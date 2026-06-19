There are reports of another mass drone raid directed at Moscow. Also that the Anglo-Zionists are providing the drones for even larger drone attacks. This won’t end well:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 18m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Multiple drones again in the skies over Moscow today. According to British media, the UK is preparing to deliver another 150,000 such drones to Ukraine to continue attacks on Moscow.

The other big breaking story is that the IRGC has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, due to brutal Jewish Nationalist attacks on Lebanon:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 39m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran has closed the strait of Hormuz again today after Israel violated the ceasfire and conducted more then 100 strikes on Lebanon IRGC Navy announces in a radio message on VHF Channel 16 that the Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice

The question Iran is posing is, Who rules America?

In Lebanon:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 11h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Israel started a ground invasion again in Southern Lebanon tonight A huge battle ongoing with an enormous amount of Israeli casualties [reports of 4 dead, 17 wounded] Israel is advancing from three different routes towards the Ali al-Taher Hills area. 4 Israeli military vehicles are completely destroyed Hezbollah fires AD missiles at warplanes & bombards evacuation sites for the injured soldiers. Non-stop med-evac helicopter flights, as Hezbollah engages soldiers directly at zero distance while also throwing waves of rockets & artillery at the invading occupation forces. . 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The massive bombardment on Lebanon continues today as well. Obviously Netanyahu is trying to sabotage the agreement between the US and Iran. A meeting and official conclusion of the agreement was supposed to take place today in Switzerland. [Reported canceled by Iran] . JUST IN: ￼￼ Contrary to Trump’s demands, Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, told Israeli Channel 14: “Remember the old IDF raids? We would go in and come back out. That is not the approach anymore. We go into Lebanon but do not leave. That’s what we’re doing now” . Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, brags about war crimes in Lebanon on Channel 14: “We have flattened the entire first line of villages in southern Lebanon, all the houses have been destroyed. The residents will never see them standing ever again. The 200,000 Lebanese residents who were in the ‘security zone’ are never returning again. Not one of them will ever return to southern Lebanon,” . 5m￼ JUST IN: ￼ “All of Lebanon Must Burn” — Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Calls for Mass Slaughter of Civilians in Lebanon “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must cry. All of Lebanon must burn!” This is a sitting government minister calling, in writing, for an entire country to burn.

The big story yesterday preceded this. It featured Veep Vance confronting the Jewish Nationalist efforts to derail peace and to keep America in the war on the world. Iran’s new closure of Hormuz is undoubtedly intended to clarify what’s going on. I compiled some partial transcripts of discussion on these issues:

Max Blumenthal : Israel In Panic Max: This war was based entirely on the Zionist logic that the US had an absolute commitment to defending Israel’s strategic depth and to actually defending the entire system of ethno-supremacism that guarantees the future of the so-called Jewish state. And that meant that the US found itself in a strategic and political quagmire in which it had placed itself outside the realm of normal international relations because it was following Zionist logic. Zionist logic, as I said, is based on the idea of a so-called Jewish state existing in a region in which the majority of people aren’t Jews. And that demographic advantage of Jewish Israelis has to be guaranteed through violent engineering and consistent warfare. It also relies entirely on its direct line to the Gentile authority in Washington, which means the Israel Lobby has to continue to be able to manipulate, blackmail, and bribe the Gentile powers in Washington and all across America. Judge: Has its ability to blackmail and bribe been diminished by this memorandum of of understanding and what Trump has said about it? Max: Well, that’s why we’re hearing these comments from JD Vance and you can play the video where he he uses this term reality, which I think is the most important term right now because we’re at a point where the contradiction between Zionist logic and reality, reality being a stand-in or a byword for normal international relations has exploded. And that’s why this is a historic inflection point because an administration that was more under the control of Benjamin Netanyahu and the reigning Likud party than any other administration in US history. All of which had been bought off by Israel to one degree or another. He is now addressing the cold hard reality that we’ve always discussed on this program that Israel can’t afford to lose the Gentile authority in Washington with this alienating behavior because it is not a normal state. It is an anachronism and the US can no longer follow the Zionist logic that guides Israel because it will be itself dragged into a state of permanent war where it will be in a munitions crisis. It won’t be able to maintain its empire or even defend its near abroad possibly because of economic collapse. Donald Trump’s presidency is in peril. And to restore his presidency and stave off catastrophic midterm losses, he has had to defy Zionist logic. And it’s Zionist logic that is guiding Israel into being what JD Vance said today is the most hated nation in the world that only has one leader which is sympathetic to it, Donald Trump, which it can no longer afford to alienate. * Judge: Vice President Vance held a press conference in the press room of the White House. Vance: Chris, go ahead. Q: Thank you, sir. Jordan Conrad with the Gateway Pundit. I want to talk back to the Lebanon podium. There’s a report in Axios that Netanyahu’s fuming over this. Israel doesn’t feel bound to the MOU as it relates to Lebanon. If, as you mentioned, your frustration with Israel striking in Beirut, hitting apartment buildings. If that continues, could it torpedo the deal? And what would the US’s response be to a broader war in Lebanon involving? Vance: Yeah. Well, I don’t want to get into hypotheticals that could torpedo the deal because I think the president’s expectation is that all of our friends, the Israelis, the Arabs in the region, we’re going to work together and actually see this deal to completion. Now, I saw the Axios report, you know, that Netanyahu is fuming. That’s not reflective of the conversations that I’ve had with him, but maybe he’s saying something to somebody else that he’s not saying to me. What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you have seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States. And I guess my message to them would be twofold. Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world. And the second message I would give to some of those cabinet members, BB to his credit has not gone down this path, but to some of these cabinet members in Israel who are attacking the president of the United States, the other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, two thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump. And anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in. Thank you all.

