right? Which is what the post you sent me is doing. The whole iconography, the whole symbolism is nationalism. And that’s how Iran is trying to get its people in line. It resonates much more than this whole Pan-Islamic thing. “We’re all part of this Islamic Ummah” thing. Yes, the vast majority of Iranians are Shia Muslims. I’m not deprecating the religion, but they’re Iranians and they’re very proud of this 5,000 year-old civilization. So, when you have iconic symbols like this and talk about the Shah and Fereydun fighting against Zahhak, who is the archetype of evil, Zahhak is a symbol of evil. He was a guy who had snakes growing out of each shoulder and the snakes had to be fed with the brains of young people. And no, I’m not making this up. So again, the symbolism being used is very dualistic. It’s like it’s Zoroastrian almost in a way. Good versus evil, Fereydun versus Zahhak, you know. So yeah, again, it’s just interesting that this is the drum that Iran is beating on now. And this is why I’ve often said that Iran’s foreign policy right now is the exact same as it was in the Shah’s time. The only difference is that in the Shah’s time, Iran wanted to be a regional hegemon under the overarching umbrella of US hegemony. After the revolution in 1979, when Iran rejected US global hegemony, they still now want to be the sole superpower in the Gulf or the sole regional power in the Gulf and that’s what they’re moving towards. So Mohsen Resaei, for example, is calling for a security architecture that includes Iran, the six GCC countries and Iraq. So, in terms of what Iran wants out of this war, other than its survival, it’s getting the US out of the region. It’s destroyed the bases. It’s hearing all the talk about how the US will probably for financial and strategic reasons not rebuild these bases the way they were before, even hardening them. So for the Chapter 8: Impact of leadership vacancies Iranians, this is, as they say in Persian, “tofi”, a blessing in disguise. Much like Khomeini in the Iran - Iraq war, he said, ‘This war for us is a blessing.’ So the people running Iran right now see this war and the cost they’ve incurred, the grievous cost they’ve incurred, as moving them closer toward their goal of getting the US out of the region because, again, they’ve taken what the US has to offer. They’ve taken the hit, right? The thing they’ve always dreaded--direct US Israeli military attack--has happened and they’re still standing. So in their minds they’re thinking, ‘What US president is going to attack Iran again,’ right? It’s just not going to happen.

So, if Eyre is right, this is the mindset as Iran goes into this fight against ultimate Evil.

I also listened to Richard Wolf and Michael Hudson with Nima. The two both see the US as preparing to attack Iran, but I want to share their Big Picture, more toward the end of the video:

Wolff and Hudson see the attack on the Kerch bridge as part of the Anglo-Zionist effort to bully Russia into submission by collapsing Russia’s export based economy—just like with Iran. For relatively new readers who may not be familiar with Hudson and some of these ideas, here are some links to relevant previous posts:

Neocon Grand Strategy: Where Do We Stand

Empire Of Hate

Money Matters

And here’s Wolff and Hudson with Nima. Just consider the big picture. From my perspective, the big picture here militates against renewed war. There’s the problem of Russia and China being nuclear powers. There’s the possibility that Iran is one, too. There’s the problem of the enormous destruction of resources that is likely to occur. There’s the domestic political blowback. I believe the chosen strategy of the controlling Anglo-Zionists is to act through proxies:

