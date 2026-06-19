Hormuz Closed Again; Vance And The Lobby; Max, Mac, More
There are reports of another mass drone raid directed at Moscow. Also that the Anglo-Zionists are providing the drones for even larger drone attacks. This won’t end well:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
18m￼
BREAKING: ￼￼ Multiple drones again in the skies over Moscow today. According to British media, the UK is preparing to deliver another 150,000 such drones to Ukraine to continue attacks on Moscow.
The other big breaking story is that the IRGC has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, due to brutal Jewish Nationalist attacks on Lebanon:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
39m￼
BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran has closed the strait of Hormuz again today after Israel violated the ceasfire and conducted more then 100 strikes on Lebanon
IRGC Navy announces in a radio message on VHF Channel 16 that the Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice
The question Iran is posing is, Who rules America?
In Lebanon:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
11h￼
BREAKING: ￼￼ Israel started a ground invasion again in Southern Lebanon tonight
A huge battle ongoing with an enormous amount of Israeli casualties [reports of 4 dead, 17 wounded]
Israel is advancing from three different routes towards the Ali al-Taher Hills area.
4 Israeli military vehicles are completely destroyed
Hezbollah fires AD missiles at warplanes & bombards evacuation sites for the injured soldiers.
Non-stop med-evac helicopter flights, as Hezbollah engages soldiers directly at zero distance while also throwing waves of rockets & artillery at the invading occupation forces.
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1h￼
BREAKING: ￼￼ The massive bombardment on Lebanon continues today as well.
Obviously Netanyahu is trying to sabotage the agreement between the US and Iran.
A meeting and official conclusion of the agreement was supposed to take place today in Switzerland. [Reported canceled by Iran]
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JUST IN: ￼￼ Contrary to Trump’s demands, Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, told Israeli Channel 14:
“Remember the old IDF raids? We would go in and come back out. That is not the approach anymore. We go into Lebanon but do not leave. That’s what we’re doing now”
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Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, brags about war crimes in Lebanon on Channel 14:
“We have flattened the entire first line of villages in southern Lebanon, all the houses have been destroyed. The residents will never see them standing ever again. The 200,000 Lebanese residents who were in the ‘security zone’ are never returning again. Not one of them will ever return to southern Lebanon,”
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5m￼
JUST IN: ￼ “All of Lebanon Must Burn” — Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Calls for Mass Slaughter of Civilians in Lebanon
“For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must cry. All of Lebanon must burn!”
This is a sitting government minister calling, in writing, for an entire country to burn.
The big story yesterday preceded this. It featured Veep Vance confronting the Jewish Nationalist efforts to derail peace and to keep America in the war on the world. Iran’s new closure of Hormuz is undoubtedly intended to clarify what’s going on. I compiled some partial transcripts of discussion on these issues:
Max Blumenthal : Israel In Panic
Max: This war was based entirely on the Zionist logic that the US had an absolute commitment to defending Israel’s strategic depth and to actually defending the entire system of ethno-supremacism that guarantees the future of the so-called Jewish state. And that meant that the US found itself in a strategic and political quagmire in which it had placed itself outside the realm of normal international relations because it was following Zionist logic. Zionist logic, as I said, is based on the idea of a so-called Jewish state existing in a region in which the majority of people aren’t Jews. And that demographic advantage of Jewish Israelis has to be guaranteed through violent engineering and consistent warfare. It also relies entirely on its direct line to the Gentile authority in Washington, which means the Israel Lobby has to continue to be able to manipulate, blackmail, and bribe the Gentile powers in Washington and all across America.
Judge: Has its ability to blackmail and bribe been diminished by this memorandum of of understanding and what Trump has said about it?
Max: Well, that’s why we’re hearing these comments from JD Vance and you can play the video where he he uses this term reality, which I think is the most important term right now because we’re at a point where the contradiction between Zionist logic and reality, reality being a stand-in or a byword for normal international relations has exploded. And that’s why this is a historic inflection point because an administration that was more under the control of Benjamin Netanyahu and the reigning Likud party than any other administration in US history. All of which had been bought off by Israel to one degree or another. He is now addressing the cold hard reality that we’ve always discussed on this program that Israel can’t afford to lose the Gentile authority in Washington with this alienating behavior because it is not a normal state. It is an anachronism and the US can no longer follow the Zionist logic that guides Israel because it will be itself dragged into a state of permanent war where it will be in a munitions crisis. It won’t be able to maintain its empire or even defend its near abroad possibly because of economic collapse. Donald Trump’s presidency is in peril. And to restore his presidency and stave off catastrophic midterm losses, he has had to defy Zionist logic. And it’s Zionist logic that is guiding Israel into being what JD Vance said today is the most hated nation in the world that only has one leader which is sympathetic to it, Donald Trump, which it can no longer afford to alienate.
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Judge: Vice President Vance held a press conference in the press room of the White House.
Vance: Chris, go ahead.
