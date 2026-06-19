Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
1hEdited

It’s an interesting dynamic with the U.S. & Israel. I am with you, I believe there are larger things at play here.

Too often we focus on the politicians. They are more middle management.

There are the Oligarchs. They have money. That controls most everything. If you have enough of it, you can control policy.

But then there is another level: those who control the money. A quote:

“Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws”

-Mayer Amschel Bauer Rothschild

This hits home as one thinks “Rothchild’s Central Bank”. CBs control the money.

Now factor in who started Israel. That same name…

It would appear there is an invisible hand (or hands) that are the straw that stirs the drink.

Countries and politicians are just pieces to move on the board (The Devil’s Chessboard?) Who pulls the strings? Perhaps those who control the money.

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4m

No, this is just the talking point:

Megatron @Megatron_ron

17h￼

Some high-ranking government officials in Israel increasingly believe that members of the Trump administration are ‘secretly conspiring against Israel’ for antisemitic reasons, with the signing of the MoU being a part of that conspiracy – WSJ

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