There’s that word: Reality. My question is, To what extent Max is presenting the true state of Jewish America? It’s an important question that has long been suppressed in the public square, but it takes on great urgency at the present time. Obviously the Big Money is coming from a small minority—that much is indubitably true.

In a later sit-down interview Vance states something that will resonate with normal Americans: “You can’t just kill your way out of every national security problem.” That may not be the full reality, but it’s a start toward it.

Max: Well, JD Vance is putting forward the reality from Washington’s perspective, which is a perspective that we don’t actually hear very often from the Trump administration, which has been putting forward up until this point largely Zionist logic and concealing the reality of normal international relations. JD Vance has exposed the absurdity of the US-Israeli special relationship with those comments, by noting that Israel depends—unlike possibly any other state I can think of in history, maybe like Ulster or Ireland or something—on support, on funding, on political manipulation by a minority group in another country. Actually, the minority of a minority group. It’s a small minority of Jewish Americans who have been ponying up the money to basically bribe Donald Trump and compel him into this war. And Israel can’t keep going down this road of attacking Donald Trump and sending its proxies within the Republican party, the Mark Levins, the Mark Dubowitzes, the Marc Thiessen, all of these ‘Marks’, against Donald Trump without alienating Donald Trump, someone who has who’s a very mercurial figure who has a temper and is very vengeful. So JD Vance is threatening them with that. But the contradiction is Zionist logic doesn’t correspond with that reality. * Judge: What groups in America are going to do their best to undermine or sabotage this agreement? Max: Well, I mentioned the Israel Firsters, like the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, or the destruction of democracy,which is actually an Israeli cutout in Washington, led by Mark Dubowitz, who’s been responsible for all of the false predictions, all of the bad ideas, all of the catastrophic plays, imposing Zionist logic on the Trump administration. Basically, they’re the ones who wrote the plan for this war all the way up until the naval siege which was just lifted on Iran. They’re now exposed, and everyone can see this was a war based on Zionist logic which caused enormous economic harm that will continue to play out for a year or years and that the only figures who want more war are basically either bought off by Israel or are Israel ideologues and they are willing to see more killing of schoolchildren, more destruction of buildings, destruction of power plants and achieving no military objectives. They’re willing to experience all of this global economic destruction that has caused bread riots in Asia all for this tiny little apartheid state. And so they’re totally isolated right now. To the extent that JD Vance is out there making these basic reality based statements, they’re isolated. But then you have another faction, judge, which has been consistently one of the most odious and insidious political factions in American political life. They’re called the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party’s foreign policy leadership, …

Once again, I have to question the accuracy of Max’s statement here. Is it true that it is Israel that has bought off America’s ruling class? Or is it a more complex reality—that word, again.

On to Mac. I agree with Mac—Trump can’t go back. Should he stay on? I saw some video clips of Trump speaking on this, and I was shocked. He wasn’t quite in Biden territory, but he seems to be getting there. I’ll repeat: As soon as Trump launched this war I stated that there is a real possibility that Trump doesn’t make it to the midterms. That’s not a prediction, but a caution that this crisis in America is UNpredictable in its consequences.

COL. Douglas Macgregor : Israel The Real Loser Judge: The neocons and the Zionists in America, of course, are dumbfounded. What kind of pressure will they put on President Trump? I mean, he really can’t go back on this. Mac: No. Well, there’s there’s something there that I really do worry a great deal about. On one hand there are a lot of people who are going to call for President Trump’s resignation. There will be there will be people out there that will say this is time for President Trump to leave. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s not competent. He made a fatal mistake. He should be punished for this. He’s got to go away. I’m not necessarily prepared to sign up for that at this stage of the game. It may be appropriate sometime in the future for him to leave, but not right now. Secondly, I’m very concerned that people will threaten his life. I think now more than ever, he is at risk of being assassinated. And I hope that there is a substantial effort being undertaken to sort out who is who inside the Secret Service and inside that White House. This goes back to something that you and I have talked about previously about dual citizens. Yes, holding appointed and elected office.

TRUMP MAY BE ASSASSINATED - w/ Col. Macgregor Mario: I’d love to get your thoughts on whether Trump will be able to reign in Netanyahu. Mac: Well, it appears that the Israeli leadership and its billionaire supporters in the United States who were instrumental in putting Trump into the White House have decided to turn current events into a test of Jewish power. And what I mean by that is that this is a test of just how much power they wield, how far they can go, and what they can achieve. I think that’s a mistake because I think their power and influence is already disproportionate to what it ought to be, if it ought to be at all. But I think they’ve achieved enough in terms of enticing us into this war and then ultimately hurling us into the teeth of the enemy for them. I think they should take a different approach, but obviously I hold the minority opinion. I think they’re going to try very hard to bully President Trump back into attacking Iran. I think that’s where we’re headed.

Patrick Henningsen is another who thinks America could forced back into war by Jewish Nationalists. If you watch this video, you’ll see the clips of Trump speaking that I found so disturbing. Note that Henningsen seems to use the word ‘Israeli’ as a sort of code word. Miriam Adelson, for example, happens to be a US citizen. Yes, she also happens to be an Israeli citizen.