Q: Thank you, sir. Jordan Conrad with the Gateway Pundit. I want to talk back to the Lebanon podium. There’s a report in Axios that Netanyahu’s fuming over this. Israel doesn’t feel bound to the MOU as it relates to Lebanon. If, as you mentioned, your frustration with Israel striking in Beirut, hitting apartment buildings. If that continues, could it torpedo the deal? And what would the US’s response be to a broader war in Lebanon involving?
Vance: Yeah. Well, I don’t want to get into hypotheticals that could torpedo the deal because I think the president’s expectation is that all of our friends, the Israelis, the Arabs in the region, we’re going to work together and actually see this deal to completion. Now, I saw the Axios report, you know, that Netanyahu is fuming. That’s not reflective of the conversations that I’ve had with him, but maybe he’s saying something to somebody else that he’s not saying to me. What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you have seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States. And I guess my message to them would be twofold. Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world. And the second message I would give to some of those cabinet members, BB to his credit has not gone down this path, but to some of these cabinet members in Israel who are attacking the president of the United States, the other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, two thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump. And anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in. Thank you all.
There’s that word: Reality. My question is, To what extent Max is presenting the true state of Jewish America? It’s an important question that has long been suppressed in the public square, but it takes on great urgency at the present time. Obviously the Big Money is coming from a small minority—that much is indubitably true.
In a later sit-down interview Vance states something that will resonate with normal Americans: “You can’t just kill your way out of every national security problem.” That may not be the full reality, but it’s a start toward it.
Max: Well, JD Vance is putting forward the reality from Washington’s perspective, which is a perspective that we don’t actually hear very often from the Trump administration, which has been putting forward up until this point largely Zionist logic and concealing the reality of normal international relations. JD Vance has exposed the absurdity of the US-Israeli special relationship with those comments, by noting that Israel depends—unlike possibly any other state I can think of in history, maybe like Ulster or Ireland or something—on support, on funding, on political manipulation by a minority group in another country. Actually, the minority of a minority group. It’s a small minority of Jewish Americans who have been ponying up the money to basically bribe Donald Trump and compel him into this war. And Israel can’t keep going down this road of attacking Donald Trump and sending its proxies within the Republican party, the Mark Levins, the Mark Dubowitzes, the Marc Thiessen, all of these ‘Marks’, against Donald Trump without alienating Donald Trump, someone who has who’s a very mercurial figure who has a temper and is very vengeful. So JD Vance is threatening them with that. But the contradiction is Zionist logic doesn’t correspond with that reality.
*
Judge: What groups in America are going to do their best to undermine or sabotage this agreement?
Max: Well, I mentioned the Israel Firsters, like the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, or the destruction of democracy,which is actually an Israeli cutout in Washington, led by Mark Dubowitz, who’s been responsible for all of the false predictions, all of the bad ideas, all of the catastrophic plays, imposing Zionist logic on the Trump administration. Basically, they’re the ones who wrote the plan for this war all the way up until the naval siege which was just lifted on Iran. They’re now exposed, and everyone can see this was a war based on Zionist logic which caused enormous economic harm that will continue to play out for a year or years and that the only figures who want more war are basically either bought off by Israel or are Israel ideologues and they are willing to see more killing of schoolchildren, more destruction of buildings, destruction of power plants and achieving no military objectives. They’re willing to experience all of this global economic destruction that has caused bread riots in Asia all for this tiny little apartheid state. And so they’re totally isolated right now. To the extent that JD Vance is out there making these basic reality based statements, they’re isolated. But then you have another faction, judge, which has been consistently one of the most odious and insidious political factions in American political life. They’re called the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party’s foreign policy leadership, …
Once again, I have to question the accuracy of Max’s statement here. Is it true that it is Israel that has bought off America’s ruling class? Or is it a more complex reality—that word, again.
On to Mac. I agree with Mac—Trump can’t go back. Should he stay on? I saw some video clips of Trump speaking on this, and I was shocked. He wasn’t quite in Biden territory, but he seems to be getting there. I’ll repeat: As soon as Trump launched this war I stated that there is a real possibility that Trump doesn’t make it to the midterms. That’s not a prediction, but a caution that this crisis in America is UNpredictable in its consequences.
COL. Douglas Macgregor : Israel The Real Loser
Judge: The neocons and the Zionists in America, of course, are dumbfounded. What kind of pressure will they put on President Trump? I mean, he really can’t go back on this.
Mac: No. Well, there’s there’s something there that I really do worry a great deal about. On one hand there are a lot of people who are going to call for President Trump’s resignation. There will be there will be people out there that will say this is time for President Trump to leave. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s not competent. He made a fatal mistake. He should be punished for this. He’s got to go away. I’m not necessarily prepared to sign up for that at this stage of the game. It may be appropriate sometime in the future for him to leave, but not right now.
