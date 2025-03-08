I thought this episode was one of the most incisive recent monologues by DD:

What emerges, from my perspective, won’t come as a surprise—unless you rely on Trump for accurate assessments of the situation. Trump and Mike Waltz feature in a video outtake near the beginning. This is the point at which Trump says he’s finding it easier to deal with the Russians than with the Ukrainians. My take is that Trump just doesn’t really understand the Slav mentality. He’s going to find out at some point that the Russians are just as hardheaded as the Ukrainians. In the meantime, he still seems to be under the illusion that he’ll be able to talk the Russians into a ceasefire before a Ukrainian surrender, and that he can treat the two Slavic brothers as if they were two naughty schoolboys. My view? The Russians are happy to talk and to accept concessions from Trump, but their war aims have become, if anything, more expansive than ever.

I’ve done a few transcripts of snippets, with links to the point in the video where they begin. We start in the Oval Office:

1.

Trump: [The Russians are] bombing the hell out of [Ukraine] right now, and I put out a statement, a very strong statement: Can't do that, you can't do that! We're trying to help them. Waltz: The president has been crystal clear, he's been clear to all sides: the fighting has to stop—both sides need to get to the table. [Reference to things getting “sidetracked” during the Oval Office Rumpus.] We think we're going to get things back on track. Secretary Rubio, myself and the Ukrainian delegation will be meeting in Saudi Arabia next week to get these talks back on track, get the ceasefire in place, and drive peace home under President Trump's lead.

Apparently Trump thought the Russians would let up a bit, while he strongarmed the Ukrainians. Wrong. The Russians have stepped it up—including increased targeting of NATO personnel—and Trump’s “strong statement” isn’t going to change that. Waltz, too, gets the order of things wrong. The Russian order is: Ukraine surrenders, we put a ceasefire into effect, then hammer out additional concessions Ukraine and the West will need to make for a final settlement and end to the war.

2.

DD: I've told you just a couple of weeks ago where the vice foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said that, only if all of the terms of Russia that put out by Putin in June 14th of last year are accomplished, only then will they stop fighting. And if anybody needed a cherry on top of that, you had Putin himself at a meeting a couple of days ago where he was meeting with war widows and mothers of fallen soldiers, and some of them said, Russian Mom: Hey, don't let our sacrifices be in vain. Our sons will be at peace when the conflict ends, but we must go to the end. We must not yield to anyone. Putin: We will do no such thing. We must find a peace solution that would suit us and that would ensure lasting peace for our country from a long-term historical perspective. We do not need anything that is not ours, but we do not give up our own and we need such a solution that would ensure stable development of our country in peace and security.

3.

Danny sees how that’s working out on the ground:

DD: Putin is confidently saying, We're not going to stop. You had Sergey Lavrov yesterday at a press conference: We're not going to stop, there's not going to be a ceasefire until we have a deal that we can all live with, even earlier today on an interview, We're after the root causes. We don't want just to stop the fighting and have all the conditions that still exist so that this thing can start up again later, or that leaves it unresolved. We want the root causes of the war taken care of—and what that means is NATO. They want to make absolutely sure there is no NATO in the future for Ukraine.

4.

Now here’s a bit of food for thought. Danny thinks, hey, maybe the Russians just might continue west—like into Europe. Certainly the Baltics should be worried. And that makes complete sense. Latvia and Estonia have very large Russian populations who have been persecuted, and Russia could use some extra coastline on the Baltic to safeguard its sea access—which the newest yapping NATO dogs have been threatening. Come to think of it, the same could be true with regard to Finland and Sweden. Sound crazy? It’s being discussed in Russia:

DD: [The Russians] have respect for the the tenaciousness of the Ukraine army [they are, after all, Slavic brothers]. They don't have that kind of respect for the Western armies, and I think that there's good reason for that. I've told you recently I'm concerned now for the first time about the Baltics. I wasn't before because even as late as June of last summer [the Russians] were willing to have the war ended pretty much where it was on the four oblasts, the administrative borders. It could have been over there. They were concerned about their security. That would have done it as long as they got the other things with the demilitarization, denazification. It could have stopped there, but the US, the West, didn't do it. They continued fighting.

What Danny is referring to here is the introduction of long range strike capabilities into Ukraine. That has meant that the Russia “buffer zone” must extend even further out from Russia proper. Well played, Anglo-Zionists!

Now that Russia has had to continue to fight, there is a less and less willingness on the Russian side to give any kind of even moderately good conditions to the Ukraine, the Western side. And if their push comes to shove, listen, this guy [a Russian/Chechen general who is advocating for a move on the West] is not just some general, he's not just somebody that's out of control. This guy is really close to Putin and for him to say, Maybe we should mobilize several million and form an army of two million to go into Western Europe—that's what he said. Did did you see any push back coming from the Kremlin? Did you see any push back coming from any of the Telegram channels? Any push back coming from even Dmitri Peskov or maybe Sergey Lavrov saying, Okay well hold your horses? Not a word--nothing at all--and in fact a lot of the social media especially are egging that on.

Oh, btw, and take it for what it’s worth, here’s a transcript of Trump’s words re Iran:

"And that's gonna be the next thing you'll be talking about is Iran. What's gonna happen with Iran? And, there will be some interesting days ahead. That's all I can tell you. You know, we're down to final strokes with Iran. That's gonna be an interesting time. And, uh, we'll see what happens. But, we're down to the final moments. We're at final moments. Can't let 'em have a nuclear weapon. I think that I would have had a deal within one month after the rigged election of 2020. They were all set to make a deal. And then when I lost, I saw this person, who's a stupid person, very stupid person, and they said lets not make a deal, and they were right. He took the sanctions off. They became rich under Biden. They went from having no money to having 300 Billion Dollars. All in a short period. It's oil. Oil builds up fast. It's a nice, nice living if you have a nice oil well. And they do. They have a lot of nice oil wells, right? So, anyways, you know, it's gonna be a big thing. Uh, it's an interesting time in the history of the world. But we have a situation with Iran that something's gonna happen very soon. Very, very soon. You'll be talking about that pretty soon, I guess. And, hopefully we can have a peace deal. You know, I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other. But the other will solve the problem."

Building up suspense?