MH: Well, Richard, you begin by asking what European voters want (quite correctly), and what industry wants (quite correctly), and then you ended with, ‘Well what do the leaders of Europe want?’ And, quite correctly, you pointed out that they’re tools of the United States and basically Europe turns out to be NATO--which is run, I think, from a basement in the Pentagon. How much voice does Europe have regarding the bombing of the Kerch Bridge? I think it’s much much more than just a symbolic demonstration. It’s not simply that the bridge was bombed out. There are actually two bridges. Right next to the trucking and auto bridge there is the railroad bridge. And there are now attacks on that bridge also, trying to knock that out. But the most important effect of this wasn’t simply stopping the bridge traffic because, after all, how did Russia communicate with Crimea all those centuries before the bridge was put into place seven years ago? The key is that when the span of the bridge fell, this blocks the shipping lane from the Sea of Azov into the Black Sea. This is going to interrupt Russia’s grain trade and Russia’s oil trade and all other export trade. That was loaded up on ships to go through the Kerch bridge and strait into the Black Sea. Brave AI: Russia exports a relatively small portion of its total Black Sea and Azov Sea oil volumes through the Sea of Azov, with historical data indicating it accounted for approximately 12% of the total regional export volume. Me: The major oil port is Novorossiysk on the eastern shore of the Black Sea. So, it’s an attack on Russia’s ability to earn foreign exchange. It’s an attempt to destabilize Russia’s economy, to cause deflation. ... I think this shows that the CIA has to be fully in agreement with Europe on this. This is an attack to to impair Russia’s balance of payments, its grain trade, its trade in oil. I think trying to say to Russia, “Well, we can’t really take over your oil resources like we’d hoped that we’d take over Yukos and the other oil companies controlled by the kleptocrats. But at least we can say that if you don’t sell us the right to market your oil in dollars on terms set by the United States, then you’re not going to export oil--any more than Iran can export oil unless it agrees to let us do the marketing and determine how the oil export proceeds are going to be recycled into the US economy.” So I think there is still this overarching idea of US controlled unipolar trade and financial imperialism that you’ve had all along. RW: Given all the ways Russia has to communicate with the world, you got to do a lot more than blow that bridge. However, I agree with you that it is a fantastic effort to try to do that. To begin with bombing their oil refineries, to begin a long-term program of damaging Russia’s economic viability, because you can’t attack them with nuclear weapons. Well, I think their hope is they can defeat Russia in a shorter amount of time and carve it up into little countries and assign each one to a Western European buddy and thereby give back to Western Europe a new empire--only, instead of it being in Asia, Africa and Latin America, it is the underdeveloped part of Russia by geography, the biggest country in the world whose two thirds in Asia are extremely underdeveloped and might become a fantasy colonial renewal for the Europeans. And if that sounds desperate--which it does--it seems to me reasonable because they have no other possibility. ... MH: Richard, what you described as an attempt to “neo-colonialize” of Russia and Iran is not just a fantasy that was just thought up. This was explicitly the plan of the United States and those plans were all published 20 years ago. The plan from the beginning--for 20 years and more by the Neocons--has been to carve up Russia into a group of small countries and to do exactly the same with Iran. So they’re still holding on to this. And it’s not that they’re desperate now. It’s that that’s the only plan they had all along--to try to conquer Russia. That’s why Germany invaded Russia in World War II, to grab its raw materials resources and to carve it up under a German protectorate. Well, now the United States recognizes that--divide up Russia into component countries. Well, this is what the West did after World War I when West Asia was carved up between British imperialists and French imperialists. So, they drew the boundaries, the Sykes-Picot carve up that defined today’s boundaries throughout the Middle East. And that’s exactly what they want to redo today because, just as the United States very quickly absorbed the British and French empires, so if there is this carve up that you’ve described, the United States is convinced that given our control over Western Europe, all of these subordinate empires will be absorbed in America. So Western Europe is to play the role in Russia that Israel was to play in West Asia. That would be America’s enforcer. Without American troops, it would be the European occupation troops in Russia. And maybe there will be American occupation troops along with--or instead of--Israeli troops if they were to carve up Iran. That’s the dream that the military have been working on for almost a quarter century now. And that’s the only plan that is the alternative to the multilateral world that Putin and Xi have been talk advocating at the APEC conference. Nima: Richard, before going to your comment, here is what Donald Trump moments ago said to NBC News. He said ‘Putin was extremely upset with Zelensky over the attack on the Crimean bridge. It is understandable that Putin felt this way.’ And the other comment is that Donald Trump told NBC News that ‘he will not make any final decisions regarding the Ukraine war without Zelensky.’ I think it shows how deeply Donald Trump is just basically making no moves and trying to continue the same strategy as it was during the Biden administration. RW: Yeah, maybe I shouldn’t use the metaphor of theater. but it strikes me as theater. Another way of putting it is, it’s a reflection of internal disagreements about how to proceed, and those are also--as Michael said--very old, in the same quandry ever since nuclear weapons basically arrived, and why it was so important for the Russians and Chinese to get them, which they did, and which I’m sure Iran will be getting them if it doesn’t already have them pretty soon. [I.e., if Russia and China hadn’t obtained nukes the Anglo-Zionist Empire would have proceeded to blackmail the world into submission. There’s irony in the fact that American Jews gave nukes to Russia.] And that’s why more and more countries have nuclear weapons. Because in a world of nuclear weapons, if you don’t have them, your disadvantage is staggering here.

I don’t say I agree with all the details, but this is a perspective to keep in mind when evaluating current events.