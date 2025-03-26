OK, now we see the point in Trump joining the British Commonwealth—he’s deploying every available B-2 bomber to Diego Garcia in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Actually, it’s a “joint” US-UK airbase that’s located there, but, whatever. The red dot in the first map is Diego Garcia, so you can see that the base there is key for Anglo-Zionist attacks on people everywhere in the Indian Ocean region—including Iran:

Commenter Steghorn21 linked us to the Zerohedge story that provides a pretty detailed account of what’s going on.

It’s actually the UK’s unsinkable carrier, but we won’t quibble over technicalities—we’re all commonwealth brothers now. The point is this super expensive deployment—coinciding with the deployment of the USS Vinson battle group to the region, as well—seems to send the message to Iran that an Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran is being prepped. Unless Iran surrenders its sovereignty to the Anglo-Zionist combine. Trump keeps upping the ante.

Will Schryver @imetatronink Bomb Bomb Iran John McCain's disciples in the White House are apparently very determined to "Bomb, bomb, bomb ... bomb bomb Iran." They have somehow managed to get SEVEN B-2s airworthy at the same time — an unprecedented achievement in recent years. I doubt this ends well. Quote MenchOsint @MenchOsint Update: 4 x additional USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bombers are now en route to Diego Garcia. This would bring the total number of deployed B-2s to 7, marking an unprecedented concentration of stealth bombers at this location. (My opinion: something will happen tonight ...

This kind of deployment probably can’t be sustained for more than a few months—IOW, not much beyond the two month ultimatum Trump gave Iran:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ NOTAM issued for Diego Garcia: "SOUTH RAMP SPOTS B1 AND B2 CLOSED. FROM 25 MAR 06:28 2025 UNTIL 01 MAY 23:59 2025." It suggests US Air Force B-2 Spirit deployment will last until May (or not)

I don’t like to be alarmist, but it’s pretty hard to walk back this kind of deployment—declare victory and go home without using these planes? Not unless Iran changes its mind, which we see no sign of:

Zerohedge notes this:

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz recently confirmed that the Trump Administration demanded the "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program, including its capacity to enrich uranium for civilian use. Russia issued a statement rejecting U.S. demands, saying Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear program.

Of course, Trump’s demands are a reminder to Iran of why Iran really, really needs a full nuclear deterrent. So, here we’re flirting with WW3, and a shutdown of the Persian Gulf will follow as a matter of course. The really big question is how long the US and the West can sustain such a war, and what will be the Russo-Chinese response.

I keep saying “Trump” but, as John Mearsheimer likes to remind us, “Israel owns Trump.” That’s what this war on the world is all about. Americans didn’t vote for this, but their votes don’t seem to count. Ironic, in light of yesterday’s Trump EO on election integrity.