Rather remarkable that when foreigners want the straight scoop on what’s up with America, they should turn to a comedian. That says something.

Putin must be ‘adult in the room’ on Ukraine conflict – US progressive pundit The Russian leader’s “restraint” is the only thing that can stop WW3 until Trump returns to the White House, Jimmy Dore has said

You’ll find the video interview embedded at the link, and I highly recommend it—just 28 minutes. To whet your appetite:

“Joe Biden and the neo-cons in his administration have been constantly escalating war… What they’re trying to do is start a war that Donald Trump can’t stop,” Dore said, warning that the end-result of their actions could be a new world war. ￼READ MORE: ‘Military Industrial Complex’ wants WW3 – Trump Jr. “The only hope we have is that Putin shows restraint, that he is the only adult in the room and that he can hold off somehow until Donald Trump becomes president,” he stated. Trump will be inaugurated in late January and has pledged to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict upon assuming office. “That is why the establishment hate Trump… why they accused him non-stop of being a traitor and working with Putin – it was the only card they had to play, because he got elected on ending our foreign regime-change interventionist wars,” Dore said. “Trump is not a warmonger … He likes to find deals. He might be corrupt, but he’s New-York-city-real-estate-corrupt, not neo-con-warmongering-kill-people-for-money-corrupt,” the pundit claimed. Dore suggested that together, Putin and Trump would be able to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict, but cautioned that things could go wrong if the current US administration continues to take steps to escalate it. “Putin is a rational actor, but you never know how much NATO, Joe Biden and his neo-con administration is going to poke the bear,” Dore added.

Dore, like many, is convinced that the Ruling Class Anglo-Zionists are determined to start a war that Trump won’t be able to stop—it’s a race against time. They can’t attack Russia in a way that the normally somnolent American public will notice, so they’re staging provocations that they can claim are “Ukrainian” attacks.

You’ll want to listen for Dore’s discussion of Trump’s appointments, and much more. Re immigration, he argues convincingly that Trump actually helped cause the border crisis with his sanctions on Venezuela. Dore states flatly that, as soon as he found out that Venezuela had more oil reserves than Saudi Arabia he knew there’d be a regime change in motion. On the other hand, he’s generally cautiously optimistic regarding Trump’s appointments. Some, such as Marco Rubio, he regards as the payoff to Miriam Adelson, but he thinks Trump will ultimately prove that “he [Trump] is his own man.” It’s a very lively and engaging 28 minute discussion.

Dore is also optimistic that Trump will end up putting his foot down in the Middle East. He states that he spends a lot of time on tour, and that 50% of his audience is MAGA. And he flatly states that these people are not on board with genocide. Lots of back and forth about Tulsi and Huckabee and so forth, but Dore says he’s hopeful because, well, what else is there? A guy after my own heart in that regard.

Ed Dowd appeared on:

As the summary indicates, the title doesn’t begin to cover the wide range of this 50 minute video:

Ed Dowd is the founder of Phinance Technologies and author of the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022. He talks the election results, economic problems Trump is facing, deficit spending, Jerome Powell, Nvidia, AI, WWIII, BRICS, future of the dollar, RFK, Gaetz, and much more.

As teasers, Dowd is a BRICS skeptic—the various countries don’t have enough in common, in his view. Regarding the future of the dollar, while he agrees that the rule of King Dollar is coming to an end, the process will be slow and is many years off—too many problems associated with switching reserve currencies to pull this off quickly. He’s hopeful for a Covid accounting from Trump 2.0 (the Covid Hoax was the “greatest crime” ever), and he believes if a “next time” lock down is attempted again the American people will be non-compliant. He makes the interesting observation in that regard that Omicron is what ended compliance the first time around, because just as draconian measures were being discussed Omicron came along—and everyone who had got shot up with mRNA got sick two or three times. That, he argues, put an end to compliance.

Agree or disagree, it’s a good discussion.