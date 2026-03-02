Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
1h

"This is a war of the United States and their allies to preserve global dominance. Pigs do not want to part with the trough." - Medvedev

Joe
4h

Effectively the US has no idea what to do

But it is too embarrassing to walk away [ which they should do unless you want US lives lost ]

The Wall Street Journal

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. was adding forces in the Middle East to support its operation in Iran, as the conflict widened across the region.

[ As far as I know the troops are " off base " I read a couple reports are they are being housed in hotels and other places, and not on base nor ' on duty ' - as well the videos by troops seem to appear taken from significant distances ( see marin posts )

So what are they going to do - send more troops to hotels ??? ]

In a press conference with Caine, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the goal isn’t nation-building, adding that Tehran wasn’t interested in engaging in efforts to make “a peaceful and sensible deal.”

Hegseth said there were no U.S. forces on the ground in Iran but didn’t rule out the possibility there could be in the future, saying he wouldn’t divulge what the U.S. may or may not do.

“President Trump ensures that our enemies understand we’ll go as far as we need to go to advance American interests,” Hegseth told reporters during a news conference.

“But we’re not dumb about it. You don’t have to roll 200,000 people in there and stay for 20 years.”

.

