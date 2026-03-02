I’ve been preaching this, but Slusher gets it so right, so elegantly, and in such a compact form:

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC

23h￼

There’s debate as to whether this war is over the Epstein fiasco or geopolitical strategy. It’s all the same thing! It’s the same people, the same transnational financial oligarchy that holds sway over the US government and many others. Blackmail, bribery, perpetual indebtedness, currency manipulation, coups, wars, etc. are their tools.

Russia didn’t succumb to them decades ago, which is why Putin became public enemy number one. They tried again with the Ukraine war, but that failed. China became the world’s factory (as intended), but it did not become subservient (as expected). Instead, China became too strong to contest directly.

They can’t defeat Iran either, but they’re rolling the dice anyway because the clock is ticking. Financialization is failing, and Western military power is no longer sufficient to continue feeding the beast. But they do not get to decide how or when this war stops, which is what makes this situation so incredibly dangerous.