Secondly, I’m very concerned that people will threaten his life. I think now more than ever, he is at risk of being assassinated. And I hope that there is a substantial effort being undertaken to sort out who is who inside the Secret Service and inside that White House. This goes back to something that you and I have talked about previously about dual citizens. Yes, holding appointed and elected office.
TRUMP MAY BE ASSASSINATED - w/ Col. Macgregor
Mario: I’d love to get your thoughts on whether Trump will be able to reign in Netanyahu.
Mac: Well, it appears that the Israeli leadership and its billionaire supporters in the United States who were instrumental in putting Trump into the White House have decided to turn current events into a test of Jewish power. And what I mean by that is that this is a test of just how much power they wield, how far they can go, and what they can achieve. I think that’s a mistake because I think their power and influence is already disproportionate to what it ought to be, if it ought to be at all. But I think they’ve achieved enough in terms of enticing us into this war and then ultimately hurling us into the teeth of the enemy for them. I think they should take a different approach, but obviously I hold the minority opinion. I think they’re going to try very hard to bully President Trump back into attacking Iran. I think that’s where we’re headed.
Patrick Henningsen is another who thinks America could forced back into war by Jewish Nationalists. If you watch this video, you’ll see the clips of Trump speaking that I found so disturbing. Note that Henningsen seems to use the word ‘Israeli’ as a sort of code word. Miriam Adelson, for example, happens to be a US citizen. Yes, she also happens to be an Israeli citizen.
The War On Iran Is Far From Over w/ Patrick Henningsen
The fact that Israel initiated this round of this war and the United States was helpless. This president had to go along with that because the Israeli lobby put $600 million into Republican campaigns the last election cycle. That’s Miriam Adelson and all the rest of the Israeli [?] money to all campaigns, including the president. The share that Donald Trump got from Israeli [?] sources was probably between three and $400 million. $600 million—that’s over half a billion dollars. When The Mob gives that kind of money it’s not for nothing—they expect something in return, and by golly they got it. …
You can’t underestimate the amount of penetration that Israel has into politics with money, intimidation, and also using the media as a kind of attack dog against politicians. Joe Kent revealed how that whole system worked after he left, which I thought was fascinating that they would time a talking point with Mark Levin and Fox coming in to pressure the president when they wanted something to happen. And that was all being micromanaged out of Tel Aviv. You see? So it’s a very efficient machine. And I’m not talking about Epstein, the blackmailing, all the behind-the-scenes stuff, of which there is a lot. Okay. But the last thing I’ll say about this is Trump’s whole cabinet, you know, in America people is policy. It’s not necessarily the president, but the cabinet around him that’s going to be able to execute any particular policy in the administration. And the Israeli lobby shortlisted every single cabinet member that had anything to do with national security or foreign policy. And who was on the transition team that vetted that list and managed that? Two people. Jared Kushner and Howard Lutnick were in charge of the transition team. to assemble the first cabinet. So, every single person on there was handpicked by Miriam Adelson, Ronald Lauder, and a committee of Israeli the Mega group and and whoever, and that includes Pete Hegseth.
You’re saying, “How could a Fox News weekend host who had only attained a rank of major who has a very checkered personal past with tons of scandals and alcoholism and how could he be the head of the Pentagon?” Like, he’s 42 years old or whatever, is 43 or whatever. How’s that even possible in in a real world? And the reason is because the Israeli lobby insisted that Pete Hegseth get in. … Why would a senator vote to confirm somebody that is absolutely unqualified, that they know they’re going to get flak for if he fs up because it’s a bad candidate? And the answer is, each of those senators have got somebody behind them tapping them on the shoulder. Vote for Hegseth. Who are who is that? That’s the Israeli lobby. That’s the AIPAC handler that Thomas Massie revealed when he said he kind of blew the whistle on this last year. So that so there’s a level of influence and control. I’m talking about Mike Waltz. I’m talking about pretty much everybody, even RFK to a degree, although he probably earned his spot on his popularity, but that’s HSS. It’s Health and Human Services. So, that’s a reality.
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It’s an interesting dynamic with the U.S. & Israel. I am with you, I believe there are larger things at play here.
Too often we focus on the politicians. They are more middle management.
There are the Oligarchs. They have money. That controls most everything. If you have enough of it, you can control policy.
But then there is another level: those who control the money. A quote:
“Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws”
-Mayer Amschel Bauer Rothschild
This hits home as one thinks “Rothchild’s Central Bank”. CBs control the money.
Now factor in who started Israel. That same name…
It would appear there is an invisible hand (or hands) that are the straw that stirs the drink.
Countries and politicians are just pieces to move on the board (The Devil’s Chessboard?) Who pulls the strings? Perhaps those who control the money.
No, this is just the talking point:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
17h￼
Some high-ranking government officials in Israel increasingly believe that members of the Trump administration are ‘secretly conspiring against Israel’ for antisemitic reasons, with the signing of the MoU being a part of that conspiracy – WSJ