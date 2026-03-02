Home Run, Lee Slusher!
I’ve been preaching this, but Slusher gets it so right, so elegantly, and in such a compact form:
Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC
23h￼
There’s debate as to whether this war is over the Epstein fiasco or geopolitical strategy. It’s all the same thing! It’s the same people, the same transnational financial oligarchy that holds sway over the US government and many others. Blackmail, bribery, perpetual indebtedness, currency manipulation, coups, wars, etc. are their tools.
Russia didn’t succumb to them decades ago, which is why Putin became public enemy number one. They tried again with the Ukraine war, but that failed. China became the world’s factory (as intended), but it did not become subservient (as expected). Instead, China became too strong to contest directly.
They can’t defeat Iran either, but they’re rolling the dice anyway because the clock is ticking. Financialization is failing, and Western military power is no longer sufficient to continue feeding the beast. But they do not get to decide how or when this war stops, which is what makes this situation so incredibly dangerous.
"This is a war of the United States and their allies to preserve global dominance. Pigs do not want to part with the trough." - Medvedev
Effectively the US has no idea what to do
But it is too embarrassing to walk away [ which they should do unless you want US lives lost ]
The Wall Street Journal
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. was adding forces in the Middle East to support its operation in Iran, as the conflict widened across the region.
[ As far as I know the troops are " off base " I read a couple reports are they are being housed in hotels and other places, and not on base nor ' on duty ' - as well the videos by troops seem to appear taken from significant distances ( see marin posts )
So what are they going to do - send more troops to hotels ??? ]
In a press conference with Caine, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the goal isn’t nation-building, adding that Tehran wasn’t interested in engaging in efforts to make “a peaceful and sensible deal.”
Hegseth said there were no U.S. forces on the ground in Iran but didn’t rule out the possibility there could be in the future, saying he wouldn’t divulge what the U.S. may or may not do.
“President Trump ensures that our enemies understand we’ll go as far as we need to go to advance American interests,” Hegseth told reporters during a news conference.
“But we’re not dumb about it. You don’t have to roll 200,000 people in there and stay for 20 years.”
